CNN Projection: Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene will win reelection in Georgia’s 14th District  

Incumbent GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will win her reelection bid in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, CNN projects.
It's Election Night in America
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Clare Foran, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Joe Ruiz and Seán Federico-OMurchú, CNN
From CNN staff
CNN Projection: Ohio voters approve measure requiring only US citizens to vote in state and local elections
From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
Ohio voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution to require that only a citizen of the United States can vote at any state or local election, CNN projects, assuming they meet other requirements.
The new measure would prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.
The vote is a win for Ohio Republicans, who had sought to cast noncitizen voting as a threat to democracy and a logistical headache.
GOP state Rep. Bill Seitz declared in a Dayton Daily News op-ed this month: “If you don’t have borders, you don’t have a country.”
“If non-citizens could vote just the same as citizens, you won’t have a country for long. That’s why both candidates for Ohio Governor and a unanimous Ohio Senate support Issue 2, and why a large bipartisan majority of the Ohio House did too,” Seitz said.
Democrats and voting rights organizations fell short in their effort to cast the measure as too broad, given that it will also eliminate the voting rights of 17-year-olds – something the state permits in certain circumstances – and bar people from registering to vote within 30 days of an election.
“Incorporating perspectives of non-US citizen residents by allowing them to vote on local issues adds value. These active community members pay taxes, own businesses and have children attending our schools; they are part of the fabric of communities and are affected by local government decisions,” Brian Housh, council president of the Village of Yellow Springs, wrote in a dueling op-ed.
CNN Projection: Republican Greg Pence will win reelection in Indiana’s 6th District race
From CNN staff
Incumbent Republican Greg Pence will win his reelection bid in Indiana’s 6th Congressional District race, CNN projects. He is brother of former Vice President Mike Pence.
As polls close in Pennsylvania, Fetterman campaign has eyes on bellwether counties
From CNN's Jessica Dean
John Fetterman's campaign knows it will take a while to get the vote count out of Philadelphia, where they will need to run up the score against Republican Mehmet Oz.
While they wait, the campaign has its eyes on a handful of bellwether counties including Erie, Northampton, Bucks and Centre counties, according to a senior campaign source.
Additionally, the source said the campaign will be watching to see if Fetterman outperforms Joe Biden in places like York County, where he lost by 25 points in 2020.
CNN Projection: Republican Laurel Lee will win in Florida’s 15th District
From CNN staff
Republican Laurel Lee will win in Florida’s 15th District, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Republican Anna Paulina Luna will win in Florida’s 13th District
From CNN staff
Republican Anna Paulina Luna will win in Florida’s 13th District, CNN projects.
CNN Projection: Republican Cory Mills will win in Florida’s 7th District
From CNN staff
Republican Cory Mills will win in Florida’s 7th District, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Karen Green.
Judge rules that polls in Harris County, Texas will remain open additional hour — after lawsuit filed
From CNN's Holmes Lybrand
A judge in Houston has ordered voting locations in Harris County to stay open for one additional hour following a lawsuit filed by the Texas Civil Rights Project and the Texas ACLU stating several polling locations were not open on time.
“A judge has issued a Temporary Restraining Order in this suit, which will keep the polls in Harris County open until 8pm CT,” the Texas Civil Rights Project said in a press release.
According to the Texas Civil Rights Project, all 782 Harris County polling locations are affected by the change and voters who get in line from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT will have to cast a provisional ballot.
Several polling places in Harris County experienced long lines of up to two hours at a large voting center in Houston, CNN affiliate KHOU reported, due to technical issues with voting machines.
"We are grateful to the court order that polling locations in Harris County will stay open until 8 p.m. CT,” said Ashley Harris, an attorney for ACLU of Texas. "Nobody should be denied their fundamental right to vote simply because their polling location did not open on time. We encourage everyone who hasn’t cast a ballot to go to their nearest voting precinct," she said.
The groups sued on behalf of the Texas Organizing Project, a nonprofit advocacy group for Black and Latino communities.
CNN Projection: Democrat Maxwell Frost will become first member of Generation Z elected to Congress
From CNN’s Shania Shelton
Democrat Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old community organizer, will win Florida’s 10th Congressional District, CNN projects, becoming the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress.
Frost will defeat Republican Calvin Wimbish in the race for the Orlando-area seat to succeed Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who vacated the seat for a Senate run.
Members of Generation Z — those born after 1996 — are eligible to be elected to the US House of Representatives for the first time in this election. (House members must be at least 25 years old.)
Frost has leaned into his youth throughout his campaign and has generated buzz through social media and public interviews.
Frost had the endorsements of notable progressives such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as well as the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, on his way to winning a crowded primary in August that included a state senator and two former members of Congress. He was the heavy favorite in the general election in a deep-blue seat that now-President Joe Biden would have carried by 32 points in 2020.