CNN Projection: Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will win reelection 

Brad Raffensperger speaks to the media on the day of an election debate in Atlanta on October 18. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused former President Donald Trump's request to "find" the votes needed to overturn his 2020 loss in the Peach State, will win reelection, CNN projects.

Raffensperger's rebuff – and role as a witness before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol – has made him one of the country’s best-known election chiefs.

"I've had to stand up to incredible pressure," the Republican said, during a recent candidate debate. "Many people buckled and folded. I didn't, and I won't."

He defeated the Democratic nominee, state Rep. Bee Nguyen, a rising political star in her party. She had put expanding access to the ballot at the center of her candidacy and sought to make history by becoming the first Asian-American elected to a statewide political office in Georgia.

The two have clashed over Raffensperger’s support of SB202, an elections bill approved by the Georgia General Assembly last year that imposed a range of new voting restrictions, including adding new identification requirements to vote by mail and making it a crime for third parties to give food or water to voters waiting in line.