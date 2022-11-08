From recreational marijuana to voting initiatives, here are the latest decisions on key ballot measures

Young cannabis plants thrive under grow lights at a marijuana farm on October 31, in Grandview, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Voters around the country weighed in on key ballot measures on Tuesday, including initiatives that require IDs to vote and others that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Here's what we know so far:

Marijuana

Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana ballot initiative: Arkansas voters on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed cannabis possession and recreational consumption by adults as well as the sale by licensed facilities, CNN projects. Had it passed, cannabis possession of up to an ounce would have been legal and some tax revenue from marijuana sales would have contributed to funding law enforcement.

Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana with ballot measure: Maryland voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that legalizes recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. It will go into effect on July 1, 2023, and allow possession of 1.5 ounces or two plants. Possession of small amounts of marijuana was already decriminalized in Maryland. Under the amendment, those previously convicted of cannabis possession and intent to distribute will be able to apply for record expungement.

Voters end prohibitions on marijuana in Missouri: Missouri voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that ends prohibitions on marijuana in the state and allows personal use for those or those over the age of 21, CNN projects. It will allow personal possession up to 3 ounces. Additionally, the amendment allows individuals with marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged. The amendment, which will be enacted 30 days after the election, prohibits marijuana facilities from selling cannabis-infused products shaped or packaged as candy that may be attractive to children.

North Dakota voters reject ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana: A citizen-initiated ballot measure that aimed to allow the use of marijuana in "various forms" for those who are at least 21 years-old was rejected by North Dakota voters, CNN projects. It would have allowed marijuana possession of up to an ounce and all marijuana is to be tested in a facility "for the potency of products and the presence of pesticides" and subject to random inspection. Legalization was on the ballot in four other states this November.

South Dakota voters reject proposal to legalize recreational marijuana: Voters in South Dakota rejected a ballot measure that aimed to legalize marijuana for recreational use in the state, CNN projects. Marijuana legalization previously passed in 2020, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s office championed efforts to nullify the legalization saying that it violated the state’s constitution. The Republican governor’s office previously indicated to CNN that the 2022 measure appears to be written constitutionally and she would have implemented it if it passed.

Voting

Nebraska voters approve measure to require ID to cast ballot: Nebraska voters have approved an initiative that would amend the state constitution to require that voters present a valid photo identification in a way that is specified by the legislature, CNN projects. To pass, “yes” needed to win a majority and votes equal to at least 35% of total votes cast in the election.

Connecticut passes ballot measure to allow early voting: Connecticut voters have approved a measure that would amend the state constitution to permit the legislature to enact early voting, CNN projects.