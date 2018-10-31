Trump emphasizes the "H" in Barack Obama's name

Ivanka Trump traveled to Nevada and Iowa Thursday to support the candidacies of Sen. Dean Heller and Gov. Kim Reynolds. On Friday, she posted a message on both Instagram and Twitter with a directive to her followers: "VOTE for Reynolds!"

Did the first daughter and senior adviser to the President violate the Hatch Act? In short, not really.

So, what is the Hatch Act? The 1939 law is supposed to stop the federal government from affecting elections or going about its activities in a partisan manner, and according to the Office of Special Counsel's own explanation of the rule, it applies to federal employees as well as state and local employees who work with federally funded programs.

Trump was traveling in her "personal capacity," a White House official said.

"In the final stretch of the midterms Ivanka went in her personal capacity to support candidates she has built a personal relationship with: Nevada for Heller and Iowa for Reynolds. The events were a big success," the official said.

As for the social media posts, ethics expert Walter Shaub told CNN she is mostly in the clear. Both her Instagram and Twitter biographies contain the disclaimer, "Personal page."

"On balance, she's probably okay because she's emphasizing on the Twitter page that the views are her own and it's her personal page," Shaub said, adding, "It's not perfect. I would love to see her delete any reference to her title (adviser to the President)."

Shaub notes that it's clear that, unlike Kellyanne Conway, who has been found to be in violation of the Hatch Act twice, Trump posts a lot of content unrelated to her work.

If somebody were to file a complaint, Shaub said, the OSC would receive the complaint. If they concluded there was a violation, Trump would have an opportunity to respond, then they would make a decision and issue a report.

Only the President can take disciplinary action for a Hatch Act violation, and so far in the Trump administration, which has found five violations (two for Conway, one for Stephanie Grisham, one for Dan Scavino, and one for Nikki Haley), the White House has "completely ignored" the findings. The special counsel is a Trump appointee who comes from a conservative watchdog group.