Former Vice President and GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence will be participating in a CNN town hall tonight in Iowa, where he will face questions from CNN host Dana Bash and Republican voters about his political record and stances on key issues.

Here's a look back at some key moments from his career in politics:

2000 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 2nd District of Indiana.

2002 - Is elected to the US House of Representatives for the 6th District of Indiana. The district was renumbered in 2002. He is reelected in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

2009-2011 - Is the Republican Conference chair.

2012 - Is elected governor of Indiana. His campaign includes a grassroots trek across the state called the “Big Red Truck Tour.”

March 26, 2015 - Pence signs the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), banning local governments from intervening when businesses turn away customers for religious reasons. The law sparks concern about discrimination, particularly within the LGBTQ community.

April 2, 2015 - Pence signs a new version of the RFRA that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

July 15, 2016 - GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump tweets that he has chosen Pence to be his running mate. The formal announcement takes place July 16.

November 8, 2016 - Is elected vice president of the United States.

January 20, 2017 - Sworn in as vice president of the United States.

January 27, 2017 - Pence speaks at the March for Life, an anti-abortion rally in Washington. He is the first sitting vice president to make a speech at the annual event.

February 18, 2017 - Pence delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference, declaring that the United States will hold Russia accountable for acts of aggression even as the Trump administration makes an effort to cultivate stronger ties with Moscow.

March 2, 2017 - The Indianapolis Star reports that while governor of Indiana, Pence used a private email account to conduct some state business and that it was hacked. Indiana’s Code of Ethics does not address officials’ use of personal emails. Pence also had a state-provided email address.

August 9, 2018 - In a speech to US military and civilian personnel, Pence calls for the establishment of a Space Force by 2020.

January 16, 2019 - At the Global Chiefs of Mission conference, Pence declares that “the caliphate has crumbled, and ISIS has been defeated.” Hours before, the US-led coalition confirmed that American troops had been killed in an explosion in Manbij, an attack that ISIS claimed responsibility for.

February 26, 2020 - Trump places Pence in charge of the US government response to the novel coronavirus, amid growing criticism of the White House’s handling of the outbreak.

November 7, 2020 - Days after the presidential election on November 3, CNN projects Trump and Pence have lost to former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

April 7, 2021 - Pence announces the launch of a new political advocacy group, “Advancing American Freedom.”

November 14, 2022 - During a interview with ABC’s David Muir, Pence says he thinks “America will have better choices in the future” than Trump as president in 2024, and admits he’s considering running himself.

November 15, 2022 - Pence’s new memoir, “So Help Me God,” is published. The book includes Pence’s recollections of his experience during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

April 27, 2023 - Pence testifies to a federal grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of Trump and others, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The testimony marks the first time in modern history a vice president has been compelled to testify about the president he served beside.