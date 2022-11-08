CNN Projection: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will win reelection bid 

US Sen. Mike Lee celebrates as he speaks to supporters at an election night party in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Republican Sen. Mike Lee will win reelection in Utah, CNN projects, staving off a challenge by independent Evan McMullin.

Lee’s win does little to shift the balance of power in the Senate -- Utah was seen as a reliable Republican win and Lee has held the seat since 2011. But McMullin, who said during the race that he would not caucus with either Democrats or Republicans if he were to win the seat, gave Lee a tougher-than-expected race by making it a referendum on former President Donald Trump’s dominance of the Republican Party and the Lee’s shift from a Trump critic to a Trump devotee.

Utah Democrats opted not to put up their own nominee to challenge Lee, viewing McMullin as the best chance in decades for a non-Republican to win a Senate seat in the state.

McMullin’s attacks focused on Lee’s tightness with Trump and his actions around the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol, most notably texts he sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/25/politics/mark-meadows-texts-2319

“We talk about 9/11, but I have to say, it shook me in the same way,” McMullin said during the campaign. “Different type of event. But just as dark, just as evil.”

Lee pushed back against those attacks during a debate between the two candidates, claiming he was “one of the people trying to dismantle this situation, trying to stop it from happening.”

Utah is home to one of the largest voting blocs of anti-Trump Republicans: In 2016, McMullin won over 21% of the vote in a longshot presidential bid; while in 2020, Trump only won 58% of the vote in the state, far lower than many recent Republican nominees.

There was an awkwardness to the race, too. In 2016, Lee publicly said he voted for McMullin over Trump, something the independent candidate tried to use against Lee.