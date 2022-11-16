Audio
Republicans will win control of the House

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:00 p.m. ET, November 16, 2022
1 hr 51 min ago

Biden says he is "ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results" as GOP wins majority

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Joe Biden walks with Hawaii Gov. David Ige, left, and Admiral John C. Aquilino, second right, commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, to greet troops at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu on November 16 during a refueling stop for Air Force One. Biden returns to Washington, DC, from a week-long trip to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia.  (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden congratulated House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority and said he is “ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families.”

“Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy,” a statement from the president said. “There was a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence, and intimidation. There was an emphatic statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.”

The statement continued:

“In this election, voters spoke clearly about their concerns: the need to lower costs, protect the right to choose, and preserve our democracy. As I said last week, the future is too promising to be trapped in political warfare. The American people want us to get things done for them. They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone — Republican or Democrat — willing to work with me to deliver results for them."
1 hr 52 min ago

Here's what Republicans plan to do with their new House majority

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Clare Foran

Winning the House majority, even with a smaller margin than they’d hoped, will give Republicans some newfound power to set the agenda when they take over the chamber in January.

House Republicans will have subpoena power in the majority and control over powerful committees — and they plan to make investigations into the Biden administration a top priority.

On the legislative front, there will be some must-pass policy issues — like funding the government — that will test the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.

Here's a look at some of their plans:

Investigations: House Republicans are eyeing potential probes into everything from the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, border policies being overseen by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, business dealings involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and the bureaucratic decision-making behind Covid-related school closures and vaccine mandates.

House Republicans may also use their majority to push a counter-narrative around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack in an attempt to shift blame away from former President Donald Trump after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Even before the party clinched the House majority, some of the investigative groundwork laid out by Republican officials had started to come to fruition. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday, for instance, ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit alleging that the FBI coerced social media companies to block stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

The FBI deposition is one of several sought by the state Republican officials in a lawsuit accusing Biden officials of effectively enforcing government censorship by pushing social media companies to, among other things, police speech about the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, the efficacy of face masks and health care measures intended to curb the spread of the virus, as well as claims about election integrity and the security of voting by mail.

It’s not yet clear how far House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is willing to go when it comes to January 6 and the 2020 presidential election. And some Republicans argue that the party would be better served by moving past 2020.

GOP legislative agenda amid narrow majority: The president can exercise veto power over legislation, but House Republicans will still be able to push some messaging bills that highlight their agenda.

In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with CNN, two days before the midterm elections, McCarthy outlined his plans for power, which includes tackling inflation, rising crime and border security — three issues that have become central to Republicans’ closing pitch to voters.

McCarthy also left the door open to launching eventual impeachment proceedings, which some of his members have already begun to call for.

During a private intraparty meeting on Monday ahead of leadership elections, McCarthy promised he would strip power from Democrats, vowing to kick Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and California Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee, according to a source in the room.

But Republicans’ slim majority will stand in the way of most – if not all — of their priorities in the chamber.

McCarthy’s allies have recently attempted to convince moderate Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas to switch parties in hopes of padding their slim margins, according to two sources familiar with the conversation. Cuellar flatly rejected the idea.

2 hr 2 min ago

Why Republican control of the House is significant for the GOP agenda

Republicans will win control of the House, CNN projects, and with that majority comes the power of committees and influence to set the agenda, which will make things much harder for the Biden administration in the next two years.

The GOP has won the 218 seats necessary to claim the majority, according to CNN projections, and Democrats will have a narrow majority in the Senate.

CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju explained why winning control of the House is significant for Republicans. 

"You have subpoena power. You can set schedules for hearings. You can call Cabinet secretaries to come testify. You can do what your party wants to do,” Raju said as he noted how it will impact what might come from lawmakers at the start of the new year.

Additionally, Kevin McCarthy, who won his party’s nomination for speaker of the House, and the rest of GOP leadership will be able to set the exact schedule for what they want to bring to the floor. They can also refuse to bring measures up and set priorities that align with their party’s agenda, Raju added.

In the first two years of President Joe Biden’s term, Democrats held a narrow majority in both the House and Senate. This allowed them to pass some significant bills strictly along party lines, like the Inflation Reduction Act, for example, Raju explained.

“They will no longer be able to do that, because in order to move through the budget process, you need support within… essentially among your party, and Republicans and Democrats would not agree to move in such sweeping legislation like that,” Raju said in his analysis, adding that any legislation that passes now will have to be incremental.

WATCH: Manu Raju explains what the GOP taking control of the House means

1 hr 31 min ago

CNN Projection: Republicans will win control of the House  

From CNN's Stephen Collinson

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 28. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects, reaching the threshold of 218 seats needed for a majority in the chamber after Republican Mike Garcia won in California's 27th Congressional District.

The victory will fall short of their hopes of a “red wave” but thwart President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations.

The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of 218 seats needed for control of the chamber eight days after Election Day – and that it came down to the final districts to report results – underscores the party’s underwhelming midterm election performance, which history and political logic suggested should have delivered a heftier rebuke to Biden and Democrats.

In defiance of political gravity, Democrats held onto the Senate after an election dominated by concerns about high inflation and influenced, in some places, by the Supreme Court’s overturning of a constitutional right to abortion this summer. There’s still an outstanding Senate race in Georgia, which will be decided by a December runoff and will determine how large the Democrats’ majority will be.

Republicans’ victory in the House will end Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s second tenure as speaker in January. But its majority looks set to number a handful of seats, far short of initial expectations in a margin that will make managing a restive Republican conference a stiff task for party leaders.

And while less impressive than party leaders had hoped for, it still represents a return of Trump-style ideology and chaos politics to Washington, given the strong influence the ex-president is likely to wield over his acolytes in the GOP conference. The former president announced his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday night.

2 hr 20 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Rep. Mike Garcia will win in California's 27 District

From CNN staff

Rep. Mike Garcia walks to the House steps of the Capitol on September 21. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Mike Garcia will in California's 27 District, CNN projects, helping the GOP reach the 218 seats necessary to gain control of the House.

1 hr 28 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden will win in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District 

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Gregory Krieg

Rep. Jared Golden speaks to a supporter on November 1 at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

After Maine’s ranked-choice tabulation, Rep. Jared Golden will win in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, CNN projects, defeating Republican Bruce Poliquin in a rematch of their 2018 contest for the same seat. This is a Democratic hold.

Here's where things stand in the House:

  • House seats controlled by Republicans: 217
  • House seats controlled by Democrats: 208
  • Uncalled House races: 10

Republicans need to win one more race to reach the 218 seats necessary to gain control of the House.

2 hr 34 min ago

Here's why it takes California so long to count its votes

From CNN's Maeve Reston

Eric Aguilar works on ballot scanning and tabulation of votes at the Voting Solutions for All People (VSAP) tally room on November 11 in Downey, California. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The $122 million-dollar Los Angeles mayor’s race between US Rep. Karen Bass and real estate magnate Rick Caruso is still too close to call, along with six House races in California that could determine the balance of power in Washington, raising a perennial question: Why does it take California so long to count its votes?

More than a week after Election Day and as the nation awaits an official call on which party will control the US House of Representatives, attention is turning to some of the outstanding races in California that could tip the scales. Tuesday was the last day that county election officials could accept ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day — meaning the Golden State is just getting started counting some of those late-arriving ballots.

California now mails every registered voter a ballot, a practice that began in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and ultimately became permanent in Sept. 2021 in an effort to increase voter access and participation. Under state law, ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be accepted by county elections offices for seven days after polls close.

The sheer volume of ballots that election officials are now counting is enormous. In the 2020 election, more than 15 million mail ballots were cast in the general election – comprising about 87% of the total. This year, there were nearly 22 million registered California voters by mid-October, according to figures from the California secretary of state.

The official canvassing period — the process of tabulating votes — will continue up to Dec. 8, when county election officials must report their final official results to the secretary of state (though some counties have set earlier deadlines to certify their own election results). The California secretary of state will certify the state’s results by Dec. 16.

“It’s just a huge electorate and in some of the counties — LA County, Orange County, even Kern County where the [GOP Rep. David] Valadao race is – there are a lot of people living there and a lot of ballots that have to be counted,” said Christian Grose, academic director at the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy, who has studied election administration. “With that ‘week after’ deadline, really the counting starts in earnest now. They really will be finishing the counting in the next week or two instead of the immediate day after Election Day.”

Keep reading here.

12 min ago

"Congress has no right to my testimony," former Vice President Mike Pence tells CBS News

From CNN's Annie Grayer

(CBS)

Former Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News that he is “closing the door” on testifying before the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6, putting an end to the question of whether he would agree to speak with the committee before it wraps its investigation. 

“I am closing the door on that, but I must say again, the partisan nature of the Jan. 6 committee has been a disappointment to me,” Pence said.  

Pence criticized the makeup of the committee, ignoring the fact that Republicans rejected earlier opportunities to form the panel in a more bipartisan fashion, but acknowledged that he did not stand in the way of members of his senior staff, including his chief of staff Marc Short, from testifying in front of the panel. 

“It's inconceivable to me that one party would appoint every member of a committee in Congress that's antithetical to the whole idea of the committee system,” Pence said. 

“That being said, I never stood in the way of senior members of my team cooperating with the committee and testifying. But Congress has no right to my testimony," Pence said.

He continued, "We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States. And I believe it would establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a Vice President of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House.”

Pence said even though he does not want to testify before the committee, he would continue to share his story about what happened on Jan. 6 in his book and he will “continue to speak openly about it.”

CNN has previously reported that Pence’s legal counsel had been in communication with the committee about whether he would testify. Over the summer, the panel dedicated an entire hearing to the pressure campaign Pence faced in the lead-up to Capitol attack, which included testimony from some of his top aides.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the committee, was quick to criticize Pence’s decision not to testify.

“Hey Pence, do you like Democracy or nah? Did trump break the law or nah? Pick a lane and a position. You will fail to please everyone” Kinzinger tweeted.

Pence will participate in a CNN town hall airing at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Committee's response: The House select committee also issued a statement pushing back on Pence's comments.

“The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book” Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who serve as chair and vice chair of the committee respectively, said in a joint statement.

“The Select Committee has consistently praised the former Vice President’s refusal to bow to former President Trump’s pressure to illegally refuse to count electoral votes on January 6th. But his recent statements about the Select Committee are not accurate.”

The panel’s leaders also debunked Pence’s criticism of the makeup of the committee neglected to include Republican members, detailing how Republican pushback along the way led to the committee’s current formation.

2 hr 38 min ago

Some Republican senators call for evaluation of NRSC’s spending decisions

From CNN's Alex Rogers and Ted Barrett

A growing number of Senate Republicans are calling for a reassessment of the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s spending decisions after the party failed to take back the majority in 2022 despite a favorable national political environment. 

The NRSC and the Senate Leadership Fund, the Mitch McConnell-aligned Super PAC, have sparred for months over the quality of various candidates and when, where and how to spend resources.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he has not called for an “audit” of the NRSC. But he would like to see an evaluation of its “initiatives,” “investments,” “fundraising” and payments to political consultants.

“Anytime I think we make an investment, we should see what worked and what didn’t,” said Romney. “That’s certainly a candidate for that kind of evaluation.”

“How well did various aspects of fundraising go,” he asked. “How much was paid to various consultants and did they do the job we wanted them to do?” 

Asked if he was concerned about any potential wrongdoing, Romney said, “No.”

Republican Sen. Rick Scott, the NRSC chair, said in a statement that the Senate GOP campaign arm is “more than happy” to discuss its spending with senators. Politico first reported that a couple of lawmakers — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Thom Tillis — privately called for an audit of the NRSC on Tuesday. 

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said there was a “distinct change in tone” from members at the Senate GOP’s closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

“Senators backed off of that today,” said Hawley. “I don’t know if there was a little indigestion about that... People who had yesterday were using that word, today said, ‘Oh, that's not what I meant. That's not what I meant.’”

But Tillis reiterated his call on Wednesday, according to a person familiar. And a Blackburn spokesperson said, “Senator Blackburn’s position has not changed. That is incorrect.”