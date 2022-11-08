CNN Projection: Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet will win reelection in Colorado  

Sen. Michael Bennet speaks to supporters at a rally outside Mountain Toad Brewing on October 26 in Golden, Colorado. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet will win reelection in Colorado, CNN projects, staving off a strong challenge from Republican Joe O’Dea.

Bennet, who was first elected in 2010, was the favorite in the race, but O’Dea, the CEO of a construction company, found some success in Colorado by breaking with his own party at times, pitching a more moderate position in a state that has leaned toward Democrats for years.

Bennet, aided by the state’s Democratic lean, ran a strong campaign focused on local issues like public land advocacy and broader issues like changing political culture by stopping corporate influence in politics.

The Democrat also successfully pushed back on O’Dea’s attempt to portray a more moderate image.

“I think he’s painting himself that way. I mean, it’s incredible. He has said that he would have voted for all three of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees notwithstanding the fact that he knows that they overturned Roe v. Wade. He opposes, as you just heard, Colorado’s law codifying a woman’s right to choose,” Bennet told CNN in October. “He says that Donald Trump, even though he probably knows better, bears no responsibility for what happened on January 6.”

Headed into the election, Democrats said they were confident Bennet would win. But the party’s top Senate outside organization, Senate Majority PAC, spent millions to unsuccessfully boost O’Dea’s more conservative primary opponent earlier in the year.

Bennet also may have been aided by former President Donald Trump's late, anti-O’Dea foray into the race.

After O’Dea told CNN he would “actively” campaign against former President Donald Trump and for other GOP candidates if the former President runs again, Trump slammed him as a “RINO” (Republican in name only) and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea.