As her father announces another run, Ivanka Trump says she won't be involved in politics

Minutes after Donald Trump announced another run for the White House, Ivanka Trump released a statement to CNN, saying she didn't plan to be involved in the campaign.
CNN was first to report last week that Trump's daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, would not campaign on behalf of Donald Trump.
“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside of the political arena,” said Trump, who did not attend Donald Trump’s announcement at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”
She added: "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."