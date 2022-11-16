DeSantis touts midterm success as he pitches his qualifications to Republican donors

DeSantis gives a victory speech on November 8, in Tampa, Florida. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images/FILE)

Speaking to a group of Republican donors in Orlando on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his strength in the suburbs, his rural turnout effort and his appeal with Latino voters just one week after he cruised to victory in his reelection effort.

DeSantis made the pitch in a conversational tone that reflected his good mood after his win last week, according to a person in the room. His remarks came at a time when the Florida Republican is being touted as a potential presidential candidate and a preferable alternative among many in the party to former President Donald Trump.

The group of about 250 people, which included donors to the Republican Governors Association as well as governors and their spouses, gave DeSantis a standing ovation at the end of his conversation with outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. The person in the room told CNN that DeSantis walked through in detail where he performed well across the state, including winning the traditionally Democratic Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

When asked by Ricketts what he would like to work on with Republican governors, DeSantis said he was looking to take on the growth of so-called environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investment funds as well as improving border security, the person said.

A second person familiar with the speech confirmed that DeSantis did not mention Trump, who later on Tuesday announced he was running for president in 2024.