Latest on the midterm elections as House remains undecided

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 5:36 PM ET, Wed November 16, 2022
1 hr 7 min ago

DeSantis touts midterm success as he pitches his qualifications to Republican donors

From CNN's Michael Warren

DeSantis gives a victory speech on November 8, in Tampa, Florida.
DeSantis gives a victory speech on November 8, in Tampa, Florida. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images/FILE)

Speaking to a group of Republican donors in Orlando on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his strength in the suburbs, his rural turnout effort and his appeal with Latino voters just one week after he cruised to victory in his reelection effort.

DeSantis made the pitch in a conversational tone that reflected his good mood after his win last week, according to a person in the room. His remarks came at a time when the Florida Republican is being touted as a potential presidential candidate and a preferable alternative among many in the party to former President Donald Trump.

The group of about 250 people, which included donors to the Republican Governors Association as well as governors and their spouses, gave DeSantis a standing ovation at the end of his conversation with outgoing Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. The person in the room told CNN that DeSantis walked through in detail where he performed well across the state, including winning the traditionally Democratic Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

When asked by Ricketts what he would like to work on with Republican governors, DeSantis said he was looking to take on the growth of so-called environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investment funds as well as improving border security, the person said.

A second person familiar with the speech confirmed that DeSantis did not mention Trump, who later on Tuesday announced he was running for president in 2024.

1 hr 8 min ago

Scott on whether he has confidence in McConnell: "I support the Republican leadership"

From CNN's Manu Raju

Scott returns to the Senate Republican Caucus leadership elections meeting following a brief break at the US Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, in Washington, DC.
Scott returns to the Senate Republican Caucus leadership elections meeting following a brief break at the US Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who lost a bid for the GOP leadership in the Senate in a secret ballot Wednesday, didn't answer directly when asked if he has confidence in Sen. Mitch McConnell's leadership.

"I support the Republican leadership," he told CNN.

McConnell won the leadership vote 37-10-1 and said at a news conference that he was “pretty proud” of the result.

Scott also defended the decision of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — which he chairs — to not engage in GOP primaries, a decision some McConnell allies believe helped weak candidates emerge. 

“We should trust the voters of the states,” he said.

Asked if he supported former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, Scott said: “I’m not getting involved in the presidential campaigns.”

1 hr 22 min ago

Democrats believe Pelosi will announce decision about her future this week 

From CNN's Manu Raju

Pelosi on Capitol Hill, Monday, November 14, in Washington, DC.
Pelosi on Capitol Hill, Monday, November 14, in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could make an announcement about whether she will run for the top House Democrat leadership spot this week, according to several senior representatives.

While Pelosi hasn't said one way or the other what she will do so far, the senior House Democrats told CNN they believe she will announce her decision before the House recess by the end of the week.

Why this is important: What happens in Democratic leadership elections revolves around the key question of what Pelosi decides to do. Until Pelosi makes her announcement, much of the rest of the field is expected to remain essentially frozen in place.

If Pelosi decides to run again for the top leadership spot for House Democrats, it will make clear that she is not yet ready to relinquish her role atop the House Democratic caucus. Pelosi, a towering figure in Democratic politics, commands widespread support among her members and is viewed as an effective leader within her party.

But if she runs again for leadership, such a move would also likely surprise, and even frustrate, many in Washington, including members of her own party, who have been anticipating that she might step aside for a new generation of leadership to take the reins.

If Pelosi does not run for the top leadership post, it would set the stage for a major shakeup in House Democratic leadership and mark the end of an era for Washington. The move would kick off a fight for her successor that could expose divisions within the party as other prominent members of the party look to move up the leadership ladder.

Remember: CNN has not projected which party will control the House yet. Republicans are on the cusp of reaching the 218 seats necessary to claim a House majority. Eleven House races remain uncalled — and the GOP needs to win one more to gain control of the lower chamber.

CNN's Clare Foran, Melanie Zanona and Annie Grayer contributed to this report

1 hr 32 min ago

Rep. Adam Schiff says he's not running for House leadership, considering Senate run instead 

From CNN's Manu Raju and Daniella Diaz

Rep. Adam Schiff will not seek a leadership position in the Democratic caucus next Congress, multiple sources tell CNN.

Instead, he is considering a run for Senate in California where Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein, 89, is up for reelection in 2024.  

This paves the way for Hakeem Jeffries to become the leader of the Democratic caucus. Jeffries is widely seen as the favorite in the caucus for the position, if House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is the current leader, runs for a different position next Congress. 

Hoyer is considering a number of options to stay in Democratic leadership in the new Congress, including running for leader or for the whip position, sources told CNN on Tuesday.

Remember: CNN has yet to project which party will win the House as several key races are too early to call. But, right now, Republicans hold 217 seats — one away from the 218 needed to capture the majority.

House Democratic leadership elections have been announced for Nov. 30. Voting will take place behind closed doors via secret ballot using an app.

To be elected to any position in Democratic leadership, a candidate needs to win a majority among those present and voting. If more than two candidates run and no one wins a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes after the first round of voting will be eliminated and voting will proceed to a second round.

1 hr 36 min ago

Republicans are 1 seat away from control of the House. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Republicans are one seat away from winning control of the House, with votes in some western states and Maine still being counted more than a week after Election Day. Either party needs to win at least 218 seats to have the majority.

Here's where the balance of power in the House stands:

  • Republicans have won 217 seats
  • Democrats currently hold 207 seats
  • 11 races have not been projected

The most uncalled races are in California — six of the remaining 11 races have not been projected. Counting there could take weeks because the official canvass is not due for a month after Election Day.

Two races are still too close to call in Colorado, including in the 3rd District where Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a surprisingly tight race, leading by just more than 1,1000 votes with about 99% of ballots in.

Alaska and Maine still have one race each to call. Both states use a ranked-choice voting system. Oregon also has not yet projected the winner in its 6th Congressional District. The state conducts its elections entirely by mail.

Senate leadership elections: Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell won a secret-ballot leadership election after days of finger-pointing over the Republican election losses, putting him on pace to becoming the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history in the next Congress. McConnell defeated Sen. Rick Scott, his first challenger in his 15 years atop his conference.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Democratic Senate leadership elections will be on Dec. 8, according to a source.

Still ahead: Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday as questions swirl about his plans for 2024 and the direction of the Republican Party after a disappointing showing in the midterm elections.

The town hall is taking place the day after former President Donald Trump announced his third bid for president and follows the release of Pence’s memoir, “So Help Me God,” on Tuesday.

19 min ago

Graham and Hawley say they voted for Scott over McConnell in push for change after midterms

From CNN's Alex Rogers and Morgan Rimmer

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Josh Hawley.
Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Josh Hawley. (Getty Images)

Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Josh Hawley both said after a lengthy Senate GOP meeting that they voted for Sen. Rick Scott for leader over Mitch McConnell because they wanted change in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections.

“I voted for change,” said Graham. “I accept the results of the conference, and I hope we can be better.” 

Asked by CNN why McConnell won, Hawley turned sarcastic. 

“Why do I think he won? Because the conference doesn't want to change course,” said Hawley. “They want to do what we're doing. It's working so well.”

Hawley told reporters that he asked McConnell and Scott why “a sizable number of” independent voters stayed home. 

“That's why there wasn't a red wave,” Hawley said.

“I just asked both of the candidates, ‘Do you acknowledge that as a fact — and what do you think we need to do different?’ Because clearly, the Republican Party's got to do something different if we ever want to be a majority party,” said Hawley.  

Hawley also told reporters that he believes McConnell blames former President Donald Trump for the party's lackluster showing in the midterms.  

"I think Senator McConnell's view is that Trump is largely to blame, and that Republicans have an image problem because of Trump. I have to say that I don't agree with that," he said. 

Hawley added to CNN that he doesn't believe this division within the conference his going away. 

"I hope that this is the beginning of a conversation and not the end of it. And we haven't resolved anything, we've chosen leadership, which is the same leadership. So now we've got to think about what do we do going forward," he said.

4 hr 1 min ago

Senate Democrats will hold their leadership election next month

From CNN's Ali Zaslav

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that their caucus leadership elections will be on Dec. 8, according to a source familiar at the Senate Democrats’ lunch Wednesday.

Schumer plans to nominate Sen. Patty Murray to be president pro tempore during the elections, the source said, adding that the position will be subject to approval by the full conference.

Murray is getting the job because 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein passed up the position. Her office hasn’t said why but members have been concerned about her mental sharpness.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

3 hr 17 min ago

McConnell wins secret-ballot leadership election

From CNN Hill team

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 15.
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 15. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell wins a secret-ballot leadership election after days of finger-pointing over the Republican election losses, putting him on pace to becoming the longest-serving Senate party leader in US history in the next Congress.

McConnell defeated Sen. Rick Scott, his first challenger in his 15 years atop his conference. McConnell spokesperson David Popp confirmed the outcome but did not provide a tally.

McConnell won the leadership vote 37-10-1, according to two senators. One senator voted present.

McConnell took a victory lap after winning reelection, saying “I’m not going anywhere,” but made clear to CNN’s Manu Raju that he does not “own this job.”

As former President Trump announced his intention to run for reelection in 2024 on Tuesday night, McConnell noted he plans to “stay out” of the GOP presidential primary as it will be “highly contested” and he doesn’t “have a dog in that fight.” 

Raju asked McConnell about what he’s learned from his first leadership challenge and whether he’ll change his approach at all. McConnell responded that he doesn’t “own” this job and “anyone who wants to run for it can feel free to do so”, but he feels “pretty proud” of the results.

“First, I don't own this job. Anybody who wants to run for it can feel free to do so, and so I'm not in any way offended by having an opponent or having a few votes in opposition,” McConnell said. “As everyone has said, we had a good opportunity to discuss the various differences. People had a chance to listen to both candidates. And I'm pretty proud of 37 to 10.”

McConnell made the remarks on Wednesday at a press conference after a lengthy closed-door meeting among the Republican caucus where they elected a leader by secret ballot. He introduced the new GOP leadership team for the next two years and said he’s “grateful” for the opportunity to “continue to serve.” The leadership team now also includes GOP Sen. Steve Daines as the new NRSC chair replacing Sen. Rick Scott.

In discussion about the midterm elections, McConnell also noted that he “didn’t used to like the runoff in Georgia” but he’s pleased it now gives them “a second chance” to win the seat in December. “We’re going to do everything we can to get Hershel Walker elected,” he said.

3 hr 30 min ago

Sen. Rick Scott responds to GOP senators' calls for an audit of Republican campaign arm spending

From CNN's Alex Rogers

Sen. Rick Scott arrives for a meeting with Senate Republicans at the Capitol on November 16, in Washington, DC.
Sen. Rick Scott arrives for a meeting with Senate Republicans at the Capitol on November 16, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Republican Sen. Rick Scott said in a statement that the Senate GOP campaign arm he runs is “more than happy” to discuss its spending with senators after Politico reported that a couple of lawmakers — Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Thom Tillis — privately called for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee on Tuesday. 

Scott urged the two Mitch McConnell-aligned outside groups Senate Leadership Fund and One Nation to “do the same.”

Scott also said there were “hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized and improper bonuses paid to outgoing staff after the majority was lost in 2020.”

“When that’s your starting point, you work really hard to make sure there are transparent processes,” he added.

In response to Scott’s charge about “hundreds of thousands of dollars in unauthorized and improper bonuses” for 2020 NRSC staffers, Kevin McLaughlin, the NRSC executive director for the 2020 election cycle, said:

“This is what children do when they are caught with their hand in the cookie jar, they lash out. Obviously, this is crazy, and we welcome a full-scale audit.”