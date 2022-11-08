Audio
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Clare Foran, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Joe Ruiz and Seán Federico-OMurchú, CNN

Updated 1:13 a.m. ET, November 9, 2022
2 hr 29 min ago

CNN Projection: Greg Abbott will defeat Beto O’Rourke in Texas governor’s race 

From CNN’s Eric Bradner  

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a campaign event in Katy, Texas in October.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a campaign event in Katy, Texas in October. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term, CNN projects, fending off former Rep. Beto O’Rourke in a match-up in which Democrats had hoped to challenge Republicans’ decades of dominance in Austin.  

Abbott, who is viewed by some within the GOP as a potential 2024 presidential contender, survived O’Rourke’s criticism of his management of the state’s power grid, his response to mass shootings, including the one at an elementary school in Uvalde, and his opposition to abortion rights.  

The victory by Abbott underscores the extent to which Republicans remain dominant in Texas — buoyed in part by improved performances with Latino voters.  

Democrats have long hoped that the growing and increasingly diverse urban centers and suburbs of Texas would provide the party a path to competitiveness in the largest red state on America’s political map.  

O’Rourke got close in his 2018 Senate race against Republican Ted Cruz to becoming the first Democrat elected statewide in Texas since 1994. But polls this year showed him lagging farther behind Abbott as Republicans hammered Democrats across the nation over rising inflation and gas prices.  

 

2 hr 30 min ago

Biden advisers closely monitoring election returns

From CNN's MJ Lee

President Joe Biden’s advisers are closely monitoring the election returns as they continue to come in — and as of 10 p.m. on election night, they believe they are seeing a highly competitive landscape across the board. 

For the time being — with the important caveat that it’s still early and many races haven’t been called — Biden advisers feel that things are likely not headed towards a blowout that some had predicted heading into this week, particularly as they take stock of competitive House and gubernatorial that have already been called in their favor.

Biden has been making calls from the dining room off the Oval Office, according to a source familiar, and has called a number of Democrats tonight. He was also watching returns from his residence and stopped by to visit some of his staff watching from the Roosevelt Room.

1 hr 28 min ago

Wes Moore on historic win in Maryland’s gubernatorial race: “Our time is now”

Wes Moore and running mate Aruna Miller celebrate at an election night party.
Wes Moore and running mate Aruna Miller celebrate at an election night party. (WBAL)

Wes Moore, the projected winner in Maryland's governor race, told supporters "our time is now" during his victory speech.

Moore will be the first Black governor of the state and just the third Black American to be elected governor in US history.

Moore touted the diversity of his supporters and thanked them for their votes.

"It was your support, it was your sense of purpose that carried us across this state. All 24 jurisdictions from the western mountains to the eastern shore. From my birth place of Montgomery County to the adopted, to my adopted home of Baltimore City — Hey Baltimore. And everywhere in between," he said.

He continued, "And the thing is, when I look across this room tonight, what we see right here is we see Maryland, right? We see people from all backgrounds, from all walks of life, from all income levels. We see teachers, we see small business owners, we see nurses, we see union members. All of you who’ve leant your voices and also gave your votes to this campaign and you said the same thing. Who all said with a collective voice that, “Our time is now.”

Moore also thanked his running mate Aruna Miller for her support. Miller immigrated with her family from India as a child and made history tonight becoming Maryland’s first Asian American lieutenant governor-elect. “It has been an absolute honor to go on this journey with you my friend,” he said.

2 hr 39 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman will win reelection in New York’s 16th District 

From CNN staff

Rep. Jamaal Bowman is seen outside the US Capitol on July 15.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman is seen outside the US Capitol on July 15. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman will win reelection in New York’s 16th Congressional District, CNN projects.  

 

2 hr 32 min ago

CNN Projection: Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib will win reelection in Michigan’s 13th District

From CNN staff

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is greeted by the crowd during a rally in Detroit, Michigan in October.
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is greeted by the crowd during a rally in Detroit, Michigan in October. (Dominick Sokotoff/Sipa/AP)

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib will win reelection in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, CNN projects.  

 

1 hr 45 min ago

In pictures: DeSantis celebrates his projected win in Florida

CNN Digital Photos

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to supporters in Tampa on Tuesday night.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves to supporters in Tampa on Tuesday night. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who CNN projects will win a second term in office, appeared at his election night party in Tampa and thanked his supporters for “honoring us with a win for the ages.” 

DeSantis, a Republican, was joined on stage by his wife, Casey, and their three children.

Here’s what the scene looked like at the Tampa Convention Center:

DeSantis supporters attend his watch party on Tuesday night.
DeSantis supporters attend his watch party on Tuesday night. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

DeSantis on stage with his wife, Casey, and their three children.
DeSantis on stage with his wife, Casey, and their three children. (Marco Bello/Reuters)

A person holds up a phone that reads "love our gov" before DeSantis' remarks on Tuesday night.
A person holds up a phone that reads "love our gov" before DeSantis' remarks on Tuesday night. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Confetti falls at DeSantis' watch party.
Confetti falls at DeSantis' watch party. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
1 hr 27 min ago

As election results start rolling in, stock futures climb modestly

From CNN's Paul R. La Monica

US stocks were up in after-hours trading as results from Tuesday’s midterm elections started rolling in.

Investors have been betting on a big Republican wave in the elections. If Republicans take at least one chamber of Congress, that will likely result in more gridlock, which the market usually loves. Investors are more than happy when politicians bicker but don’t actually enact any new laws that may hurt corporate profits.

Dow futures were up 16 points, or about 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4%.

Early results on election night can be very different from the final outcome once all the votes are tallied. That process can take days.

“If Republicans do well and take back control of one or both chambers of Congress, we see the event as a positive for the stock market into year-end,” Lori Calvasina, head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients on Monday. “But if Republicans only take back control of the House, and not the Senate, we suspect the gains in the S&P 500 may be modest.”

Since 1948, the S&P 500 has had an annualized return of 16.9% during the nine years when a Democrat was in the White House and Republicans had a majority in both chambers of Congress, according to Edelman Financial Engines. That compares to 15.1% during periods of full Democratic control and 15.9% in years when there was a unified GOP government.

But at the end of the day, political headlines are often just noise for the markets. Ameriprise chief market strategist Anthony Saglimbene said on a conference call last week about the midterms that stocks have historically gone up after elections, no matter which party controls the White House and Congress.

Saglimbene noted that “growth, profits, inflation and interest rates” matter more to investors over the long haul.

2 hr 42 min ago

CNN Projection: Democrat Summer Lee will be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania

From CNN staff

Summer Lee speaks to reporters alongside Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey after voting in the primary election on May 17.
Summer Lee speaks to reporters alongside Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey after voting in the primary election on May 17. (Quinn Glabicki/Reuters)

Democrat Summer Lee will be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, CNN projects, winning election to the state’s 12th Congressional District.

Lee, a Pittsburgh-area state representative, will succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle.

1 hr 38 min ago

CNN Projection: Republican Jen Kiggans will win hotly contested Virginia House race 

From CNN’s Dan Merica  

Jen Kiggans, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, speaks at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach on November 4.
Jen Kiggans, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, speaks at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach on November 4. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans will defeat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, CNN projects, a big win for Republicans as they vie to take back control of the House. 

Luria is a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Kiggans was a top Republican recruit this cycle, taking advantage of Virginia’s redistricting process which shifted Luria’s district from a tough, but competitive, area for Democrats to an even steeper climb. That shift, and the prospect of Democrats losing a seat, turned the race between Luria and Kiggans into one of the closely watched contests in the nation. 

Luria ran on her role on the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, hammering Kiggans for aligning herself with top Republicans who have diminished the attack on the Capitol, claiming it made her “not fit to serve in the United States Congress.” 

Kiggans, like many Republicans across the country, used rising prices and economic woes against Luria, arguing that “hard-working Americans are hurting from Joe Biden’s disastrous, failed economic policies. And in the 2nd Congressional District, these policies go by the name of Elaine Luria.” 

Republican confidence in winning the seat grew after the 2021 gubernatorial election in Virginia, where Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin carried the area during the race, boosting Republican hopes of ousting the Democrat who won her first term in office in 2018. 

 