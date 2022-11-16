The GOP needs one more seat to win control of the House. Here's where things stand Wednesday morning

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, DC. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Republicans are one seat away from winning the 218 seats necessary to claim a House majority, according to CNN projections.

As control of the House still hangs in the balance, the GOP on Tuesday voted to nominate California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader since 2019, for speaker. McCarthy won a secret ballot on a 188-31 vote, fending off a long-shot challenge from Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a former chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Here's where things stand right in House races:

House seats held by Republicans: 217

House seats held by Democrats: 207

Number of uncalled House races: 11

Democrats would need to win all of the 11 remaining races to retain control.

Here's a look at what races have not been called yet:

There are six uncalled House races in California , the most populous state in the country. Counting there could take weeks because the official canvass is not due for a month after Election Day.

, the most populous state in the country. Counting there could take weeks because the official canvass is not due for a month after Election Day. Two races are still too close to call in Colorado , including in the 3rd District where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a surprisingly tight race, leading by just over 1,000 votes with about 99% of ballots in.

, including in the 3rd District where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a surprisingly tight race, leading by just over 1,000 votes with about 99% of ballots in. Alaska and Maine still have one race each to call. Both states use a ranked-choice voting system.

and still have one race each to call. Both states use a ranked-choice voting system. Oregon has not yet projected the winner in its 6th Congressional District. The state conducts its elections entirely by mail.

CNN’s Andrew Menezes, Maeve Reston, Eric Bradner and Renée Rigdon contributed reporting to this post.