Countdown to the midterms: 6 days outBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Why Oprah is hitting the campaign trail tomorrow
From CNN's Evan Semones
Media icon Oprah Winfrey will hit the campaign trail this week for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Winfrey will participate in two town hall events with Abrams -- one in Marietta and one in Decatur -- on Thursday to aide her campaign in what has become a highly competitive, closely watched race.
"Oprah Winfrey has inspired so many of us through the years with her unparalleled ability to form real connections and strengthen the bonds of family and community," Abrams said in a statement Wednesday. "I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians."
GOP campaigns asked Trump to steer clear of Nevada and Arizona
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
As President Trump kicks off an 11-rally tour in the final six days of the midterm election campaign, he is focused on expanding Republican control of the Senate — without jeopardizing it.
He will pay two visits to Florida, Missouri and Indiana, all home of key Senate races, in addition to stops in Montana, West Virginia and Tennessee. (He also visits Ohio and Georgia.)
But two states noticeably absent from his itinerary: Arizona and Nevada, which are among the most competitive races and the best chance for Democrats to pick up GOP-held Senate seats (as our new CNN polls today illustrate).
Here's why: Two Republican officials involved in shaping the President's political travel tell CNN that Republicans in both Arizona and Nevada asked the White House to steer clear of those states in his final swing. Both states were on an early list of places Trump hoped to hit, officials say, but were taken off the final schedule because a presidential visit wasn't seen as helpful to Rep. Martha McSally in Arizona and Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada.
"He's been very helpful rallying his base, but he's not helpful there now," one Republican official directly involved in the races said. "We asked him to go elsewhere."
The President visited Arizona and Nevada earlier this month. But in the final stretch, he is largely focusing on Trump-friendly red states, rather than battlegrounds like Nevada and Arizona.
Trump's closing message on immigration — particularly his call to end birthright citizenship — is seen by Republicans in both states as detrimental to their message, officials said, with the prospect of rallying Independents and Democrats.
These are the seats that are up for election on Tuesday
Election Day is less than one week away, and voters will cast their ballots in a slew of races.
Here's which seats are up:
- All 435 seats in the House of Representatives
- Thirty-five seats in the 100-member Senate
- Governorships in 36 states
Here's what that breakdown looks like:
So far, more women have voted than men
From CNN's Aaron Kessler and Annie Grayer
With exactly one week until Election Day, at least 20 million people across the country have already cast their ballots for the midterms as of Wednesday morning.
CNN is partnering with Catalist, a data company that works with Democrats and others, to compile counts of ballots cast before Election Day, either early in-person or by mail.
Votes coming in from seven critical states show that more women than men have voted.
The early vote is also predominantly older in the seven states — although a higher percentage of early voters are often older.
Election Day is on a Tuesday. Here's why.
From CNN's Holly Yan
Why are federal elections always in November, and always on Tuesdays? It all comes down to weather, harvests and worship.
Back when voters traveled to the polls by horse, Tuesday was an ideal day because it allows people to worship on Sunday, ride to their county seat on Monday and vote on Tuesday — all before market day, Wednesday.
And the month of November fit nicely between harvest time and brutal winter weather (which can be especially bad when you're trudging along by horse and buggy).
The tradition stuck, even though many voters now travel by horsepower instead of live horses.
3 ways Tuesday's midterms could play out
From CNN's Doug Criss
This election is essentially a referendum on President Trump.
Depending on what voters decide to do with Congress, Trump may approach the last two years of his current term with the wind at his back or headwinds to his face.
So what happens if ...
- The Republicans win the House and Senate? Trump would be emboldened. He would say, once again, that he and his party proved the pollsters wrong. The threat of new House or Senate investigations into members of his administration would be greatly reduced. Trump and his party would push hard for more items on their wish list: Money for the border wall; completely dismantling Obamacare and perhaps a second tax cut. And a GOP-controlled Senate would confirm more conservative judges to the federal bench — which may end up being Trump's biggest legacy.
- The Democrats win the House and Senate? This would be the nightmare scenario for Trump. The Democrats would take full advantage of the "checks and balances" of the Constitution. A Democratic Senate might force Trump to nominate more middle-of-the-road judges, and his "Make America Great Again" agenda would be dead in the water in the House.
- The Democrats win the House and the Republicans keep the Senate? This legislative mix is considered the most likely result of the midterms. But there are still areas where the two sides could get things done together. A lot of House Democrats represent districts that are close to Trump's position on trade, so some political deals could get done there.
More than 20 million votes have been cast so far
From CNN's Aaron Kessler and Annie Grayer
As of today, at least 20,067,826 votes have been cast early or by mail nationwide, according to data collected by Catalist.
CNN is partnering with Catalist, a data company that works with Democrats and others, to compile counts of ballots cast before Election Day, either early in-person or by-mail.
So what does that mean? Read up on what early voting numbers do — and don't — tell us here.
President Trump is holding 11 rallies in 6 days
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump is holding 11 rallies across eight states in the final days before the midterm election, the White House said.
The President wanted to commit to an “unprecedented amount of political travel” and “eclipse his predecessors,” according to person familiar with his thinking.
Here's where Trump is rallying:
- Tonight: Fort Myers, Florida
- Tomorrow: Columbia, Missouri
- Friday: Huntington, West Virginia; and Indianapolis, Indiana
- Saturday: Bozeman, Montana; and Pensacola, Florida
- Sunday: Macon, Georgia; and Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Monday: Cleveland, Ohio; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Cape Girardeau, Missouri
There's less than a week to go until the 2018 midterms
From CNN's Gregory Krieg, Eric Bradner and Dan Merica
The Republican Party is all in on President Trump. Now, with one week before the midterm elections, he's going all out for them.
Undeterred by the string of deadly horrors that might have paused another president in campaign mode, Trump is stumping relentlessly in a late push to save the GOP House and Senate majorities, using rallies and Twitter to stoke fear over a group of migrants nearly 1,000 miles from the US border while boosting false claims from Republican candidates about their efforts to tear up one of Obamacare's most popular features.
Then, on Wednesday, he kicks off a swing of 11 rallies in six days.
Operatives in both parties and nonpartisan analysts have coalesced around a view that Republicans appear likely to benefit from a favorable map and keep control of the Senate, perhaps even padding their majority. But the GOP's grip on the House is slipping. After two years of unified Republican rule, the Democratic Party's base is rallying around a crop of first time candidates and now has a variety of potential paths to winning the 23 seats they need to regain a measure of control on Capitol Hill.
Trump has said that he shouldn't be blamed for a Republican midterm wipeout, but his travel schedule this week -- and the $22 million in transfers his re-election campaign has made to the Republican National Committee this cycle -- suggests he knows better. That even beyond pride, he has a lot to lose on Election Day.
A "blue wave" on November 6 would immediately sink Trump's more ambitious political plans while exposing his administration to the kind of oversight Republican lawmakers have largely forsaken.
"I'm not on the ticket, but I am on the ticket because this is also a referendum about me," Trump said at a rally earlier this month in Mississippi. "I want you to vote. Pretend I'm on the ballot."