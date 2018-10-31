So far, more than 31 million people have voted

As part of his closing argument, former Vice President Joe Biden said that Sunday this election is the most critical of voters lifetimes.

“This is so important for our kids. This is the most important election you’ve ever been part of, no matter how old or how young you are. The very character of our nation is on the ballot Tuesday,” Biden said in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he stumped for Gov. Tom Wolf and congressional candidate George Scott.

Touching on the rise of white supremacy and anti-Semitism, Biden called out President Donald Trump for placing a moral equivalence between the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year and those who opposed them.

“We are in a battle for America’s soul,” Biden said. “When hatred is given a chance to fester, it gives license for others to come out of the darkness. When this distorted worldview is fueled online, it spreads, ladies and gentlemen. And when the President of the United States of America assigns, as he did, a moral equivalence between those dark forces and those opposing them, that puts fuel on the fire of intolerance and legitimates people who should never be heard.

“Our children are listening and they’re watching. And our silence is complicity. Silence is complicity," Biden said. "But folks, we will not be silent."

The former vice president said voters this cycle needed to do something different than they ever have during his career.

“We have to reset the moral compass of this nation," Biden said. "That’s what Tuesday is about."

