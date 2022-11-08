CNN Projection: Republican Sen. Tim Scott will win South Carolina Senate race  

It’s 7 p.m. ET, and polls are closing statewide in these six states:

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

Polls are also closing in some House districts in Florida.

Here’s what to know about the races happening in the key state of Georgia: Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won Senate seats to flip control of the chamber to Democrats. Warnock is now competing for a full term against Trump-backed football star Herschel Walker, who has maintained GOP support despite several scandals.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp survived a Trump-endorsed primary challenger this cycle after rejecting Trump’s election lies in 2020. He won his first term in office in 2018, beating Democrat Stacey Abrams by just 55,000 votes. Abrams never conceded, and the two are facing each other again in in the 2022 midterms, but this time Kemp is coming into the race as a Republican who stood up to Trump. If Abrams wins, she would be the first female Black governor in US history.

See an hour-by-hour guide to Election Night poll closings here.

CNN’s Priya Krishnakumar and Will Mullery contributed reporting to this post.