Live Updates

It's Election Night in America

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Clare Foran, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Joe Ruiz and Seán Federico-OMurchú, CNN

Updated 10:29 p.m. ET, November 8, 2022
14 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet will win reelection in Colorado  

From CNN’s Dan Merica 

Sen. Michael Bennet speaks to supporters at a rally outside Mountain Toad Brewing on October 26 in Golden, Colorado. (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet will win reelection in Colorado, CNN projects, staving off a strong challenge from Republican Joe O’Dea. 

Bennet, who was first elected in 2010, was the favorite in the race, but O’Dea, the CEO of a construction company, found some success in Colorado by breaking with his own party at times, pitching a more moderate position in a state that has leaned toward Democrats for years. 

Bennet, aided by the state’s Democratic lean, ran a strong campaign focused on local issues like public land advocacy and broader issues like changing political culture by stopping corporate influence in politics.

The Democrat also successfully pushed back on O’Dea’s attempt to portray a more moderate image. 

“I think he’s painting himself that way. I mean, it’s incredible. He has said that he would have voted for all three of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees notwithstanding the fact that he knows that they overturned Roe v. Wade. He opposes, as you just heard, Colorado’s law codifying a woman’s right to choose,” Bennet told CNN in October. “He says that Donald Trump, even though he probably knows better, bears no responsibility for what happened on January 6.” 

Headed into the election, Democrats said they were confident Bennet would win. But the party’s top Senate outside organization, Senate Majority PAC, spent millions to unsuccessfully boost O’Dea’s more conservative primary opponent earlier in the year. 

Bennet also may have been aided by former President Donald Trump's late, anti-O’Dea foray into the race. 

After O’Dea told CNN he would “actively” campaign against former President Donald Trump and for other GOP candidates if the former President runs again, Trump slammed him as a “RINO” (Republican in name only) and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. 

 

41 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen will win reelection in Maryland

From CNN staff

Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks during an event at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, on Monday. (Julio Cortez/AP)

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen will win reelection in Maryland, CNN projects, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee.

Prior to winning his Senate seat in 2016, Van Hollen was a member of the House from 2003 to 2017.

Maryland has a Republican governor in Larry Hogan, but the state typically favors Democrats in federal elections.

35 min ago

As polls close in Wisconsin, Sen. Ron Johnson is "cautiously optimistic

From CNN's Omar Jimenez and Donald Judd

Sen. Ron Johnson wishes his granddaughter a happy seventh birthday with his daughter during an election night party in Neenah, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As polls close in Wisconsin, a “cautiously optimistic” Republican Sen. Ron Johnson took the stage briefly at his election night party in Neenah, Wisconsin – but only to lead the audience in a rendition of happy birthday for his granddaughter.

His opponent, Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, has been feeling good throughout the night, optimistic that “we’ve done all that we could,” but also urging those who were still in line as polls closed to stay in line.

Neither President Biden nor former President Donald Trump visited the state once in the final two months leading up to the election, notable considering between the two they’ve stopped in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Florida, and more in the final run-up. 

Sen. Johnson has touched on the wider implications of what a win for him would mean, aside from “send a very strong signal to our Democrat colleagues that their policies aren’t working.”

It could be a major contributor to Republicans winning the Senate, setting the stage for him to become chair of the Homeland Security and Government Affairs’ permanent subcommittee on investigations. 

“I would be like a mosquito in a nudist colony. It would be a target-rich environment,” Johnson told supporters on the eve of Election Day. 

Both he and Barnes have campaigned not just on Wisconsin’s Senate seat, but on the future of the country being on the line. 

If Barnes wins, he would be the state’s first Black Senator and among the youngest, unseating the two-term Republican. 

“I can guarantee you we have not been outworked,” Barnes told CNN Monday.

52 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Steny Hoyer will be reelected in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District

From CNN staff

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will be reelected to serve his 21st full term for Maryland’s 5th Congressional District, CNN projects.

35 min ago

Mood is upbeat at the headquarters of Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance — despite opponent leading

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

As the results start to trickle to in, with Democrat Tim Ryan currently in the lead in Ohio's Senate race, supporters at GOP candidate J.D. Vance’s headquarters told CNN they’re expecting that lead to narrow as more votes get tallied up.

Supporters are betting it will be a big night for Republicans here in the Buckeye State.

One supporter told CNN they’ll be watching to see how Republican congressional candidates in more competitive districts, like J.R. Majewski, perform in order to get a sense of just how big of night it will be for Ohio Republicans.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s camp said; while Vance has started to close the gap, they’re remaining optimistic and pointing to the fact Ryan has overperformed in the early vote in Warren, Franklin and Stark counties. 

After the polls closed, Ryan tweeted a picture of himself with son with the caption: “We left it all on the field."

View Ryan's tweet:

24 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Maura Healey will become Massachusetts’ first elected female governor

From CNN’s Gregory Krieg

Maura Healey speaks during a campaign rally in Boston on November 2. (Mary Schwalm/AP)

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, has been elected as the Bay State’s governor, CNN projects, defeating GOP nominee Geoff Diehl, a state lawmaker who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Healey will become Massachusetts’ first elected female governor and the first out lesbian state executive in the US.

Her victory reclaims the office for Democrats, who have been shut out of the corner office for all but eight of the past 30 years, in the otherwise blue state. It also marks a pick-up for national Democrats who entered the night defending 20 of the 36 contested governor’s offices. 

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker decided not to seek a third term, despite his high approval ratings, after it became apparent that the Trump wing of the GOP was coalescing behind a primary challenge. 

Healey’s historic victory comes on the heels of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s own pathbreaking win a year earlier, when Wu became the first woman elected to lead the city. Unlike Diehl, who defeated a moderate Republican opponent in the primary, Healey ran effectively unopposed, with her January 2022 decision to enter the contest clearing the Democratic field.

39 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries will win reelection in New York’s 8th Congressional District

From CNN staff

Hakeem Jeffries conducts a news conference at the US Capitol on September 14. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries will win reelection in New York’s 8th Congressional District, CNN projects.

45 min ago

5 history-makers projected to win races so far

Five history-makers are projected to win races in four states so far: Oklahoma, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.

1 hr 2 min ago

In pictures: Here's what it looks like at election night watch parties across the US

CNN Digital Photos

Lucy Grimes, 15 months old, plays in front of the stage at the watch party for US Rep. Tim Ryan in Boardman, Ohio. Ryan, a Democrat, is running for the Senate.
Lucy Grimes, 15 months old, plays in front of the stage at the watch party for US Rep. Tim Ryan in Boardman, Ohio. Ryan, a Democrat, is running for the Senate. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Watch parties are taking place across the country Tuesday night as election results continue to pour in.

Here are some of the scenes from those parties so far:

People cheer at a Herschel Walker watch party in Smyrna, Georgia. Walker, a Republican, is running for governor.
People cheer at a Herschel Walker watch party in Smyrna, Georgia. Walker, a Republican, is running for governor. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Supporters of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, watch incoming results Tuesday night.
Supporters of Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, watch incoming results Tuesday night. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Patrons participate in election night trivia as early results come in at a bar in Washington, DC.
Patrons participate in election night trivia as early results come in at a bar in Washington, DC. (Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

People gather before Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party in Tampa. CNN projects DeSantis will win a second term.
People gather before Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at an election night party in Tampa. CNN projects DeSantis will win a second term. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)