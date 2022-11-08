CNN Projection: Republican Sen. Tim Scott will win South Carolina Senate race  

Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber, will win reelection, CNN projects, and defeat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews.
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Clare Foran, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Joe Ruiz and Seán Federico-OMurchú, CNN
From CNN staff
From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It’s 7 p.m. ET, and polls are closing statewide in these six states:
Polls are also closing in some House districts in Florida.
Here’s what to know about the races happening in the key state of Georgia: Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won Senate seats to flip control of the chamber to Democrats. Warnock is now competing for a full term against Trump-backed football star Herschel Walker, who has maintained GOP support despite several scandals.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp survived a Trump-endorsed primary challenger this cycle after rejecting Trump’s election lies in 2020. He won his first term in office in 2018, beating Democrat Stacey Abrams by just 55,000 votes. Abrams never conceded, and the two are facing each other again in in the 2022 midterms, but this time Kemp is coming into the race as a Republican who stood up to Trump. If Abrams wins, she would be the first female Black governor in US history.
See an hour-by-hour guide to Election Night poll closings here.
CNN’s Priya Krishnakumar and Will Mullery contributed reporting to this post.
From CNN's Eva McKend
Both Democrats and Republicans are feeling confident as polls close in Georgia.
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign says they feel like, “They went everywhere.” The key to Warnock's argument for reelection is that he has spent his time in Washington concerned about every corner of the state: rural areas, suburban areas and metro centers alike.
"The leader that he has demonstrated to be is also such a stark contrast to what Herschel Walker offers," said a top Warnock aide.
Meanwhile, Republicans are also feeling good about their chances. One GOP strategist told CNN “I feel great.”
The state saw record-breaking early voting totals and our colleagues out in the field at polling sites around the state saw steady turnout throughout the day.
From CNN’s Carma Hassan
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to extend voting by 25 minutes at a polling precinct in Craven County on Tuesday after the precinct ran out of ballots for a short period of time.
"Fortunately, the county has a ballot-on-demand printer and was able to replenish the ballot supply," said State Board Associate General Counsel Paul Cox.
"There was a 25-minute interruption in voting during the middle of the day, middle of the afternoon, and an estimated 15, at least, voters did not come into the voting site. They turned around and went back when they found out there were no ballots to vote on,” he said.
This was the State Board of Elections’ second meeting of the day.
The board earlier voted unanimously to allow three polling precincts, located in Columbus, Robeson and Wilson counties to close one hour later after their opening was delayed on Election Day.
From CNN's Jessica Dean
Tonight will be the first time we will see the Pennsylvania Democratic nominee on an election night stage in this Senate race. John Fetterman was in a hospital bed recovering from a stroke when he became the nominee during May’s primary.
In the months following, Fetterman’s health was the topic of much conversation and analysis, much of it from political pundits and analysts outside of the state. The voters we’ve spoken to in the last few months have been far more focused on the issues than they were on Fetterman’s health.
Fetterman has made his stroke recovery central to his closing campaign message, reminding voters again and again in ads and at rallies: "I got knocked down, but I did get back up."
From CNN's Dianne Gallagher
A Democratic strategist with Sen. Maggie Hassan's campaign told CNN that there is "strong turnout in the places we need it so far," but cautioned "it is still early."
The strategist noted that in New Hampshire, where the overwhelming majority of people vote on Election Day, the first and last few hours are typically the busiest, so they'll be watching late turnout in blue areas closely.
The strategist said that though the team is "feeling good," they expect it to be close.
“We have always expected this would be close. Always thought it would be," the strategist said.
A Republican source told CNN that with between one and two hours left before polls close, "we remain confident." The source said they were hearing about "really strong" turnout in some GOP strongholds in the Granite State.
From CNN's Tami Luhby
More voters trust Republicans than Democrats to handle inflation and crime, according to the preliminary national results of the exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.
Roughly half of voters said they trusted GOP candidates on those two issues, while more than 4 in 10 voters said they trusted Democratic candidates.
When it comes to the issue of abortion, however, roughly half of voters said they trusted Democratic candidates, compared with more than 4 in 10 voters who said they trusted Republican candidates.
From CNN's Ariel Edwards-Levy
Roughly 8 in 10 of voters in this year’s midterms said they were at least somewhat confident that elections in their state are being conducted fairly and accurately, according to the preliminary national results of the exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research.
About half said they were very confident. Only about 2 in 10 said they were not very or not at all confident.
But voters were also deeply concerned about the state of the country’s democracy. Slightly fewer than 3 in 10 said that they viewed democracy in the US today as at least somewhat secure, with about 7 in 10 feeling that democracy is somewhat or very threatened.
Slightly over 6 in 10 voters accepted that Biden legitimately won the presidency in 2020, while about one-third denied the results of that election.
From CNN's Tavleen Tarrant
It was 150 years ago this year that noted suffragette and voting rights activist, Susan B. Anthony illegally cast her vote in her hometown of Rochester, New York.
She was arrested, and then convicted for voting illegally. Nearly 50 years later, after the 19th Amendment passed on June 4, 1919, White women like Anthony were legally granted the right to vote.
On Tuesday, women and men paid tribute to Anthony's trailblazing efforts by visiting her final resting place and leaving their “I Voted Today” stickers on her gravestone after voting in the 2022 midterm elections. It's been a local Rochester tradition for years now to visit the site at Mount Hope Cemetery, also the resting place of abolitionist Fredrick Douglass, on election day.
New York State Sen. Samra Brouk, and Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jennifer Lunsford held a rally this year where supporters marched from Anthony's home to the nearest polling station in an effort to encourage women to vote in this year's midterm election.
"With all that’s going on with rights for women right now, and our ability to make decisions on our own bodies and healthcare eroding, it's important for us to show up and vote," Assemblymember Clark said.
Clark has been leaving her “I Voted Today” sticker at Anthony’s gravestone since 2016 when, like many others, she braved the long line to get a chance to place her sticker on the women’s rights advocate’s gravestone in honor of Hilary Clinton.
On Tuesday, Clark visited the gravesite to place that sticker on Anthony's tombstone once again, as is Rochester tradition.
The headstone looks a little different than it did in 2016. For one, it's under a plastic cover protecting the grave marker being damaged from the myriad of stickers that often get placed on it every election cycle. There's also no throng of people waiting in line at the gravesite like in 2016.
"We want to remind people of the legacy and history that really lives on in Rochester," Assemblymember Lunsford said.