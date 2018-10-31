Countdown to the midterms: 4 days outBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, and Jessie Yeung, CNN
A judge rules that thousands of Georgia residents must be allowed to vote
From CNN’s Matthew Hilk and Kaylee Hartung
In a defeat for Georgia Secretary of State and Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, a federal judge ruled Friday that 3,141 recently naturalized US citizens whose voter registrations were placed on hold must be allowed to vote Tuesday.
The naturalized citizens’ voter applications were originally held up by Georgia’s “exact match,” apparently because their new citizenship status was not yet updated in Georgia’s driver database. Voting rights activists say many of them are minority voters.
Kristen Clark, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which brought the lawsuit, said, “This eliminates the unfair burdens that those voters would have faced on Election Day."
She explained that people who recently became citizens were particularly burdened by the state’s "exact match" policy, because those in pending status would have had to find deputy registrars on Election Day and provide proof of citizenship to vote.
“It’s often impossible to find those officials on Election Day,” Clark said.
Read the court order here:
Romney takes issue with Trump calling the media the "enemy"
From CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi
GOP senate candidate Mitt Romney published a blog post on Thursday that pushes back on President Trump’s rhetoric against the media, writing he cannot “conceive of thinking or saying” that the media is an enemy.
Romney references Trump’s tweet earlier this week that said there is “great anger” in America caused by the “fake news media, the true enemy of the people.”
“Surely every president has endured stories that he knew were inaccurate and has chaffed at one or more news publications…. But no American president has ever before vilified the American press or one of its professional outlets as an “Enemy of the People," Romney writes, adding that he sometimes gets “irritated” by stories he knows are wrong.
On the campaign trail: Romney says he was asked at a recent campaign event if he would “take action to shut down ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and the New York Times.”
“When I responded ‘of course not,’ and that, in fact, I would do everything in my power to preserve freedom of speech, the person persisted by arguing that these outlets purvey fake news. I found this deeply disturbing,” Romney writes.
People are lining up to watch Obama's speech in Miami
From CNN's Greg Krieg
More than three hours before former President Barack Obama was scheduled to speak at a rally, thousands of supporters wrapped around the Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami.
Obama is campaigning for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democrat running for governor, and incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, who's facing a tough re-election campaign.
Take a look at the lines:
Senators call on Facebook to address political ad "loopholes"
From CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan
With just days to the midterm elections, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Mark Warner wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Friday morning calling on the billionaire to address “loopholes” in Facebook’s political ad system.
Political ads on the platform are supposed to say who paid for them, but multiple news organizations in the past few weeks have shown there are easy ways for advertisers to mask their identities.
Vice News, posing as a political ad-buyer, got approval from Facebook to run ads in the name of every single one of the US' 100 senators. ProPublica reported on Thursday it had identified issues with how private interest groups use the Facebook disclaimer.
Separately, CNN Business found an advertiser breaking Facebook's rules twice in one week. Facebook missed both violations and only acted in both instances after CNN inquired about it.
In their letter, the senators wrote, “The fact that Facebook’s new security tools allow users to intentionally misidentify who placed political ads is unacceptable. That Facebook is unable to recognize ads connected to a well-established foreign interference operation is also deeply troubling.”
"Your company is currently failing to carry out the basic disclosure and disclaimer provisions of the legislation," the letter concluded. "We strongly urge you to take every step necessary to close these loopholes in the transparency tool."
These are the TV shows airing the most political ads in 2018
From CNN's Hunter Schwarz
As both sides muster their resources in the final days leading up to the midterms, CNN looked at the TV shows that have aired the most political ads in 2018 as of October 30, how much was spent to air them, and who aired the most.
The top buyers were all either the Republican PAC Congressional Leadership Fund, the Democratic group Senate Majority PAC, or Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat whom President Trump has campaigned to replace with Republican Matt Rosendale and who was able to air more ads on top shows for a much lower rate in Montana.
Here are the top ten:
1. "CBS This Morning"
Ads aired: 53,172
Estimated amount spent on ads: $14.1 million
Top buyer: Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester
2. "Good Morning America"
Ads aired: 51,269
Estimated amount spent on ads: $19.4 million
Top buyer: Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester
3. "Today" show
Ads aired: 46,227
Estimated amount spent on ads: $22 million
Top buyer: Senate Majority PAC
4. "Judge Judy"
Ads aired: 38,538
Estimated amount spent on ads: $10.2 million
Top buyer: Senate Majority PAC
5. "Wheel of Fortune"
Ads aired: 30,907
Estimated amount spent on ads: $31.3 million
Top buyer: Senate Majority PAC
6. "Dr. Phil"
Ads aired: 28,567
Estimated amount spent on ads: $8.5 million
Top buyer: Montana Democrat Sen. Jon Tester
7. "Jeopardy"
Ads aired: 28,565
Estimated amount spent on ads: $23.9 million
Top buyer: Senate Majority PAC
8. "Family Feud"
Ads aired: 28,516
Estimated amount spent on ads: $7.1 million
Top buyer: Senate Majority PAC
9. "Big Bang Theory"
Ads aired: 26,052
Estimated amount spent on ads: $10.8 million
Top buyer: Senate Majority PAC
10. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Ads aired: 25,866
Estimated amount spent on ads: $8.3 million
Top buyer: Congressional Leadership Fund
Homeland Security secretary says there have been no known foreign attacks on election infrastructure
From CNN's Geneva Sands and Casey Riddle
At a cybersecurity event on Friday morning, Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said that the department has seen "continued attempts" to access election-related systems.
The attempts were all “quickly prevented or mitigated," she said, and the few that did succeed to gain access have not been attributed to a foreign country. She quickly said people could be trying to access personal information such as social security numbers, which isn't necessarily related to the elections.
"What would be strange is if we didn't see any attempts... So as of today, we do not have any activity that we're attributing on the election infrastructure to a foreign entity."
Obama will campaign for Gillum and Abrams as Trump picks up attacks
From CNN's Greg Krieg
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in Miami on Friday afternoon, at a rally also featuring incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, before heading a few hours north to Atlanta to meet up with former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams.
Gillum could become Florida's first African-American governor with a victory next week. Abrams' election would make her the first ever female African-American governor in the country.
Democrats are hoping Obama's blessing can put Gillum over the top in a race he has led narrowly, but consistently, in polling since scoring an upset primary win in late August. It's also a deeply pragmatic exercise, with early voting underway and at least one polling place about a mile from the event.
Former Florida state Sen. Dwight Bullard, now the political director of New Florida Majority, described Obama's visit as a "passing of the baton moment" that could excite a few remaining skeptical Democrats while potentially enticing some left-leaning independents to turn out for Gillum.
"As a registered Democrat and someone who's been involved in Democratic politics, unfortunately, our party sometimes requires extra senses of reassurance. Otherwise people will ask, 'Why didn't this happen?' or 'Why didn't this person come down?'" Bullard said.
Trump heads into his final weekend of campaigning with a strong jobs report
From CNN's Lydia DePillis
The US economy added a higher-than-expected 250,000 jobs in October, and the unemployment rate held at 3.7%, the government announced Friday.
What this means for the midterms: The strong jobs number gives President Trump a boost heading into the last weekend of the midterm campaign, shoring up Trump's economic message after a month of market turmoil that has mostly erased gains for the year for the major indices.
At a White House event promoting workforce training earlier this week, Trump touted the fact that for several months job openings have exceeded the number of people looking for work for the first time since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking openings in 2000.
So far, more than 25 million people have voted
From CNN's Aaron Kessler and Annie Grayer
As of this morning, at least 25,859,552 votes have been cast early or by mail nationwide, according to data collected by Catalist.
CNN is partnering with Catalist, a data company that works with Democrats and others, to compile counts of ballots cast before Election Day, either early in-person or by-mail. The data is being provided each weekday morning.
Here's a breakdown of voting in seven key states — and how the numbers compare to 2016 and 2014.