More than 23 million votes have been cast so far

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum doesn’t need to worry about President Trump not using his name anymore. Trump said it multiple times Wednesday night while campaigning alongside Republican Ron De Santis at a rally in Fort Myers.

Trump called Gillum a radical socialist, and said the Democrat wants to “turn Florida into Venezuela."

“Andrew Gillum wants to take a wrecking ball to one of the most successful economies anywhere in the world,” the President said.

Trump criticized Gillum on multiple policies, adding that the Tallahassee mayor "is too extreme for the people of Florida — they’re not gonna take it long.”

The crowd at one point started shouting “lock him up” while DeSantis claimed Gillum bribed an FBI agent.

Some background: DeSantis has keyed in on Gillum's 2016 decision to accept a ticket to see the Broadway show "Hamilton" from a group that included an undercover FBI agent, according to text and email records released under subpoena last week, as evidence that an ongoing federal corruption probe in Tallahassee is closer to the mayor than has been reported. DeSantis has also questioned whether a trip Gillum took that year to Costa Rica with his wife, along with lobbyist and longtime friend Adam Corey and his associates, was appropriate. Gillum has said he paid his own way.

No one connected to Gillum or the investigation has been charged with a crime, and Gillum has repeatedly said the FBI has told him he is not a focus of the probe. There has been no suggestion of outright thievery, as suggested by Trump, even by Gillum's political opponents. The probe centers on whether developers successfully influenced city projects, although at one point an undercover agent infiltrated Gillum's inner circle and attended the trip to New York with Corey, Gillum and Gillum's brother.