By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Clare Foran, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Joe Ruiz and Seán Federico-OMurchú, CNN

Updated 1:38 a.m. ET, November 9, 2022
59 min ago

CNN projects: Some 2020 election deniers will win secretary of state races

From CNN's Daniel Dale 

Some Republican candidates who have denied or refused to affirm the results of the 2020 election will be elected as state elections chief, CNN projects — though others will be defeated.

Here are three Republican secretary of state winners CNN has projected so far: 

  • Alabama: State Rep. Wes Allen, who endorsed the Texas-led legal effort to get the Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
  • Indiana: Diego Morales, a former Mike Pence aide who wrote an article during the 2022 primary in which he falsely called the 2020 election a “scam” and wrongly said “the outcome is questionable.”
  • South Dakota: Monae Johnson, who repeatedly refused in an October 2022 interview to say that she accepted that Biden won the 2020 election legitimately.

In addition, Republican candidate Chuck Gray of Wyoming ran unopposed for secretary of state in the general election after winning the Republican primary.  

Here are four election deniers CNN projects will lose their 2022 races:

  • Massachusetts: Rayla Campbell, who falsely claimed Donald Trump was the real winner of a “stolen” 2020 election.
  • Minnesota: Kim Crockett, who baselessly said Minnesota’s 2020 election was “lawless” and that she agreed with an interviewer who called it “illegitimate.”
  • New Mexico: Audrey Trujillo, who also falsely claimed the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. 
  • Vermont: H. Brooke Paige, another candidate who falsely claimed the left “stole” the election.

CNN found that at least 12 Republican candidates for secretary of state have questioned, rejected or tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. CNN had not yet projected the other races as of midnight ET on Wednesday morning.

1 hr 15 min ago

Here are some key takeaways from Election Night so far

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

The battle for control of Congress is beginning to take shape as votes are counted in competitive races across the nation.

Republicans flipped Democratic-held House seats in Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

But several Democratic incumbents, including two House members in Virginia, have won competitive races, and others were leading – a sign that Republicans have an edge but not the wave they hoped for nationwide.

Here are some early takeaways as votes continue to be counted in key races:

Virginia’s split decision offers early signals: Three Democratic-controlled House races in Virginia were widely viewed as an early warning signal of the night’s results.

Democrats held seats in two Virginia districts Biden won in 2020. CNN projected that Democratic Jennifer Wexton won her reelection bid in Virginia’s 10th District. In an even more competitive race, CNN projected Rep. Abigail Spanberger also won reelection in Virginia’s 7th District.

But Democrats lost in southeastern Virginia, with CNN projecting that Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.

Another Jan. 6 committee member loses: Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, lost her Virginia Beach-based House seat, CNN projected.

She had defeated former GOP Rep. Scott Taylor in 2018 and 2020. But the district had become slightly more favorable ground for Republicans in redistricting: Biden carried the previous version by 5 points, and would have lost the new district by 2 points.

A big Democratic Senate hold: Like Virginia in the House, New Hampshire was a key early result in the battle for control of the Senate, where Democrats cannot afford to lose a seat in their bid to retain their majority.Sen. Maggie Hassan, a first-term Democrat who faced Republican retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, won her race, CNN projects.

A Hassan loss would have effectively ended Democrats’ hopes of retaining their majority. The party is still defending seats in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, and attempting to make up for any potential losses in battles for Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – so it will take time to settle Senate control.

DeSantis and 2024: Gov. Ron DeSantis led a dominant Republican ticket in Florida – delivering historic margins in Democratic territory in his victory over Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist on a night that provides him a powerful argument if he seeks the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

The easy wins by DeSantis, who led by nearly 20 percentage points with 92% of the estimated vote counted, and Sen. Marco Rubio, who was 17 points up, were enough to cast doubt on Florida’s status as a national bellwether.

GOP makes gains with Latinos in Florida: Republicans hoped to build on Trump’s inroads among Latino voters in 2020, a trend that could reshape the political landscapes in several swing states if it continues. The strongest early signal that the GOP had continued to make gains came in Miami-Dade County, home to a large Cuban population.

But it’ll take a while to fully gauge whether those GOP gains take place outside of Florida.

One key gauge will be three competitive House races in Texas, where the GOP hopes culturally conservative voters in the Rio Grande Valley will swing their way.

A night of firsts: Up and down the ballot, in red states and blue, candidates from both parties are celebrating pathbreaking victories. Read about some of them here.

1 hr 17 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar will win reelection in South Texas House race  

From CNN’s Eric Bradner 

Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio on May 4.
Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio on May 4. (Eric Gay/AP)

Rep. Henry Cuellar, the lone House Democrat who has voted against abortion rights, will win reelection in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, CNN projects. 

Cuellar will defeat Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, halting the GOP’s efforts to sweep a trio of Rio Grande Valley districts as the party makes gains among Latino voters.  

 

1 hr 9 min ago

CNN Projection: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wins reelection in California’s 11th Congressional District

From CNN’s Clare Foran and Daniella Diaz

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks before a meeting at the US Capitol on October 25.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks before a meeting at the US Capitol on October 25. (Francis Chung/E&E News/Politico/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has won reelection, CNN projects, defeating her GOP opponent in the midterm race.

Pelosi, a towering figure in Democratic politics, won out against longshot Republican challenger John Dennis in the race for California’s 11th Congressional District.

Over the years, Pelosi, 82, has become one of the most prominent faces of the Democratic Party. As speaker, she has earned a reputation as a powerful and formidable leader to House Democrats who exerts significant influence and a tight grip over members of her caucus.  

Pelosi has also been a fierce adversary to Republicans and has become a highly polarizing figure in Washington as a result.  

Speculation over Pelosi’s future atop the House Democratic caucus has intensified as the midterms approached and Republicans fought to regain the House majority.  

CNN reported in September that in interviews with more than two dozen House Democrats, a consensus began to emerge: If they lose the majority, there would be overwhelming pressure for Pelosi to go, a prospect that Democratic sources said the powerful House speaker is keenly aware of. 

At the same time, multiple members said they were also starting to see how, if Democrats do hold control, it could lead to Pelosi extending her time in power. Yet Democrats are split about that possibility, with a sizable contingent eager for new leadership regardless of the outcome, even if she’d be the heavy favorite to hold onto the gavel. 

1 hr 29 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Sharice Davids will win in Kansas’ 3rd District  

From CNN staff 

Sharice Davids.
Sharice Davids. (Sharice Davids/Handout/Reuters)

Democrat Sharice Davids will win in Kansas’ 3rd District, CNN projects. 

 

1 hr 21 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Andy Ogles will win House seat in Tennessee’s 5th District  

From CNN staff 

Ogles declares victory after winning the House of Representatives in Tennessee's newly created 5th Congressional District in Columbia, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 8.
Ogles declares victory after winning the House of Representatives in Tennessee's newly created 5th Congressional District in Columbia, Tennessee, on Tuesday, November 8. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean/AP)

Republican Andy Ogles will win the House seat in Tennessee’s 5th District, CNN projects.  

 

1 hr 23 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Seth Magaziner will win in Rhode Island’s 2nd District  

From CNN staff 

Seth Magaziner gives his victory speech during an election night gathering in Providence, Rhode Island, Tuesday evening.
Seth Magaziner gives his victory speech during an election night gathering in Providence, Rhode Island, Tuesday evening. (Mark Stockwell/AP)

Democrat Seth Magaziner will win in Rhode Island’s 2nd District, CNN projects.  

 

1 hr 26 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Emilia Sykes wins battleground Ohio House seat 

From CNN’s Dan Merica  

Sykes speaks at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on March 5, 2019.
Sykes speaks at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, on March 5, 2019. (Paul Verno/AP/FILE)

Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes has defeated Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a closely watched open race for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, CNN projects. 

  

1 hr 28 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Greg Landsman will defeat Rep. Steve Chabot in key Ohio House race

From CNN’s Eric Bradner

Ohio Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman speaks at a rally in Cincinnati on November 3.
Ohio Democratic House candidate Greg Landsman speaks at a rally in Cincinnati on November 3. (Jeff Dean/AP)

Democrat Greg Landsman defeated Republican Rep. Steve Chabot, CNN projects, ousting the Cincinnati-area congressman after redistricting made Ohio’s 1st Congressional District stronger terrain for Democrats.

Landsman, a Cincinnati city councilmember, was a rare example of a Democratic candidate on offense in a midterm election cycle during which the party was largely focused on defending its House seats.