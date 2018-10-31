Trump tries to stoke Second Amendment fears on Abrams

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams would take away all guns from the people of the state.

“Stacey and her friends will get rid of it,” Trump said of the Second Amendment.

Abrams has not said she would want to abolish the Second Amendment. She has said, however, that she supports an assault weapons ban in Georgia.

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, Abrams said she wanted "common-sense gun safety legislation."

"I am happy to work with the legislature to figure out how we make an assault weapons ban work,” Abrams said.

Trump went on to claim, without evidence, that electing Abrams would turn the state of Georgia into the nation of Venezuela.

