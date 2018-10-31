Trump paints Republicans as the party of "nice"

President Trump delved into differences between the Republican and Democratic parties in Columbia, Missouri, five days before the midterm elections.

Trump, speaking at his rally Thursday, painted the Republicans as the party of “nice.”

“The Republican agenda is the mainstream agenda of the American people,” the President said, adding that the Democratic agenda represents "the extreme far left.”

Republicans, he said, are “much tougher,” “much smarter,” and “much more sane.”

“We welcome citizens from all walks of life and embrace freedom of thought, freedom of speech and freedom of everything else,” he said

Democrats, he said, are the “party of conformity.”

Alluding to protests of Republican officials and lawmakers at restaurants in the greater DC area, Trump said that Republicans are being “so nice.”

“Can’t have dinner, do you see what they’re doing to our people? Do you see what they’re doing to people who represent our thought? We are being so nice. We’re being so nice. And let’s stay being nice, we’ll stay being nice 'cause we are tough as hell. We’re gonna stay being nice," the President said.