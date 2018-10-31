Trump defends controversial anti-immigration ad

President Trump deflected criticism of a controversial immigration ad that networks, including Fox News and CNN, declined to air, although he said he was unaware of the controversy surrounding the ad.

“A lot of things are offensive,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews when asked about the ad. “Your questions are offensive.”

The President said the reporter asking him about the controversial ad was telling him something he did not already know.

“We have a lot of ads. And they certainly are effective, based on the numbers that we’re seeing,” Trump added.