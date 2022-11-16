Audio
Latest on the midterm elections as House remains undecided

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 7:27 a.m. ET, November 16, 2022
1 min ago

Trump announced he's launching another White House bid. Here are key things to know

From CNN's Gabby Orr and Brian Rokus

Former President Donald Trump, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two non-consecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, where his campaign will be headquartered.

Surrounded by allies, advisers, and conservative influencers, Trump delivered a relatively subdued speech, rife with spurious and exaggerated claims about his four years in office. To evoke nostalgia for his time in office among Republicans who have shown signs of Trump fatigue following the midterms, he frequently contrasted his first-term accomplishments with the Biden administration’s policies and the current economic climate. Many of those perceived accomplishments – from strict immigration actions to corporate tax cuts and religious freedom initiatives – remain deeply polarizing to this day.

As Trump spoke to a roomful of Republicans who expect him to face primary challengers in the coming months, he also claimed the party cannot afford to nominate “a politician or conventional candidate” if it wants to win back the White House.

“This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together,” Trump said.

Trump’s long-awaited campaign comes as he tries to reclaim the spotlight following the GOP’s underwhelming midterm elections performance – including the losses of several Trump-endorsed election deniers – and the subsequent blame game that has unfolded since Election Day. Republicans failed to gain a Senate majority, came up short in their efforts to fill several statewide seats, and have yet to secure a House majority, with only 215 races called in their favor so far out of the 218 needed, developments that have forced Trump and other party leaders into a defensive posture as they face reproval from within their ranks.

Trump’s paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago.

13 min ago

The GOP needs one more seat to win control of the House. Here's where things stand Wednesday morning

From CNN staff

Republicans are one seat away from winning the 218 seats necessary to claim a House majority, according to CNN projections.

As control of the House still hangs in the balance, the GOP on Tuesday voted to nominate California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader since 2019, for speaker. McCarthy won a secret ballot on a 188-31 vote, fending off a long-shot challenge from Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a former chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Here's where things stand right in House races:  

  • House seats held by Republicans: 217
  • House seats held by Democrats: 207
  • Number of uncalled House races: 11

Democrats would need to win all of the 11 remaining races to retain control.

Here's a look at what races have not been called yet:

  • There are six uncalled House races in California, the most populous state in the country. Counting there could take weeks because the official canvass is not due for a month after Election Day.
  • Two races are still too close to call in Colorado, including in the 3rd District where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a surprisingly tight race, leading by just over 1,000 votes with about 99% of ballots in.
  • Alaska and Maine still have one race each to call. Both states use a ranked-choice voting system.
  • Oregon has not yet projected the winner in its 6th Congressional District. The state conducts its elections entirely by mail.

