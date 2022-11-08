Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

It's Election Day in America

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

It's Election Day in America

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 7:02 a.m. ET, November 8, 2022
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
10 min ago

Here are the 4 areas that are at stake for Biden in the midterm elections

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, MJ Lee and Phil Mattingly

President Joe Biden speaks at a Maryland Democratic Party Get Out the Vote Rally for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 8.
President Joe Biden speaks at a Maryland Democratic Party Get Out the Vote Rally for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 8. (Dominick Sokotoff/Sipa USA/AP)

President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. “If we lose the House and Senate, it’s going to be a horrible two years.”

Biden himself has been projecting optimism in the final days of the campaign, but reality is setting in for Democrats: their majority rule in Congress could soon end, and Biden’s ability to get his top priorities passed could go with it.

Here are four areas that are at stake this Tuesday for Biden and his administration:

GOP investigations: Republicans on Capitol Hill have made abundantly clear that if they take control of Congress, Biden should brace for investigations targeting him, the White House and even members of the his family.

GOP lawmakers including Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan, who are likely to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees respectively, are getting ready to probe a range of issues, from the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter; to what Republicans allege is political interference by the FBI and Justice Department; to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agenda: If Republicans gain control of one or both chambers, the era of big, progressive bills will likely end. Instead, Biden will be on the defense as Republicans work to undo much of what he accomplished in the first two years of his term. The GOP has already vowed to roll back elements of Biden’s signature legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, including its new, higher taxes on corporations. And they could work to roll back or challenge some of the president’s climate initiatives that are included in the package.

Biden’s 2024 decision: As soon as the 2022 midterm election results are in, national attention will immediately turn to 2024 – including on the question of whether Biden will seek a second term. For weeks, the president and his advisers have maintained that his intention, for now, is to run again. They’ve also said that no decision is final until the president has had ample opportunity to discuss his political future with his family. But Biden’s 2024 decision won’t just be a family affair – there will also be strong political dynamics at play.

Staffing changes: Biden has seen remarkably little turnover in the first two years of his tenure among his Cabinet and senior team. His inner circle remains mostly intact. That includes chief of staff Ron Klain, senior advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, deputy chiefs of staff Bruce Reed and Jen O’Malley Dillon, communications director Kate Bedingfield and top communications adviser Anita Dunn. Officials have said changes are possible both to the president’s Cabinet and his senior White House staff later this year, though no moves are guaranteed. Should Biden announce his decision to run in 2024, several of the members of his core team are considered likely to shift over to the political operation.

25 min ago

7 things to watch for in the midterm elections

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

Voters marking their ballot in a privacy booth at West Side High School during early voting in New York City on November 6.
Voters marking their ballot in a privacy booth at West Side High School during early voting in New York City on November 6. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA/AP)

The 2022 midterms have arrived and here are seven things to watch in Tuesday's midterm elections:

Who will control the House: Of all the major storylines on Tuesday evening, this is one that few Democrats dispute: It is unlikely the party will control the legislative chamber come January. Given Republicans only need a net gain of five seats to take the majority, the odds of the GOP taking back the House are high. The party is on offense in House race across the country, but most notably in districts Biden won handily just two years ago, including once seemingly solid blue districts in Rhode IslandNew York and Oregon.

Who will control the Senate: If control of the House feels like more of an unavoidable loss for Democrats, control of the currently evenly divided Senate offers a surprising bright spot for the party — aided by voters harboring unfavorable feelings about Republican candidates while also disapproving of Biden's job performance. The most vulnerable Democratic incumbents are on the ballot are in NevadaNew HampshireArizona and Georgia, where polls show each of those races are tight. The party is on offense in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two states Biden won just two years ago.

Election deniers in key swing states: Republicans who have parroted former President Donald Trump's lies about widespread voter fraud are seeking to take charge of some swing states' election machinery. The outcomes in those states could have dramatic consequences in 2024, with Trump on the verge of another presidential bid and candidates in crucial swing states seeking positions that they could attempt to use to undercut voters' will.

Will Latino voters continue rightward shift: Republicans will watch whether they built on the gains that Trump made among Latino voters two years ago. Three House races in the heavily Hispanic Rio Grande Valley in Texas will tell part of the story. Latino voters also make up crucial portions of the electorate in Arizona, Nevada and Miami-Dade County in Florida.

The impact of presidential politics: "If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years," Biden said at a fundraiser on Friday. It's an argument former President Barack Obama, who stumped for candidates in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania over the last few weeks, made explicitly during his final rally in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The wave-makers (or breakers): The shape of Congress over the next two years could become pretty apparent within the first few hours after the polls close on the East Coast -- even if a handful of big races are too close to call. For Democrats, defeat in even two out of three of the contests would portend a very, very bad night. The party, both nationally and in certain states, has increasingly invested its electoral fate on the notoriously fickle suburbs. If a Republican wave is coming, the first sighting of high tides will be up and down the Atlantic seaboard.

The wait: As most Americans learned two years ago, Election Day can be a misnomer. Tuesday is when voting ends. But, in many states, it's also when counting begins. That means a lot of hotly contested races could take into the wee hours or even later this week to be decided. That's partially the nature of counting — and sometimes recounting — but it's also due to state laws that instruct poll workers how to do their jobs and, in some states, make them hold off on doing them until later in the day.

32 min ago

Here’s what to know about Georgia’s House and Senate races

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo 

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. (AP, Getty Images)

In the contentious Georgia Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the first Black senator from Georgia who, along with Jon Ossoff, delivered control of the chamber for Democrats in a pair of January 2021 runoff elections, is once again on the ballot. Now, though, the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church is trying to win his first full term against Trump-backed football star Herschel Walker.  

Walker’s campaign has been dogged by scandals, including past allegations that he threatened women with violence, claims he has denied. The race was further rocked by a report in early October that Walker paid a woman to have an abortion in 2009. CNN hasn’t confirmed that allegation and Walker has also repeatedly denied it. Walker also has a made a series of verbal stumbles on the campaign trail, like when he criticized efforts to reduce air pollution by saying China’s “bad air” “moves over to our good air space.”  

Despite Walker’s struggles, Georgia only recently shifted towards Democrats, so the race is expected to be close. If no candidate wins a majority, the top two will compete in a Dec. 6 runoff. 

There are also key House races happening in the state:

  • 2nd Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop, who has served in Congress for 30 years, faces Republican Chris West for one of the only competitive House races in the state. Under the new map congressional map, Black voters will no longer represent the majority in two of the four previous Black-majority districts — one of those districts is the 2nd, represented currently by Bishop. 
  • 6th Congressional District: Republican Rich McCormick had support from others within the Republican Party during the primaries, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, as well as support from the PAC for the Club for Growth. This is his second bid for Congress and he ran as a MAGA-style conservative. The new district is heavily Republican, and McCormick is a clear favorite to win the seat over Democratic challenger Bob Christian. 
  • 10th Congressional District: In this heavily Republican district GOP nominee Mike Collins is expected to keep the seat in GOP hands in November. Collins ran as a “conservative outsider” and embraced a populist conservative agenda. He also falsely claimed that the 2020 election in Georgia was “stolen” by Joe Biden and the Democrats. He faces Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green. 

Poll times: Polls close across the state at 7 p.m. ET. 

Political landscape: Atlanta and its inner suburbs are the most solidly Democratic regions of the state. The city’s outer suburbs have historically supported Republicans, but many of these affluent areas have moved towards Democrats in recent years.  

40 min ago

2020 election lies have officials on edge for potential problems at polling places and legal fights

From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Eric Levenson and Fredreka Schouten

Poll workers sort ballots at The San Diego County Registrar of Voters, on the eve of the US midterm elections, in San Diego, California, on November 7.
Poll workers sort ballots at The San Diego County Registrar of Voters, on the eve of the US midterm elections, in San Diego, California, on November 7. (Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images)

Americans head to the polls today for an election that has state and local officials across the country on edge as they brace for potential problems at the polls, contentious legal fights over ballots and fighting disinformation about the vote itself.

The hyper-polarized political climate has seen the vote itself come under a sustained barrage of attacks and disinformation for the better part of two years amid repeated false claims from former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.

Early voting has provided a preview of the potential issues both big and small that could arise on Election Day, from armed ballot box watchers in Arizona accused of conspiring to intimidate voters to a legal fight over technical errors invalidating mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Legal fights: In all, there have been about 120 legal cases surrounding voting filed as of November 3, compared to 68 before election day in 2020. More than half of the cases have sought to restrict access to the ballot, according to the Democracy Docket, a liberal-leaning voting rights and media platform that tracks election litigation.

In Pennsylvania, some counties are urging voters to correct absentee ballots with missing or improper dates that the state Supreme Court ordered to be set aside, while a federal legal challenge over is still looming. In Michigan, meanwhile, a judge rejected a lawsuit Monday from the GOP secretary of state candidate seeking to throw out absentee ballots in Democratic-heavy Detroit.

Georgia’s Cobb County on Monday extended the deadline for roughly 1,000 absentee ballots to be turned in until Nov. 14, after the ballots were not mailed out until just days before Election Day due to procedural errors in the election office.

Possible conflict with election deniers: In Arizona, the secretary of state’s office has sent 18 referrals to law enforcement related to drop-box intimidation, including a threatening message toward a government worker and several voters reporting being filmed at drop box locations in Maricopa County last week. A federal judge earlier this month imposed new restrictions against a right-wing group in the state following complaints about aggressive patrols of ballot boxes in the state, including blocking the members from openly carrying guns or wearing body armor.

CNN’s Jason Morris contributed to this report.

43 min ago

Analysis: The scenarios that could play out on election night 

Analysis by Harry Enten

Democrats are hoping to hold on to power, while Republicans yearn to gain control of both the House and the Senate. And while we all have guesses of what will happen, the truth is that we don’t know what will play out. 

With that uncertainty in mind, here are three different scenarios that could be key to how the battle for control shakes out. 

Georgia runoff determines Senate If you follow politics to any degree, you certainly have. Unlike other states with close Senate races, Georgia requires candidates to receive a majority of the vote to win on Election Day. If no candidate does, then a runoff between the top two candidates is held in December. 

The conditions are fairly ripe for such a scenario. Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker is at 50% in the Georgia Senate polls. Libertarian Chase Oliver is pulling in 3% to 4%. 

If every other race goes exactly as the polls predict, Democrats will have 49 seats, not including Georgia. Republicans will have 50 seats. This means that whichever side wins in Georgia would control the Senate. 

The Senate actually gets projected early Then there’s the other side of the spectrum. Most people are anticipating that we won’t know who wins the Senate until days, if not weeks, after Election Day. That may be the case, but it’s far from a certainty. 

There are a few ways we could conceivably get a fairly fast call. The easiest way for it to happen is if the Republicans win both Georgia (with a majority to avoid a runoff) and Pennsylvania. That way, we’re probably not reliant on what could be longer counts in Arizona and Nevada

Another way this might happen is if there is a surprising result in the east. If Republicans have a very good night, they could win the New Hampshire Senate race, where Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is running for reelection against Republican Don Bolduc. If Democrats have a very good night, they could win the Ohio Senate race, an open seat where Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is facing off with Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance. 

An early call of the House  Just weeks ago, the race for both the House and Senate looked close. While the Senate still does, it’s easy to see how the House could turn into a relative blowout. 

If that happens, we won’t have to wait for the West Coast. We won’t have to wait for the results from ranked-choice voting races. 

Instead, we’ll get a pretty good idea from even the earliest of poll closings. Consider a race like that for Virginia’s 2nd District, a swing district centered in Virginia Beach. Rep. Elaine Luria would likely win if Democrats are to be competitive in the House. If she’s defeated, Republicans are probably on their way to House control. 

If it’s a big Republican night, we could also see Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan go down in Indiana. Indiana, unlike a lot of other states, requires voters to have an excuse to vote absentee. 

The bottom line is that if Republicans end up with close to 240 seats (as they did in 2010), then the race for House control won’t be drawn out. 

Read more potential Election Day scenarios here.  

53 min ago

The fight for control of the US Senate could come down to Georgia once again

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Democrats won the Senate after flipping Georgia last year and the state could be pivotal once again in the 2022 midterm elections.

For the second time in less than two years, the Peach State, which elected two Democratic senators in the last election cycle, is home to a contest that has gripped both national parties and potentially holds the key to the fate of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

This time around, though, at least one key characteristic of the race has been reversed: Democrat Raphael Warnock has gone from challenger to incumbent, trying to fend off Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The former football great, recruited and endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has run an uneven campaign and spent the past month beset by controversy, but is still running neck-and-neck with Warnock with early voting in high gear and Election Day nearing.

A Warnock victory would likely foreclose Republicans’ path to a majority in the Senate, which is currently split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a decisive vote. That reality, coupled with headwinds – in the form of economic angst and Biden’s low approval ratings – familiar to Democrats across the country, has helped coalesce Republicans behind Walker.

Underscoring his party’s mix of ambivalence and political practicality, former Vice President Mike Pence, after not mentioning Walker during his remarks at a rally in Cumming, Georgia, on Tuesday for GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, told reporters he is “supporting the whole (Republican) ticket here in Georgia.”

The most recent polling of the race, from the New York Times and Siena College, showed no clear leader, with 49% of likely voters supporting Warnock to the 46% backing Walker – a difference well within the survey’s margin of error. Another poll, from Fox News at the end of October, also found a remarkably close contest, with Warnock at 44% and Walker at 43%. If neither candidate notches a majority of the vote, the race would be decided in a December 6 runoff.

Read more here.

1 hr 7 min ago

The 6 states to watch on Election Day

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Priya Krishnakumar and Will Mullery

Six states will be at the center of the political universe in the 2022 midterm elections: The five President Joe Biden flipped in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — plus Nevada.

These states all have multiple critical races that will determine control of the Senate, the House and state governments. What happens in these states will impact issues like abortion rights, economic policy, education and the climate crisis — not just within their borders, but across the country.

Here’s the “too long; didn't read” on what you need to know about the biggest states — and key races — ahead of the midterms.

1 hr 7 min ago

How to watch election night like a pro

From CNN staff

The first statewide polls will close tonight at 7 p.m. ET, and it could take some time until we learn results.

CNN political director David Chalian breaks down what to watch for as polls close: