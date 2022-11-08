CNN Projection: Becca Balint will make history as the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress
From CNN’s Kaanita Iyer
Democrat Becca Balint will make history as the first woman elected to Congress from Vermont, with CNN projecting she will defeat GOP nominee Liam Madden for the state’s at-large House seat.
Vermont had been the last remaining state in the country not to have elected a woman to Congress.
With her win, Balint will also become the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress from the Green Mountain State. She previously made history in the Vermont Senate, where she was the first woman to serve as president pro tempore.
The state’s lone House seat opened up after Welch, who was first elected to the House in 2007, announced a bid late last year for the seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy. The retiring senator was first elected in 1974 and is the longest-serving senator still in office and the third-longest-serving senator in Senate history.
1 hr 16 min ago
CNN Projection: Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will win reelection in Minnesota
From CNN staff
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz will win reelection in Minnesota, CNN projects, and defeat physician and former state Sen. Scott Jensen.
1 hr 20 min ago
CNN Projection: Democrat Kathy Hochul will win full term as New York governor
From CNN’s Gregory Krieg
New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul will win a first full term in office, CNN projects, defeating Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin in what developed into a surprisingly tense race in its final weeks.
Hochul’s victory keeps New York Democrats on track to maintain their now nearly two-decade-old winning streak in statewide elections. A Buffalo native, Hochul took over the top job in August 2021 following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, the three-term governor who faced impeachment amid a sexual harassment scandal. Despite being his lieutenant governor, Hochul and Cuomo were never closely aligned and she moved quickly upon taking office to clear it of his allies.
Already the first woman to hold the governor’s office in New York, Hochul will now become the first to win it in an election. Zeldin, a conservative acolyte of former President Donald Trump, ran a “law and order” campaign almost entirely focused on fears over rising crime and a 2019 criminal justice reform law that made it more difficult for judges to hold suspects in pre-trial detention. But he also tapped into frustration over the state of the economy, which has been slow to recover in and around New York City following the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and working class concerns over environmental initiatives like a plan to hike fees for automobiles entering heavily trafficked parts of the city.
Hochul, who in the latter part of the campaign dialed up her political outreach in New York City, where Democrats typically need about 70% of the vote to assure statewide victory, hammered Zeldin throughout the race over his anti-abortion positions and vote in Congress against certifying President Joe Biden’s election.
Like other blue state Republicans, Zeldin repeatedly insisted he had no plans to change abortion law in New York, where Democrats – both before and after the leak of the Supreme Court opinion striking down Roe was published – have passed a suite of comprehensive protections for patients and abortion providers.
But Zeldin undermined his promise with comments to an anti-abortion group suggesting he would appoint a like-minded state health commissioner, who would have significant power to shape policy. He walked those back, but in his lone debate with Hochul also hedged on whether he would back funding Planned Parenthood.
1 hr 20 min ago
CNN Projection: Republican Ken Paxton wins reelection bid in Texas attorney general race
From CNN staff
Incumbent Republican Ken Paxton will will reelection as Texas attorney general, CNN projects.
1 hr 19 min ago
CNN Projection: Democrat Letitia James wins reelection bid in New York’s attorney general race
From CNN staff
Incumbent Democrat Letitia James will win her reelection bid in New York’s attorney general race, CNN projects.
56 min ago
Stacey Abrams concedes governor race: I got into this race for one reason — to fight to save Georgia
In her concession speech, Democrat Stacey Abrams began her remarks by thanking Georgia and congratulating incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp on winning the race.
“It is good to be here in this moment surrounded by your love and support. And let me begin by offering congratulations to Gov. Brian Kemp," Abrams said.
She added, "Look, I got into this race for one reason and one reason only, to fight. And not just any fight, a fight to save Georgia. A fight on behalf of our children and generations to come. A fight on behalf of our people, whether they know it or not. A fight for basic human rights that we should take for granted, but we have to struggle to hold onto. And a fight for the values that we hold dear and we may never sacrifice. I got into this for a fight that we know to be true deep down in our bones, that the state of Georgia, that the people of Georgia deserve more."
Abrams thanked her supporters including those who have been with her since she first ran for office in 2006 and said that her obligation to continue to fight for Georgia remains resolute.
"I see in this crowd women and men who have been a part of this journey since I put my name on a ballot in 2006 and while I may not have crossed the finish line that does not mean we will ever stop running for a better Georgia. We will never stop running for the truth that we know to be true. For the people we know need to see us. For the ones who don’t know they deserve to stand let alone run. And tonight, we must be honest even though my fight, our fight for the governor’s mansion might’ve come up short, I’m pretty tall," she said.
Abrams continued, " And I — I am here because a moment where despite every obstacle we are still standing strong and standing tall and standing resolute and standing in our values. And we know Georgia deserves more, and whether we do it from the governor’s mansion, or from the streets, whether we do it from the capitol or from our communities, we’re going to fight for more for the state of Georgia."
1 hr 29 min ago
J.D. Vance “overwhelmed with gratitude” as he touts big night for Ohio Republicans
From CNN's Elise Hammond
Republican J.D. Vance, the projected winner of Ohio’s open Senate seat, said he was “overwhelmed with gratitude” during his victory speech to supporters in Columbus Tuesday.
He thanked his family and campaign team as well as the Republican Party and officials who joined him on the campaign trail.
“We just got a great chance to govern and we need to use it,” Vance said. “We need better leadership in Washington, DC, and that’s exactly what I promise to fight for every single day,” he added.
Some background: Vance’s win is a boon for Republicans and a victory for former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement in the Republican primary helped Vance emerge from the contentious intraparty fight.
Vance continues a long line of Republican victories in a state that has tilted toward the party in recent years. Other than Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, no Democrat has won nonjudicial statewide office in the state since 2008 and former President Barack Obama was the last Democratic presidential nominee to win the state in 2012.
1 hr 8 min ago
CNN Projection: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy will win reelection in California’s 20th District
From CNN’s Clare Foran and Melanie Zanona
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has won reelection, CNN projects. McCarthy defeated longshot Democratic challenger Marisa Wood in the midterm race for California’s 20th Congressional District.
If Republicans win back the House majority, McCarthy is widely expected to be elected as the next House Speaker at the start of the new session of Congress, which would further elevate his position as a prominent leader in the national Republican Party and usher in a new era in Washington with Republicans set to pursue aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden’s administration.
As the top House Republican, McCarthy faces the challenge of having to balance the interests and priorities of different ideological factions within the House GOP conference, ranging from the far-right to more moderate members representing swing districts.
1 hr 32 min ago
CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley wins reelection in Massachusetts 7th Congressional District