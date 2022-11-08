Audio
It's Election Day in America

Russia's war in Ukraine

It's Election Day in America

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 1:12 p.m. ET, November 8, 2022
2 hr 20 min ago

Federal judge bars some poll worker conduct after claims of intimidation of Black voters at Texas site

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

A federal judge barred poll workers at an election site in Beaumont, Texas, from engaging in certain conduct that Black voters said was intimidating.

US District Judge Michael J. Truncale, of the Eastern District of Texas, issued the temporary restraining order Monday in a case brought by Beaumont’s chapter of the NAACP, which alleged that White poll workers spoke aggressively to Black voters, hovered too close behind Black voters while the voters operated voting machines, and declined to help Black voters cast their ballots.

Truncale prohibited poll workers in Jefferson County from engaging in the specific behaviors outlined in the NAACP complaint. However, he rejected the NAACP’s request that he remove the official who is presiding as the election judge at the voting site where the conduct allegedly occurred.

The lawsuit put forward declarations from several poll workers, voters and a local pastor who had been at the election site, a community center where a vast majority of voters are Black. They said they witnessed White poll workers aggressively demand that Black voters loudly recite their addresses, even after those voters’ identities had been confirmed, while making no such demands of White voters. 

They also alleged that the White poll watchers and workers were following Black voters to the voting machines and standing close enough behind the votes that they could watch them mark their ballots. Additionally they said that the White poll workers refused to help Black voters insert their ballots into a ballot scanning machine, while giving that assistance to White voters.

“I witnessed White poll watchers standing so close to voters at the polling booth that they could watch the voters marking their ballots,” a poll worker said in a declaration. “The poll watcher was not even two feet away from the voter. This happened twice over the course of the afternoon. On each occasion, the voter was Black and appeared intimidated by the behavior of the poll watchers. I had to ask the poll watcher to step back and stop looking at the voter’s ballot as it was being completed.”

Airon Reynolds, a pastor of a local church who is Black, attested that he had tried to talk the Mary Beth Bowling, the election judge, and county clerk Laurie Leister last week about the alleged behavior. He said Bowling refused his request that she change her behavior and that Leister would also not direct Bowling to stop the conduct.

Attorneys for the county officials did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

2 hr 8 min ago

Voters in Philadelphia suburb say issues of crime, economy and abortion drove them to the polls

Brittany Castor
Brittany Castor (CNN)

Voters in Bensalem, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, told CNN what motivated them to get out and vote in today's midterm elections, including issues around the economy, crime and abortion.

Rosanne and Jack Payson have lived in the Philadelphia suburb for 45 years.

"I don't like Donald Trump. Voting for a Republican like Mastriano means that we're going to have more trouble," Jack Payson told CNN's Jason Carroll.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is facing Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the governor's race.

Rosanne Payson said the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade is one of the issues that motivated her to vote.

"The Roe issue bothers me. I think women should be able to choose. ... It is not simply that they don't want the child and they want an abortion, there's other issues involved," she said.

Pennsylvania voter Brittany Castor said she identifies as a Republican and has voted for candidates in both parties in her life, but the issue of a woman's right to choose "absolutely" drove her to the polls this year.

Joseph and Susan O'Rourke said that crime, the economy and the border are the key issues for them.

Joseph O'Rourke said that GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has spoken well about those three issues. On the gubernatorial side, he said while "I don't think we have a good selection," he voted for Mastriano.

"If you listen to Mastriano, he is all law enforcement and everything, but then Josh Shapiro was the attorney general so, you know, it's a difficult choice to make," he said. 

He added that, like other swing voters in Bucks County, he voted for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and then voted for President Biden.

On swing voters in Pennsylvania, voter Jack Payson said, "I really think that it is good that people are flexible, that they should take into account all of the issues, that they should have the right to change their mind." 

Voter William Castelberg Jr. said that crime and the economy brought him to the polls.

"Crime is big, you know, it's really big in the city of Philadelphia. I would hate to see it come to the suburbs here in Bucks County. The second thing is inflation. You know, there's so many people that can't afford day to day, it's sad," he told Carroll.  

2 hr 19 min ago

This Georgia resident says he voted for candidates who would protect his rights as a gay man

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Moving to the state of Georgia changed how former New York resident Andy Hill perceived the importance of his vote.

"I lived in New York previously, and it never seemed urgent to vote for my own rights in New York. But it seems urgent here," he told CNN, acknowledging the important of voting in the battleground state.

Hill voted at an Atlanta polling station on Tuesday morning.

As a seminary student, he said what drives him to vote is whether or not the government protects basic human rights.

"I saw what the Supreme Court did to women's right in the last term, and it made me really concerned as a gay man that they're not going to be standing up for my rights in the next term if that comes up for debate," he said. "So I want to make sure the people who are in the office both at the state level and federal level have my rights in mind and are interested in protecting my rights."

Watch here:

3 hr 6 min ago

NY Gov. Hochul on crime: Zeldin only has "soundbites" while she has demonstrated "sound policy"

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally on November 5, in New York City.
Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a Get Out The Vote rally on November 5, in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

During her first public campaign event on Election Day, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stumped with local leaders at an Upper East Side subway station in New York City, where she talked about one of the hottest-button issues: crime.

Hochul said crime — a major point in opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin’s campaign — is ultimately not a campaign issue for her because she’s been working on it during her tenure as governor already. 

“The difference is soundbites versus actually sound policy. It's real easy to get out there stand on a street corner and scream about crime, but when you oppose every single sensible gun safety piece of legislation that we have put forward here in the state, but also when you had a chance to stand up in Congress for the first meaningful gun safety legislation bipartisan – other Republicans voted for this – he could not even do that. He didn’t bother to show up in Congress to vote to fund the police – so the record is clear,” she said, according to CNN affiliate NY1.

“We’re working on it; he talks about it,” Hochul added.

“If they are thinking Lee Zeldin is going to defend democracy when he had a chance to stand up and call out the insurrectionists, what did he do that day? He went and blamed the Democrats and voted against certifying Joe Biden as our president. That’s how you subvert democracy. That’s exhibit A of subverting democracy,” Hochul said.

Hochul also said she and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are “partners” in fighting crime.

“This is not an election issue for me. ... We said we're going to partner together, for the first time the governor of New York will actually be engaged in helping the mayor of the city. That relationship has only grown stronger; you can ask Mayor Adams himself,” she said.  

Hochul appeared with Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Jerry Nadler, state Sen. Liz Krueger, Assembly member Rebecca Seawright and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine at the 86th Street station.

Asked if there is anything New Yorkers might not know about her, she said it might be “how tough I am.”

“I call myself a street fighter from Buffalo. I have had to come up through a lot of tough knocks, as a lot of women do. You have to break down a lot of barriers, but that makes you stronger, makes you tougher to be able to handle the challenges,” Hochul said.

“There is nothing I can’t handle” she continued, adding the election has “elevated” her strength and desire to serve New York. 

3 hr 25 min ago

Philadelphia officials add process to catch double votes, but it's likely to slow election results

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten, Jason Carroll and Linh Tran

People vote on Election Day at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, on November 8.
People vote on Election Day at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, on November 8. (Francis Chung/E&E News/POLITICO/AP)

Philadelphia election officials voted Tuesday morning to reestablish a process that’s intended to catch double votes – in a move that is likely to slow down reporting of election results from the largest city in this battleground state.

The decision to reinstitute the often-tedious process, known as poll book reconciliation, could focus national attention on Philadelphia if the consequential US Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz is close. 

The process compares mail ballots with poll books from Election Day to ensure people have not voted twice.

The 2-1 vote by the Philadelphia city commissioner early Tuesday follows a lawsuit from a Republican group that alleged Philadelphia was inviting double votes with a plan to scale back on poll book reconciliation. Although Judge Anne Marie B. Coyle ruled against the Republican organization, she also criticized the move by city election officials to change the poll book process as “erroneous.”

A Philadelphia city election official told CNN that the elections board voted to reinstate the process Tuesday out of an abundance of caution in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

The official said they had intended not to use the process because they had not encountered any double votes over the course of the last three elections, and they wanted the process to move along more quickly. 

Although they were not required to reinstate it because of the Republican lawsuit, the official said, but chose to do so to quell any questions that may arise after the fact. They did not want even the perception that they are doing anything wrong, the official said, but they questioned why Philadelphia was the only city to be sued by the Republican group.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Seth Bluestein, the sole Republican on the commission, said that when questions arise about delays in Philadelphia results, it’s because “Republicans targeted Philadelphia … to force us to do a procedure no other county does.”

Bluestein and Lisa Deeley, the Democratic chair of the board, voted to reinstate the procedure. Democrat Omar Sabir voted against it.

The action comes as Philadelphia and other jurisdictions in Pennsylvania grapple with another Election Day issue: The risk of thousands of mail-in ballots being rejected because of missing or incomplete handwritten dates on the return envelope.

3 hr 56 min ago

Voters in Mercer County, New Jersey, are voting manually due to machine problems

From CNN's Katie Lobosco

Voters in Mercer County, New Jersey, are having to vote manually Tuesday morning due to a problem with the voting machines. The county is home to Princeton, Trenton, Ewing and Lawrence Township.

“No one will be disenfranchised and we are working on fixing the issue at present. It may delay results but we will make sure everyone votes,” said Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello in an email to CNN. 

The results will likely be tallied later than usual, but Covello did not rule out the possibility that the ballots voted manually could still be tallied Tuesday night.  

The county has Dominion, the machine maker, and other IT professionals coming to fix the problem. Poll workers are on hand to walk voters through the process. 

“There is an issue with our Dominion scanners not reading throughout the county. There is a slot on the top of the scanner and voters can vote — and are voting manually,” Covello added. “No voter should walk away. They can vote manually.”

Voters can and should still go to their respective polling locations. Their ballot will be inserted into the "emergency slot" in the machine, according to an alert posted by Princeton, a town in Mercer County.  

3 hr ago

In photos: America heads to the polls

CNN Digital Photos

This is a round-up of images showing early scenes around the country on Election Day. Check out what it looks like as voters on the East Coast begin to cast their ballots:

A blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, D.C. on Election Day, Tuesday.
A blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington, D.C. on Election Day, Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images)

Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Aspray Boat House in Warwick, Rhode Island, Tuesday.
Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Aspray Boat House in Warwick, Rhode Island, Tuesday. (David Goldman/AP)

Atlanta voters in Gwinnett County vote at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Georgia, Tuesday.
Atlanta voters in Gwinnett County vote at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Georgia, Tuesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Rydal, Pennsylvania, Tuesday.
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Rydal, Pennsylvania, Tuesday. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The first voters of the day begin filling out their ballots at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election on Tuesday in New York.
The first voters of the day begin filling out their ballots at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election on Tuesday in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)

See more photos from today here.

4 hr 16 min ago

Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan votes in Ohio

Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan arrived Tuesday morning at a polling location in Ohio to vote.

He spoke to reporters about campaigning in his home state.

"When you grow up here, it is always, you know, it's home. It's home. And the best part of the campaign really has been meeting people who are just like us — Different town, names, you know, different cities, different jobs, but the people are the people. They're the same, they're gritty, Ohio is just filled with gritty workers. Good people. You know, who just want a government who works for them. And it would be an honor to serve them," he said.

Watch:

3 hr 41 min ago

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman votes in Pennsylvania

John Fetterman and his wife Gisele Fetterman walk outside a polling location in Braddock in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8.
John Fetterman and his wife Gisele Fetterman walk outside a polling location in Braddock in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8. (Quinn Gablicki/Reuters)

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman was seen arriving at a polling location in Braddock, Pennsylvania, to vote on Tuesday morning.