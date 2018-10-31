Trump: 'Oprah was a friend of mine until I ran for office'

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he used to be friends with Oprah Winfrey, who went to Georgia to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Trump slammed Abrams on Sunday at a rally in Macon, Georgia, while campaigning for her opponent, Republican gubernatorial nominee and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

“And she brought Oprah here to help her,” Trump said. “Oprah was a friend of mine until I ran for office," he continued, adding, "once I ran for office, we diverged slightly."

Trump said Winfrey “has been down to Mar-a-Lago,” and before he ran for office, “we did very well, we had a good relationship, and I like Oprah.”

Trump claimed in the last week of Oprah's show the media mogul interviewed “her five most important people, I assume," and said at the rally he was one of those people. He has previously made this claim. But according to Oprah’s website, Trump appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in an episode that originally aired February 7, 2011, and the last episode of the show aired months later, on May 25, 2011.

“I think they’re trying to burn the tape,” Trump said.

Trump also appeared on Oprah's show in 1988.

“Oprah was here to endorse Stacey and I’m here to endorse Brian. And you know what? I hope you’re going to listen to my endorsement.”