Latest on the midterm elections as House remains undecided

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:57 a.m. ET, November 16, 2022
1 hr 43 min ago

As her father announces another run, Ivanka Trump says she won't be involved in politics

From CNN's Kate Bennett

Ivanka Trump listens during an event in Washington, DC, on August 4, 2020.
Ivanka Trump listens during an event in Washington, DC, on August 4, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE)

Minutes after Donald Trump announced another run for the White House, Ivanka Trump released a statement to CNN, saying she didn't plan to be involved in the campaign. 

CNN was first to report last week that Trump's daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, would not campaign on behalf of Donald Trump. 

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside of the political arena,” said Trump, who did not attend Donald Trump’s announcement at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.” 

She added: "I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments."

 

1 hr 10 min ago

Fact check: Trump's false claim about the Russian-made missile that landed in Poland

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Former President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that a missile that was “sent in probably by Russia” landed 50 miles into Poland. “People are going absolutely wild and crazy and they’re not happy,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago.  

Facts First: This claim is false. While Poland says a Russian-made missile did land in their territory Tuesday, killing two Polish citizens, the explosion happened about four miles west from the Ukrainian border.  

Additionally, it remains unclear where the missile was fired from, and why it fell in Poland. 

1 hr 40 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Josh Harder will win in California's 9th District 

From CNN's Ethan Cohen

Rep. Josh Harder speaking at an event in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2020.
Rep. Josh Harder speaking at an event in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2020. (Michael Brochstein/SIPA/AP/FILE)

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Josh Harder will win in California's 9th District, CNN projects, defeating Republican Tom Patti. This is a Democratic hold.

Here is where things stand now in House races:

  • House seats held by Republicans: 217
  • House seats held by Democrats: 207
  • Number of uncalled House races: 11

Republicans are one seat away from winning the 218 seats necessary to claim a House majority, according to CNN projections.

2 hr 16 min ago

Fact check: Trump makes false claim about sea level rise

From CNN's Daniel Dale

Former President Donald Trump claimed in his speech Tuesday that unnamed people aren’t talking about the threat of nuclear weapons because they are obsessed with environmental issues, which he said “they say may affect us in 300 years.” He added, “They say the ocean will rise 1/8 of an inch over the next 200 to 300 years. But don't worry about nuclear weapons that can take out entire countries with one shot.” 

Facts First: Trump’s claims are false -- even if you ignore the absurd contention that people aren’t paying attention to nuclear threats because they’re focused on the environment. Sea levels are expected to rise much faster than Trump said. The US government’s National Ocean Service says on its website that “sea level along the U.S. coastline is projected to rise, on average, 10 - 12 inches (0.25 - 0.30 meters) in the next 30 years (2020 - 2050), which will be as much as the rise measured over the last 100 years (1920 - 2020).”  

And though Trump didn’t use the words “climate change” in this claim, he strongly suggested that people say climate change may only affect us in 300 years. That is grossly inaccurate; it is affecting the US today. The Department of Defense said in a 2021 report: “Increasing temperatures; changing precipitation patterns; and more frequent, intense, and unpredictable extreme weather conditions caused by climate change are exacerbating existing risks and creating new security challenges for U.S. interests.” 

2 hr 17 min ago

Fact check: Trump makes false claim about drug use and punishment in China 

From CNN's Daniel Dale

Former President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had told him that China has no “drug problem” at all because of its harsh treatment of drug traffickers. Trump then repeated the claim himself, saying, “if you get caught dealing drugs in China you have an immediate and quick trial, and by the end of the day, you are executed. That’s a terrible thing, but they have no drug problem.” 

Facts FirstTrump's claim is not true, just as it was when he made similar claims as president. Joe Amon, director of global health at Drexel University’s Dornsife School of Public Health, said that “yes, China has a drug problem” and that “China, like the US, has a large number of people who use (a wide range of) drugs.” The Chinese government has itself reported that “there were 1.49 million registered drug users nationwide” as of the end of 2021; in the past, officials in China have acknowledged that the number of registered drug users is a significant undercount of actual drug use there.  

And while Trump solely credits harsh punishments for what he claims is China’s success in handling drugs, the Chinese government also touts its rehabilitation, education and anti-poverty efforts. 

1 hr 30 min ago

In pictures: Trump's 2024 announcement

From CNN Digital's Photo Team

Former President Trump announces that he will run for president in the 2024 election.
Former President Trump announces that he will run for president in the 2024 election. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

See photos from the event where former President Donald Trump announced that he will be seeking the Republican Party's nomination for the 2024 election.

The announcement was made at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
The announcement was made at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Thomas Cordy/USA Today Network)

A woman in attendance carries a MAGA purse, referencing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.
A woman in attendance carries a MAGA purse, referencing Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Members of Trump's family listen to his speech.
Members of Trump's family listen to his speech. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Trump’s paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement.
Trump's paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

People gather before former Trump’s announcement.
People gather before former Trump's announcement. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Trump arrives with his wife, former first lady Melania Trump.
Trump arrives with his wife, former first lady Melania Trump. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

See more photos of Trump's life and career.

2 hr 54 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Jim Costa will win in California's 21st District 

From CNN staff

Costa speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on May 12
Costa speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on May 12 (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/AP Images/FILE)

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Costa will win California's 21st District, CNN projects, defeating Republican Michael Maher. This is a Democratic hold.

2 hr 54 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Ken Calvert will win in California's 41st District 

From CNN staff

Calvert leaves a House GOP caucus meeting in Washington on September 20.
Calvert leaves a House GOP caucus meeting in Washington on September 20. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/AP Images/FILE)

Republican Rep. Ken Calvert will win in California's 41st District, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Will Rollins. This is a Republican hold.

3 hr 10 min ago

Trump on poor GOP midterm performance: Voters have not realized the gravity of the pain of our nation

From CNN's Rashard Rose

(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
(Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump addressed the disappointing Republican showing in the midterms during his presidential announcement tonight, deflecting blame by saying that voters had not appreciated the gravity of the pain the nation was enduring.

"Much criticism is being placed on the fact that the Republican Party should have done better and frankly, much of this blame is correct. But the citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold. They don’t quite feel it yet. But they will very soon," the former president said during his 2024 candidacy announcement from Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

He went on to predict a different outcome in 2024.

"I have no doubt that by 2024, it will sadly be much worse and they will see much more clearly what happened and what is happening to our country and the voting will be much different," Trump said.