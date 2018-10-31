Why Oprah is hitting the campaign trail tomorrow

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona. President Trump speaks at a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Mesa, Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York)

As President Trump kicks off an 11-rally tour in the final six days of the midterm election campaign, he is focused on expanding Republican control of the Senate — without jeopardizing it.

He will pay two visits to Florida, Missouri and Indiana, all home of key Senate races, in addition to stops in Montana, West Virginia and Tennessee. (He also visits Ohio and Georgia.)

But two states noticeably absent from his itinerary: Arizona and Nevada, which are among the most competitive races and the best chance for Democrats to pick up GOP-held Senate seats (as our new CNN polls today illustrate).

Here's why: Two Republican officials involved in shaping the President's political travel tell CNN that Republicans in both Arizona and Nevada asked the White House to steer clear of those states in his final swing. Both states were on an early list of places Trump hoped to hit, officials say, but were taken off the final schedule because a presidential visit wasn't seen as helpful to Rep. Martha McSally in Arizona and Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada.

"He's been very helpful rallying his base, but he's not helpful there now," one Republican official directly involved in the races said. "We asked him to go elsewhere."

The President visited Arizona and Nevada earlier this month. But in the final stretch, he is largely focusing on Trump-friendly red states, rather than battlegrounds like Nevada and Arizona.

Trump's closing message on immigration — particularly his call to end birthright citizenship — is seen by Republicans in both states as detrimental to their message, officials said, with the prospect of rallying Independents and Democrats.

