Countdown to the midterms: 1 day outBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, Jessie Yeung and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Trump defends controversial anti-immigration ad
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
President Trump deflected criticism of a controversial immigration ad that networks, including Fox News and CNN, declined to air, although he said he was unaware of the controversy surrounding the ad.
“A lot of things are offensive,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews when asked about the ad. “Your questions are offensive.”
The President said the reporter asking him about the controversial ad was telling him something he did not already know.
“We have a lot of ads. And they certainly are effective, based on the numbers that we’re seeing,” Trump added.
The Utah mayor who died in Afghanistan had one final wish: He wanted Americans to vote
The death of Brent Taylor -- the North Ogden, Utah, mayor and soldier who was killed Saturday in Afghanistan -- reverberated far beyond his small city in northern Utah.
People around the country are mourning the loss of the National Guardsman who was finishing up his latest tour of duty in the war-torn country when he was killed in a so-called "insider" attack.
But despite the grief, many are finding hope in the final message Taylor posted to Facebook, just days before he died:
"As the USA gets ready to vote in our own election (Tuesday), I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote," Taylor wrote in the post. "And that whether the Republicans or the Democrats win, that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us. 'United we stand, divided we fall.' God Bless America."
See it:
If you live in one of these 18 states, don't take a selfie at the voting booth
From CNN's AJ Willingham, Andrea Diaz, Doug Criss and Christina Maxouris
You may be tempted to post a photo on Instagram when you hit the voting booth on Tuesday — but selfies with your ballot could get you in trouble in some states.
There are 18 states that don't allow photographs in polling places or voting booths, or both. Granted, the laws aren't often enforced. (It's more of a "someone gently asks you to stop" kind of thing.) But that doesn't mean you should test the rules.
Avoid selfies here:
But that doesn't mean other states are safe to selfie in: Some states have laws against photographing your ballot and others generally discourage the polling place portrait. Read up on every state's laws here.
Why America's voting tomorrow, a Tuesday in November
From CNN's Holly Yan
Why are federal elections always in November, and always on Tuesdays? It all comes down to weather, harvests and worship.
Back when voters traveled to the polls by horse, Tuesday was an ideal day because it allows people to worship on Sunday, ride to their county seat on Monday and vote on Tuesday — all before market day, Wednesday.
And the month of November fit nicely between harvest time and brutal winter weather (which can be especially bad when you're trudging along by horse and buggy).
The tradition stuck, even though many voters now travel by horsepower instead of live horses.
Trump urges supporters to get out the vote on Election Day
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
President Trump on Monday stressed the importance of voting in the midterm elections on Tuesday in a conference call with supporters organized by his campaign.
"The election tomorrow is very vital," Trump said as he warned his supporters that the election results will be viewed as a referendum on his presidency and his political movement.
While Trump has previously urged his supporters to act as if he is on the ballot in the midterms, the President on Monday suggested it is only the media that is portraying the midterms as a referendum on his presidency.
"Many of them are saying it's a referendum on what we've done. I don't know about that ... but that's how they're going to play it," Trump said. "If we don't have a good day they will make it like it's the end of the world. Don't worry if we do have a good day they won't give us any credit."
Later, he added: "I'm not on the ballot — in a certain way I am on the ballot. Whether we consider it or not the press is very much considering it a referendum on me and us as a movement."
Trump predicted Republicans will "do pretty well," based on the latest polling he has seen and the "energy" in recent weeks among Republicans.
The President also warned supporters that Democratic victories could unfurl all of his presidency's accomplishments.
"It's all fragile," Trump said of those policy accomplishments. "It can be undone and changed by the Democrats."
Justice Department will send teams to 19 states to monitor compliance with voting rights laws
The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division will send personnel to 35 jurisdictions in 19 states to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws, the department announced this morning.
Here's the full list of the 35 jurisdictions where Justice Department teams will be watching:
- Bethel Census Area, Alaska
- Dillingham Census Area, Alaska
- Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, Alaska
- Apache County, Arizona
- Cochise County, Arizona
- Maricopa County, Arizona
- Navajo County, Arizona
- Sacramento County, California
- San Mateo County, California
- DeSoto County, Florida
- Palm Beach County, Florida
- Pinellas County, Florida
- Fulton County, Georgia
- Gwinnett County, Georgia
- Buena Vista County, Iowa
- Ford County, Kansas
- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Malden, Massachusetts
- Clark County, Nevada
- Washoe County, Nevada
- Middlesex County, New Jersey
- Union County, New Jersey
- Erie County, New York
- Benson County, North Dakota
- Rolette County, North Dakota
- Texas County, Oklahoma
- Lehigh County, Pennsylvania
- Pawtucket, Rhode Island
- Buffalo County, South Dakota
- Harris County, Texas
- Tarrant County, Texas
- Waller County, Texas
- San Juan County, Utah
- Fairfax County, Virginia
White House aides have prepared Trump for GOP losses in the House
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
White House officials have advised President Trump to brace for Republican losses in the House ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, multiple sources tell CNN.
How this has affected his tone: That sense of caution regarding Tuesday's outcome has been reflected in Trump's remarks, as he has stated repeatedly in recent days that it would be impossible for his to campaign for all the House races and has focused on the Senate instead.
Trump has resisted calls from advisers inside and outside the White House to focus on the roaring economy in his closing argument to voters, telling them he believes it’s immigration that’s energized his supporters. But it’s not all pushback — multiple allies have told the President his instincts are correct on this.
Separately, a source confirms that Trump had a call about the midterm elections with House Speaker Paul Ryan Sunday. The two men disagreed in recent days after Ryan flatly dismissed his suggestion he could unilaterally undo birthright citizenship.
Former Obama administration official: Tuesday is the first test of who we are as a country since Trump's election
Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration.
I have been through election weeks on campaigns many times before.
As the traveling press secretary twice for President Obama's presidential campaigns, as one of the spokespeople for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee when we won back the House in 2006, as a junior press staffer on John Kerry's losing presidential bid, and in Iowa during the successful re-elections of both former Governor Vilsack and former Senator Harkin in 2002.
I always thought I knew what victory, and loss, felt like.
When you win, it is a feeling of elation, often followed by extreme fatigue. When you lose, it is disappointment and second-guessing, followed by extreme fatigue. I am far from the first person to say that 2016 was different. I wasn't a part of the campaign, but I was in the White House working for President Obama as his communications director.
Yes, we had missed something, along with nearly every other political prognosticator on both sides of the aisle, about the anger and dissatisfaction of large swaths of white America who had long voted for Democrats. Yes, Russia had intervened, and the dire impact of the propaganda campaign run effectively online by the Kremlin was still unknown, and its full extent still even is today. And yes, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.
But it was supposed to be a shellacking, a win strong enough to carry the Electoral College. In part, our confidence stemmed from an assumption that the fight against racism, misogyny and bigotry would win out. That as a country we had made tremendous progress. That we had, all together as Americans, "bent the moral arc toward justice." That even if Donald Trump was a more effective campaigner than his opponent, there was no way the country could vote for him. And we were dead wrong.
A step-by-step guide on what to do if you're told you can't vote
From CNN's Christina Maxouris and AJ Willingham
Here's something scary: Even if you have the legal right to vote and have done everything to prepare yourself for Election Day, you could still be turned away at the polls.
In recent years, almost two dozen US states have implemented laws that impose new restrictions on voting, which critics say disproportionally affect minority voters.
So, what if you are told your registration didn't go through, or you don't have the required documents? Even if your registration is pending or your voter application has been wrongly purged, you are still allowed to vote.
Or, if you did forget your ID at home or have been removed from the registration system, you can cast a provisional ballot -- a right all voters are entitled to by federal law.
Here's a handy tip sheet on steps to take if you're turned away from the polls:
