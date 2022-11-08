President Joe Biden speaks at a Maryland Democratic Party Get Out the Vote Rally for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on November 8. (Dominick Sokotoff/Sipa USA/AP)

President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. “If we lose the House and Senate, it’s going to be a horrible two years.”

Biden himself has been projecting optimism in the final days of the campaign, but reality is setting in for Democrats: their majority rule in Congress could soon end, and Biden’s ability to get his top priorities passed could go with it.

Here are four areas that are at stake this Tuesday for Biden and his administration:

GOP investigations: Republicans on Capitol Hill have made abundantly clear that if they take control of Congress, Biden should brace for investigations targeting him, the White House and even members of the his family.

GOP lawmakers including Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan, who are likely to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees respectively, are getting ready to probe a range of issues, from the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter; to what Republicans allege is political interference by the FBI and Justice Department; to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agenda: If Republicans gain control of one or both chambers, the era of big, progressive bills will likely end. Instead, Biden will be on the defense as Republicans work to undo much of what he accomplished in the first two years of his term. The GOP has already vowed to roll back elements of Biden’s signature legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, including its new, higher taxes on corporations. And they could work to roll back or challenge some of the president’s climate initiatives that are included in the package.

Biden’s 2024 decision: As soon as the 2022 midterm election results are in, national attention will immediately turn to 2024 – including on the question of whether Biden will seek a second term. For weeks, the president and his advisers have maintained that his intention, for now, is to run again. They’ve also said that no decision is final until the president has had ample opportunity to discuss his political future with his family. But Biden’s 2024 decision won’t just be a family affair – there will also be strong political dynamics at play.

Staffing changes: Biden has seen remarkably little turnover in the first two years of his tenure among his Cabinet and senior team. His inner circle remains mostly intact. That includes chief of staff Ron Klain, senior advisers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti, deputy chiefs of staff Bruce Reed and Jen O’Malley Dillon, communications director Kate Bedingfield and top communications adviser Anita Dunn. Officials have said changes are possible both to the president’s Cabinet and his senior White House staff later this year, though no moves are guaranteed. Should Biden announce his decision to run in 2024, several of the members of his core team are considered likely to shift over to the political operation.