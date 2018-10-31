Obama attacks GOP for "shamelessly lying" to Americans

Former President Barack Obama attacked the Republican leadership for their divisive rhetoric, number of indictments, and "constant fear-mongering."

Obama, speaking at a Miami rally Friday, highlighted the accomplishments of the Democratic party and his presidency, quipping, "Right now, Republicans are all, 'Look, the economy is so good.' Where do you think that started?"

"Now Republicans have been in control for two years... What have they done with that power?" he asked, to which the crowd roared back, "Nothing!"

"That's not true," he replied. "They cut taxes for the rich, just like they did the last time. They stripped out rules to protect our air and water. They ran up the deficit, just like the last time."

Obama also criticized Republicans for drumming up fear over "a bunch of poor refugees a thousand miles away," adding that they were "blatantly, repeatedly, boldly, shamelessly lying."

"When words stop meaning anything, when truth doesn't matter, when people can just lie with abandon, democracy can't work," he said to the cheering crowd. "That's what's happening at the highest levels. And the only check on that behavior is you. The only check on that behavior is you and your vote."

Watch it here: