Countdown to the midterms: 4 days outBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries, and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Trump paints Republicans as the party of "nice"
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump delved into differences between the Republican and Democratic parties in Columbia, Missouri, five days before the midterm elections.
Trump, speaking at his rally Thursday, painted the Republicans as the party of “nice.”
“The Republican agenda is the mainstream agenda of the American people,” the President said, adding that the Democratic agenda represents "the extreme far left.”
Republicans, he said, are “much tougher,” “much smarter,” and “much more sane.”
“We welcome citizens from all walks of life and embrace freedom of thought, freedom of speech and freedom of everything else,” he said
Democrats, he said, are the “party of conformity.”
Alluding to protests of Republican officials and lawmakers at restaurants in the greater DC area, Trump said that Republicans are being “so nice.”
“Can’t have dinner, do you see what they’re doing to our people? Do you see what they’re doing to people who represent our thought? We are being so nice. We’re being so nice. And let’s stay being nice, we’ll stay being nice 'cause we are tough as hell. We’re gonna stay being nice," the President said.
Trump calls on Missouri voters to cast their ballots for Republican Josh Hawley
From CNN's Betsy Klein
President Trump kicked off his Columbia rally Thursday night with a scripted message catered to Missouri voters.
"In just five days, the people of Missouri are going to retire far left Democrat Claire McCaskill," he said, noting that the Missouri senator "has been saying such nice things about me."
Despite her kind words, Trump said, "she'll never vote" with Republicans.
"Never has and she didn't even vote for Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh, think of that," he said.
The President called on the crowd in the airplane hangar to send her opponent, "Missouri patriot" Josh Hawley, to the Senate.
"Josh shares your values and he will fight for your values all the time so I need everyone to show up and vote, you gotta vote for Josh. And that’s why I’m here, other than the fact I like you very much and I’m actually coming back on Monday," Trump said.
Trump is campaigning in Missouri tonight
President Trump is delivering remarks at a Make America Great Again rally in Columbia, Missouri, this evening. It's the first of two rallies in the state in the next few days.
He is campaigning for state Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican who is taking on Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.
CNN's Phil Mattingly noted that the Trump's campaign blitz is focused on Senate races in eight states — Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Georgia, Tennessee and Ohio.
Why this matters: The President has a high approval rating in those states, Mattingly reported. He also won those states in the 2016 presidential election.
Lots of young people are voting early in Texas and Georgia
From CNN's Aaron Kessler
This midterm cycle appears supercharged by younger voters, many of whom are voting early. In Texas and Georgia in particular, the share of younger early voters far outpaces anything seen at this point during the last midterm election, in 2014.
In the Texas Senate race, Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp are vying to become the state's next governor.
In several states the vote count is approaching what it did during the 2016 presidential election -- which is notable because generally fewer people vote in midterm elections than presidential ones. That could either represent greater interest in the election or be part of a steady trend toward more Americans choosing to cast their votes early. Or both.
Here's what we know about early voters in Texas and Georgia:
- The surge of early voters holds for both age ranges 18-30 and 30-50.
- The group between the ages of 50 and 64 stayed virtually the same.
- Though seniors over 65 are still the largest single bloc of early voters in either state, their overall share has fallen sharply.
- To put it in context: in most midterm election years, turnout among younger voters is meager in comparison to older voters. According to the Census bureau, just 17% of citizens under age 25 voted in 2014, compared with 59% of seniors.
CNN poll shows close race in Florida, while Republicans pull ahead in Tennessee
From CNN's Grace Sparks
Florida voters are almost evenly split on both Senate and gubernatorial contests, while the Senate contest in Tennessee appears to be shifting in the Republican's favor, according to a new CNN poll released Thursday.
Here's a breakdown of the Senate and gubernatorial races in both states:
Florida:
- In the Senate race, incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson is locked in a close race with state Gov. Rick Scott: they have 49% and 47% voter support, respectively.
- The gubernatorial race is similarly divided: 49% for Democrat Andrew Gillum and 48% for Republican Ron DeSantis.
Tennessee:
- Republican Marsha Blackburn has overtaken former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen. In the new poll, 49% back Blackburn, 45% Bredesen. That reflects a reversal since a mid-September CNN poll found Bredesen with a five-point edge over Blackburn.
- The governor's race remains relatively uncompetitive with Bill Lee, the Republican, leading Democrat Karl Dean by 10 points among likely voters -- 52% to 42%, about the same as in September.
A bunch of celebrities are backing Stacey Abrams
Oprah isn't the only celebrity lending her support to Democratic gubernatorial Stacey Abrams.
Actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted his support for Abrams Thursday afternoon, declaring, "I'm proud to be on #TeamAbrams."
Singer John Legend, who spoke at one of Abrams' rallies in early October, tweeted on Thursday that Abrams' Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, "doesn't deserve to be dog catcher in Georgia."
Actress and singer Janelle Monáe also tweeted on Thursday: "Let’s get rid of the abuser of power Brian Kemp and stay on the right side of history and elect #StaceyAbrams."
Other celebrities who have shown support for Abrams include singer Kelly Rowland, rappers Ludacris and Common, and actors Tiffany Haddish and Will Ferrell.
Kemp also enjoys support from some powerful names, though they come more from the world of politics than the realm of popular culture.
Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for Kemp earlier in October, and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Georgia today, where he said that Abrams was "being bankrolled by Hollywood liberals."
President Trump has also endorsed Kemp, and is expected to address the gubernatorial race during his Sunday rally in Macon, Georgia.
Trump announces plan to change US asylum rules ahead of midterms
From CNN's Sarah Westwood, Kevin Liptak and Jeff Zeleny
President Trump on Thursday announced a plan to change US asylum rules, as part of his closing argument to voters ahead of the midterms.
Trump did not release details on the asylum proposal or how it would be implemented. According to a White House aide, the administration will seek to require migrants to request asylum at legal points of entry, and prevent them from claiming asylum if they are caught crossing the border illegally. The President said he would sign an immigration-related executive order next week, but was not specific as to what it would address.
Trump has focused increasingly on immigration heading into the final days of the midterms, as Republicans across the country struggle to match their opponents in drumming up voter enthusiasm.
The announcement also comes a day after the President tweeted a racist ad produced for the Trump campaign. The web video features Luis Bracamontes, a Mexican man who had previously been deported but returned to the United States and was convicted in February in the slaying of two California deputies.
The ad recalls the notorious "Willie Horton" campaign ad financed by supporters of the George H.W. Bush campaign in the 1988 presidential election. Horton was a convicted murderer who committed rape while furloughed under a program in Massachusetts where Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis was governor.
The ad has since come to be seen as one of the most racially problematic in modern political history since it played into white fear and African-American stereotypes. It was regarded at the time as devastating to the Dukakis campaign.
CNN's Jake Tapper did a quick fact check after Trump's speech. For example, Trump said there were about 20 million undocumented immigrants in the US (his own administration says there are only 12 million).
Oprah is going door-to-door for Stacey Abrams
Oprah Winfrey is canvassing door-to-door in Georgia today, hoping to drum up votes for Democratic gubernatorial Stacey Abrams.
Winfrey, armed with a clipboard, surprised at least one Georgia woman while canvassing for Abrams. The woman appeared to be stunned to find Winfrey standing at her front door. She told Winfrey that she was voting for Abrams.
Winfrey also stopped this woman whom she spotted holding a sign in a Georgia neighborhood:
Mike Pence's response to Oprah's campaigning: "I'm kind of a big deal, too"
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey and Vice President Mike Pence are both in Georgia today, campaigning for different gubernatorial candidates.
As Winfrey delivered an impassioned speech at a rally for Democrat Stacey Abrams, Pence reminded supporters of Republican Brian Kemp that he's "kind of a big deal, too."
“Brian Kemp’s getting the support of all kinds of hard-working, good people all across Georgia, and Stacey Abrams is being bankrolled by Hollywood liberals,” Pence said. "Some of them come into the state. Like, I heard Oprah's in town today."
The Vice President said he had a message for Abrams and her famous supporters.
"I'm kind of a big deal, too," he said. "This ain't Hollywood. This is Georgia."
