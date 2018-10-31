Kemp calls targets Abrams with false claims that she will "steal" election with undocumented voters

Republican Brian Kemp’s Georgia gubernatorial campaign is targeting Democrat Stacey Abrams with calls to voters in the final days of the election that feature several false claims.

Among the falsehoods are claims that Abrams is trying to “steal” the election with undocumented immigrant voters, that Abrams supports impeaching President Donald Trump, and that Abrams was endorsed by Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Radical Stacey Abrams is so extreme that she wants to allow illegal immigrants to vote in this election,” a robocall from the Kemp campaign says. “We can’t let her steal this election. It’s up to you to stop her.”

Another phone bank call from the Kemp campaign says Abrams wants to give undocumented immigrants “the right to vote.”

Cody Hall, a spokesman for the Kemp campaign, pointed to comments from Abrams during a campaign stop this month with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, where she said undocumented immigrants were part “of the Blue Wave.” He also pointed to a 2009 vote against requiring a citizenship check before voting. In neither instance did Abrams say she supported giving undocumented immigrants the right to vote in the election.

Another call from the campaign claims Abrams is “endorsed by Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi,” and “Stacey Abrams has even said she supports the impeachment of President Trump.”

While Clinton did endorse Abrams, Pelosi hasn’t announced an endorsement of Abrams and isn’t involved in the race.

Jorge Aguilar, a spokesman for Pelosi, said she only endorses in House races.

Abrams has also never said she supports impeaching Trump. In May, she said impeachment is “absolutely a lever we need to look at” but only if it was shown that the President had “committed high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Abigail Collazo, director of strategic communications for Abrams, blasted the last-minute calls.

“Lies, false accusations, and misleading calls have become the hallmark of Brian Kemp’s increasingly desperate campaign,” Collazo said.