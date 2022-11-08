2 Georgia poll workers removed after social media post show them at the US Capitol on Jan. 6

Voting stickers are laid out on a table at a polling location in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

A mother and son were removed as poll workers in Johns Creek, Georgia, minutes before polls opened this morning, after a social media post surfaced showing them attending the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

“I stood up for what’s right today in Washington DC. This election was a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor. I was tear gassed FOUR times. I have pepper spray in my throat. I stormed the Capitol building. And my children have had the best learning experience of their lives,” one Facebook post shared with CNN by state election officials read.

“I am aware that it occurred. That really is a Fulton County internal issue. They have to mitigate the risk the way they see fit given that information,” said Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, when asked about it by CNN’s Erin Burnett Tuesday.

“I think it would have been better if they found out earlier potentially and worked with the people, but since it was so last minute and it came to light so late, I leave it to Fulton County. But yes, that did happen earlier this morning,” Sterling said.

The social media post is under “investigation for concern,” Nadine Williams, Fulton County interim director of registration and elections, said at a press conference earlier on Tuesday.

“We decided to remove them until we could complete the investigation,” Williams said.

“We just want to make sure the election is secure,” she added.

Social media posts and a comment made during a poll worker event was brought to the Fulton County board’s attention by a peer. Williams said the secretary of state’s office was consulted on the matter, and the state office agreed that there was a concern.

Williams said she was not at liberty to comment on the nature of the social media post when asked by a reporter, but she confirmed that it included a threat about election security.

“There were some things in there that were not allowed. You cannot take videos or photos in the election. That’s what brought it to our attention,” Williams said.