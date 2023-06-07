Audio
2 min ago

From Indiana governor to US vice president: Key moments from Mike Pence's political career 

From CNN staff

Former Vice President and GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence will be participating in a CNN town hall tonight in Iowa, where he will face questions from CNN host Dana Bash and Republican voters about his political record and stances on key issues.

Here's a look back at some key moments from his career in politics:

2000 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 2nd District of Indiana.

2002 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 6th District of Indiana. The district was renumbered in 2002. He is reelected in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

2009-2011 - Is the Republican Conference chair.

2012 - Is elected governor of Indiana. His campaign includes a grassroots trek across the state called the “Big Red Truck Tour.”

March 26, 2015 - Pence signs the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), banning local governments from intervening when businesses turn away customers for religious reasons. The law sparks concern about discrimination, particularly within the LGBTQ community.

April 2, 2015 - Pence signs a new version of the RFRA that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

July 15, 2016 - GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tweets that he has chosen Pence to be his running mate. The formal announcement takes place July 16.

November 8, 2016 - Is elected vice president of the United States.

January 20, 2017 - Sworn in as vice president of the United States.

January 27, 2017 - Pence speaks at the March for Life, an anti-abortion rally in Washington. He is the first sitting vice president to make a speech at the annual event.

February 18, 2017 - Pence delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference, declaring that the United States will hold Russia accountable for acts of aggression even as the Trump administration makes an effort to cultivate stronger ties with Moscow.

March 2, 2017 - The Indianapolis Star reports that while governor of Indiana, Pence used a private email account to conduct some state business and that it was hacked. Indiana’s Code of Ethics does not address officials’ use of personal emails. Pence also had a state-provided email address.

August 9, 2018 - In a speech to US military and civilian personnel, Pence calls for the establishment of a Space Force by 2020.

January 16, 2019 - At the Global Chiefs of Mission conference, Pence declares that “the caliphate has crumbled, and ISIS has been defeated.” Hours before, the US-led coalition confirmed that American troops had been killed in an explosion in Manbij, an attack that ISIS claimed responsibility for.

February 26, 2020 - Trump places Pence in charge of the US government response to the novel coronavirus, amid growing criticism of the White House’s handling of the outbreak.

November 7, 2020 - Days after the presidential election on November 3, CNN projects Trump and Pence have lost to former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

April 7, 2021 - Pence announces the launch of a new political advocacy group, “Advancing American Freedom.” 

November 14, 2022 - During a interview with ABC’s David Muir, Pence says he thinks “America will have better choices in the future” than Trump as president in 2024, and admits he’s considering running himself.

November 15, 2022 - Pence’s new memoir, “So Help Me God,” is published. The book includes Pence’s recollections of his experience during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

April 27, 2023 - Pence testifies to a federal grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of Trump and others, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The testimony marks the first time in modern history a vice president has been compelled to testify about the president he served beside.

2 min ago

The 2024 GOP field continues to widen. Here's who is running for president so far 

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The first Republican primary debate won’t occur until August. The first primaries and caucuses won’t occur until early next year.

But the 2024 presidential primary campaign is well underway.

There’s a growing field of declared candidates who will begin traveling around early primary states, appearing in interviews and jockeying for attention. Super PACs aligned with their interests are already doing battle on the airwaves.

Here are the currently declared Republican presidential candidates, sorted by their place in the most recent CNN poll of the potential GOP primary electorate:

Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis

Mike Pence

Nikki Haley

Tim Scott

Chris Christie

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchison

Doug Burgum

Larry Elder

Read more about each candidate here.

34 min ago

Pence will face questions from Iowa voters at tonight's town hall. Here's how you can watch

From CNN staff

Former Vice President Mike Pence attends a campaign event where he formally announced his candidacy for president in Ankeny, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 7. Will Lanzoni/CNN

Former Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a CNN town hall Wednesday following the official launch of his 2024 presidential campaign earlier in the day.

The event will be moderated by CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash. Pence will field questions from Bash and a live audience comprised of Iowa Republicans and voters who say they plan to preregister to take part in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the state GOP and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses.

The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable login, on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps or via live TV.

The town hall will also be available on demand beginning Thursday to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps and cable operator platforms.

You can read more about tonight's town hall here.

34 min ago

Pence kicked off his 2024 campaign earlier today in Iowa and argued Trump "should never" be president again

From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi

Former Vice President Mike Pence attends a campaign event where he formally announced his candidacy for president in Ankeny, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 7. Will Lanzoni/CNN

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as he delivered his toughest takedown to date of primary rival and former boss Donald Trump, who he said “should never” be president again for his actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

At his formal campaign kickoff in Ankeny, Iowa, Pence recalled how Trump had asked him to block the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win as Pence presided over Congress on January 6, 2021.

“The American people deserve to know, on that day, President Trump also demanded I choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will,” Pence said to applause from the crowd at Des Moines Area Community College.

“I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States. And anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again,” the former vice president said of his onetime boss, currently the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination.

In remarks that ran a little over half an hour, Pence, who had been a loyal second-in-command to Trump prior to January 6, maintained that he was “incredibly proud” of the Trump-Pence administration’s “accomplishments,” before explaining why he was challenging his onetime ticket mate.

“The former president continues to insist that I had the right to overturn the election. President Trump was wrong then, and he is wrong now. I will always believe, by God’s grace, I did my duty on that day, I kept my oath, to ensure the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution and the laws of this country,” he said.

Read more about his campaign launch here.