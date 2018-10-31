Trump on Democrats: "You know, they're lousy politicians and they have lousy policy, but they stick together"

President Donald Trump recognized that Democrats stick together well at his rally in Belgrade, Montana.

Of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, Trump said, "You know, they're lousy politicians and they have lousy policy, but they stick together. one thing I'll say: they stick together. they really do, the Democrats."

He noted how they stuck together during the Kavanaugh "hoax" as well as the "Russian hoax" that cost Hillary Clinton the election.

He also took the opportunity to knock his former rival, saying she didn't lose because of Russia.

"You gotta go and you got to campaign in Wisconsin. You got to campaign harder in Pennsylvania. You got to campaign in Michigan. You got to campaign harder in North Carolina. You know? Not Russia," he said.

He continued, "They used that as an excuse for losing the electoral college," which he said is set up for Democrats to win.

"But you know what? Hopefully 2020 is gonna come along and we're going to do even better."