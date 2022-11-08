Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

It's Election Day in America

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

2022 midterm election results

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Clare Foran, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Joe Ruiz and Seán Federico-OMurchú, CNN

Updated 1:38 a.m. ET, November 9, 2022
265 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
51 min ago

CNN Projection: Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will win reelection 

From CNN staff 

Brad Raffensperger speaks to the media on the day of an election debate in Atlanta on October 18.
Brad Raffensperger speaks to the media on the day of an election debate in Atlanta on October 18. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused former President Donald Trump's request to "find" the votes needed to overturn his 2020 loss in the Peach State, will win reelection, CNN projects. 

Raffensperger's rebuff – and role as a witness before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol – has made him one of the country’s best-known election chiefs.  

"I've had to stand up to incredible pressure," the Republican said, during a recent candidate debate. "Many people buckled and folded. I didn't, and I won't." 

He defeated the Democratic nominee, state Rep. Bee Nguyen, a rising political star in her party. She had put expanding access to the ballot at the center of her candidacy and sought to make history by becoming the first Asian-American elected to a statewide political office in Georgia. 

The two have clashed over Raffensperger’s support of SB202, an elections bill approved by the Georgia General Assembly last year that imposed a range of new voting restrictions, including adding new identification requirements to vote by mail and making it a crime for third parties to give food or water to voters waiting in line. 

 

44 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez will defeat Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas House race

From CNN’s Eric Bradner

US Rep. Vicente Gonzalez walks down the House steps after a vote at the Capitol in September.
US Rep. Vicente Gonzalez walks down the House steps after a vote at the Capitol in September. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez will defeat Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in a rare member-against-member House race in the Texas 34th District, CNN projects.

His win offers evidence that Democrats have had some success stemming their losses among Latino voters in the Rio Grande Valley, who shifted in the GOP’s favor in 2020.

41 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Nikki Budzinski will win in Illinois’ 13th District 

From CNN staff 

Budzinski speaks during a candidate forum in June 7
Budzinski speaks during a candidate forum in June 7 (Thomas J. Turney/The State Journal-Register/USA Today Network/FILE)

Democrat Nikki Budzinski will win in Illinois’ 13th District, CNN projects.  

 

50 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Thomas Kean Jr. will defeat Democrat Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s 7th District

From CNN staff

Tom Kean Jr. arrives at his election party in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, on November 8.
Tom Kean Jr. arrives at his election party in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, on November 8. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

Republican Thomas Kean Jr. will win in New Jersey’s 7th District, CNN projects, and defeat Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski.

56 min ago

CNN projection: Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will win reelection in Connecticut 

From CNN staff  

Lamont at an event on October 12, in Hartford, Connecticut.
Lamont at an event on October 12, in Hartford, Connecticut. (Jessica Hill/AP/FILE)

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont will win reelection in Connecticut, CNN projects, and defeat Republican Bob Stefanowski. 

Lamont defeated Stefanowski in 2018 by just about 3 percentage points.  

 

49 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wins reelection bid in New Mexico

From CNN’s Dan Merica

Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a New Mexico Democrats rally on Thursday, November 3.
Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a New Mexico Democrats rally on Thursday, November 3. (Adria Malcolm/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will win reelection in New Mexico, CNN projects, overcoming a stronger-than-expected challenge from Republican Mark Ronchetti.

Lujan Grisham’s win makes her the fourth straight New Mexico governor to win reelection and will likely grow her national profile -- the Democrat received some vice-presidential consideration by President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential general election. 

Lujan Grisham centered her campaign on abortion, casting her opponent as extreme on the issue that motivated Democratic campaigns across the country. She also nationalized the race -- both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited the state in the final weeks of the campaign. 

The reason for that: The last four Democratic presidential nominees carried the state, including Biden by 11 percentage points two years ago. 

Ronchetti, a former TV weatherman, tried to turn Lujan Grisham into an avatar for Democratic control in Washington and attacked her as a career politician.  

“We can be a state that looks out for you before it looks out for government, but you have to give us a chance at change,” he said at the final debate between the two candidates. 

But Lujan Grisham successfully convinced voters that Ronchetti was not the person to be the change. 

“Bad for New Mexicans, bad for New Mexico,” she said of Ronchetti during the debate. 

59 min ago

CNN projects: Some 2020 election deniers will win secretary of state races

From CNN's Daniel Dale 

Some Republican candidates who have denied or refused to affirm the results of the 2020 election will be elected as state elections chief, CNN projects — though others will be defeated.

Here are three Republican secretary of state winners CNN has projected so far: 

  • Alabama: State Rep. Wes Allen, who endorsed the Texas-led legal effort to get the Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
  • Indiana: Diego Morales, a former Mike Pence aide who wrote an article during the 2022 primary in which he falsely called the 2020 election a “scam” and wrongly said “the outcome is questionable.”
  • South Dakota: Monae Johnson, who repeatedly refused in an October 2022 interview to say that she accepted that Biden won the 2020 election legitimately.

In addition, Republican candidate Chuck Gray of Wyoming ran unopposed for secretary of state in the general election after winning the Republican primary.  

Here are four election deniers CNN projects will lose their 2022 races:

  • Massachusetts: Rayla Campbell, who falsely claimed Donald Trump was the real winner of a “stolen” 2020 election.
  • Minnesota: Kim Crockett, who baselessly said Minnesota’s 2020 election was “lawless” and that she agreed with an interviewer who called it “illegitimate.”
  • New Mexico: Audrey Trujillo, who also falsely claimed the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. 
  • Vermont: H. Brooke Paige, another candidate who falsely claimed the left “stole” the election.

CNN found that at least 12 Republican candidates for secretary of state have questioned, rejected or tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. CNN had not yet projected the other races as of midnight ET on Wednesday morning.

1 hr 15 min ago

Here are some key takeaways from Election Night so far

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

The battle for control of Congress is beginning to take shape as votes are counted in competitive races across the nation.

Republicans flipped Democratic-held House seats in Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

But several Democratic incumbents, including two House members in Virginia, have won competitive races, and others were leading – a sign that Republicans have an edge but not the wave they hoped for nationwide.

Here are some early takeaways as votes continue to be counted in key races:

Virginia’s split decision offers early signals: Three Democratic-controlled House races in Virginia were widely viewed as an early warning signal of the night’s results.

Democrats held seats in two Virginia districts Biden won in 2020. CNN projected that Democratic Jennifer Wexton won her reelection bid in Virginia’s 10th District. In an even more competitive race, CNN projected Rep. Abigail Spanberger also won reelection in Virginia’s 7th District.

But Democrats lost in southeastern Virginia, with CNN projecting that Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.

Another Jan. 6 committee member loses: Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, lost her Virginia Beach-based House seat, CNN projected.

She had defeated former GOP Rep. Scott Taylor in 2018 and 2020. But the district had become slightly more favorable ground for Republicans in redistricting: Biden carried the previous version by 5 points, and would have lost the new district by 2 points.

A big Democratic Senate hold: Like Virginia in the House, New Hampshire was a key early result in the battle for control of the Senate, where Democrats cannot afford to lose a seat in their bid to retain their majority.Sen. Maggie Hassan, a first-term Democrat who faced Republican retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, won her race, CNN projects.

A Hassan loss would have effectively ended Democrats’ hopes of retaining their majority. The party is still defending seats in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, and attempting to make up for any potential losses in battles for Republican-held seats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – so it will take time to settle Senate control.

DeSantis and 2024: Gov. Ron DeSantis led a dominant Republican ticket in Florida – delivering historic margins in Democratic territory in his victory over Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist on a night that provides him a powerful argument if he seeks the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

The easy wins by DeSantis, who led by nearly 20 percentage points with 92% of the estimated vote counted, and Sen. Marco Rubio, who was 17 points up, were enough to cast doubt on Florida’s status as a national bellwether.

GOP makes gains with Latinos in Florida: Republicans hoped to build on Trump’s inroads among Latino voters in 2020, a trend that could reshape the political landscapes in several swing states if it continues. The strongest early signal that the GOP had continued to make gains came in Miami-Dade County, home to a large Cuban population.

But it’ll take a while to fully gauge whether those GOP gains take place outside of Florida.

One key gauge will be three competitive House races in Texas, where the GOP hopes culturally conservative voters in the Rio Grande Valley will swing their way.

A night of firsts: Up and down the ballot, in red states and blue, candidates from both parties are celebrating pathbreaking victories. Read about some of them here.

1 hr 17 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar will win reelection in South Texas House race  

From CNN’s Eric Bradner 

Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio on May 4.
Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks during a campaign event in San Antonio on May 4. (Eric Gay/AP)

Rep. Henry Cuellar, the lone House Democrat who has voted against abortion rights, will win reelection in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, CNN projects. 

Cuellar will defeat Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, halting the GOP’s efforts to sweep a trio of Rio Grande Valley districts as the party makes gains among Latino voters.  

 