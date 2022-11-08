CNN Projection: Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina Senate race

Rep. Ted Budd, flanked by the Republican state party chair Michael Whatley and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, participate in a campaign event in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 7. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters)

Republican Rep. Ted Budd will be the next senator from North Carolina, CNN projects, defeating former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley in a race that had tilted toward the GOP for months.

Budd’s win keeps the seat in Republican hands after Sen. Richard Burr announced he would not seek reelection and -- with an evenly divided Senate -- helps Republicans on their mission to take back the legislative chamber in January.

Democrats long viewed the North Carolina Senate race as a reach for the party. They would have liked to have won it of course, but the race attracted far less outside spending than contests in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – the states widely seen as the top two chances for Democrats to flip a Senate seat in 2022.

Budd, aided by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, won the GOP nomination in May. Unlike Beasley, the three-term congressman trod a familiar political path -- going from owning a family business to winning a seat in the US House of Representatives to seeking statewide office.

Headed into Election Day, Republican and Democratic operatives saw the race as tight, with increased polarization leading to an ever-shrinking sliver of persuadable voters across the state.

In the end, however, North Carolina’s recent political tilt aided Budd. Trump won the state twice and Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat in the state since 2008.

Budd, like Republicans across the country, hammered Beasley on inflation, crime and ties to President Joe Biden’s administration.

“We talked a lot about tonight about Joe Biden,” Budd said in his closing statement of a debate in October. “Why am I doing that? Because Joe Biden is on the ballot on November 8, and he goes by the name this year of Cheri Beasley.”