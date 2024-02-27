Audio
Live Updates

The latest on the Michigan primaries and 2024 campaign

By Elise Hammond and Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

Updated 10:38 a.m. ET, February 27, 2024
4 min ago

Michigan Republicans and Democrats will allocate delegates differently

From CNN's Ethan Cohen

Michigan Democrats and Republicans will both have nominating contests this week, but their processes for allocating delegates will be quite different.  

On Tuesday, Michigan will hold a state-run presidential primary. Democrats will use the results of this contest to allocate their delegates to the national convention.

The Republican process is expected to rely on a combination of the primary results and the outcome of a GOP convention set to be held on Saturday. 

The Michigan Republican delegate allocation will happen on Saturday in two steps: 

  1. The state committee will formally award the state’s 16 statewide delegates based on the results of Tuesday’s primary. According to party rules, the delegates will be awarded proportionally, with a 12.5% threshold required to win delegates. 
  2. The state’s congressional district delegates (the remaining 39 of the state’s 55 delegates) will be awarded by votes of conventiongoers from each congressional district. These convention attendees are party activists who were previously elected earlier in the process. The general public cannot vote at the convention.
17 min ago

GOP presidential candidates book little advertising time beyond Michigan primary

From CNN's David Wright

After spending tens of millions of dollars competing in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign and her allies have little advertising booked in the weeks ahead as the pace of the White House race dramatically accelerates.

Haley’s campaign has spent just $471,000 advertising in Michigan, the state hosting its primary on Tuesday, according to AdImpact data. The lead super PAC supporting her campaign, SFA Fund, filed a report with the FEC indicating it would spend $500,000 on digital ads also targeting Michigan, but the group has not reserved any TV airtime there.

The minimal effort from Haley’s network in Michigan contrasts sharply with the expensive campaigns her team waged in previous nominating contests. Haley and her allies spent about $37 million advertising in Iowa, about $32 million advertising in New Hampshire and more than $16 million advertising in South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s campaign has spent just $42,000 in Michigan, on radio ads in the immediate run-up to Tuesday's vote. 

And Haley, Trump and their allies currently don’t have any ad time booked beyond tomorrow, with the high-stakes slate of Super Tuesday contests looming on March 5.

Haley’s network could be especially hard-pressed to compete across several states holding their nominating contests that day, some with large, expensive media markets like California and Texas, as she seeks to cut into Trump’s commanding lead.

11 min ago

Biden faces key test in Michigan as some Democrats push for protest vote over his handling of Gaza conflict

From CNN's Arit John and Dianne Gallagher in Dearborn, Michigan

A man hands out fliers on Monday outside the Islamic Center of Detroit to ask voters to vote 'uncommitted' in the Michigan primary.
A man hands out fliers on Monday outside the Islamic Center of Detroit to ask voters to vote 'uncommitted' in the Michigan primary. Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images

In 2020, Layla Elabed, a Palestinian American activist and longtime Michigan Democrat, backed Joe Biden for president. But like many Arab Americans, she feels betrayed by his response to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the rising civilian death toll. Biden would need to curtail US military aid to Israel and call for a permanent ceasefire before she could even consider supporting him in November, she said.

And as for Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Michigan, she’s leading the charge to convince Democrats to vote “uncommitted.” Elabed is the effort’s campaign manager and the sister of Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman in Congress.

The Listen to Michigan campaign was launched less than three weeks ago by Elabed and other Arab American activists in the Wolverine State. It’s a last-minute effort to send a “clear, sharp message” to Biden, his administration and the Democratic Party to address the concerns of the coalition that helped him win in 2020, Elabed said.

Since its launch, the effort has been endorsed by progressive groups such as Our Revolution and more than three dozen current and former state and local leaders, including Tlaib and former US Rep. Andy Levin. Volunteers have contacted more than 100,000 voters in the state, according to organizers.

The president’s reelection campaign has responded to the Listen to Michigan effort by emphasizing Biden’s domestic accomplishments, framing the general election as a binary choice between Biden and former President Donald Trump and stressing that the administration is listening to people’s concerns and open to future conversations.

Why this matters: If thousands of Michigan Democrats vote uncommitted Tuesday, it would be the clearest sign yet that Biden’s handling of the conflict in Gaza could cost him critical votes in November. Arab and Muslim Americans make up a substantial voting bloc in Michigan, a key battleground state.

Read more about the campaign for the "uncommitted" vote.

14 min ago

Analysis: Here's why Michigan will tell us a lot about the GOP primaries to come

From CNN's Harry Enten

Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley
Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley AP/Getty Images

The Republican presidential primary season has been one long slog for the past month and half.

Just three states – Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina – have had caucuses or primaries in which both Donald Trump and Nikki Haley were on the ballot. The small number of nominating contests allowed the candidates to camp out and provide individual attention to each state.

Tuesday’s Michigan primary marks a major pivot away from that model. Neither candidate has been able to pay too much attention to the Wolverine State, which makes it a good testing ground for how the GOP primary process will unfold as the campaign becomes nationalized over the next three weeks.

This is likely very good news for the former president. Trump is the massive favorite in Michigan. Recent polling has been limited, but he led Haley 72% to 27% among likely GOP primary voters in a CNN/SSRS poll conducted at the end of last year. That lead was larger than his advantage in any of the final surveys leading up to the aforementioned three early nominating contests this primary season.

Now, Haley was able to close the gap with Trump in New Hampshire and South Carolina after polls had previously shown her well behind. Even three weeks out from the Palmetto State primary, polls had Haley down by 35 points, but she lost by 20 points after weeks of campaigning.

Read more about why Michigan's primary is key.

7 min ago

Michigan Democratic Sen. Stabenow says she is "conflicted" about the "uncommitted" vote effort

From CNN's Liz Brown-Kaiser

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow said this morning that she is "conflicted" about the "uncommitted" vote effort in her home state's primary election today, protesting President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

"People now are hurting," Stabenow told CNN, explaining that voters in Michigan have "every right to" express their feelings about the Middle East conflict.

"There's a lot of pain. We need to hear that," she added. "We need to understand that."

Stabenow hedged however, that the "uncommitted" vote could pose problems for the fall general election — but did not go as far as saying it that could cause Biden to lose Michigan to Donald Trump in a November match-up.

To hold onto Michigan in 2024, the Biden campaign has to "be there. They have to show up. They are showing up," she said.

5 min ago

Here's what to watch for in the Michigan presidential primaries

From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Eric Bradner

A man votes in Detroit on Tuesday.
A man votes in Detroit on Tuesday. Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to win handily in their respective contests, but there will be lessons to learn for both

Here’s what to watch for in Michigan:

The first ballot test of Biden’s Israel strategy: Biden’s support for Israel – whose war in Gaza has killed roughly 30,000 Palestinians, according to the enclave's health ministry – has enraged American progressives, many of them Jewish, and Arab Americans. The Michigan city of Dearborn is home to one of the largest Arab American communities in the US. That anger is fueling a statewide movement among Democratic critics of Israel for voters to mark “uncommitted” on their ballots. Just how committed are Michigan Democrats to Biden? Tuesday will tell.

A fractured and confusing GOP process: The split process of awarding delegates between a Michigan Republican primary on Tuesday and a state party convention on Saturday is the result of Republicans’ reaction to Democrats’ decision to shake up the party’s presidential nominating calendar after the 2020 election — demoting Iowa and New Hampshire, moving South Carolina and Nevada to the forefront and placing Michigan third in its new lineup.

Tests for Biden, Trump: Biden is banking on an endorsement from the United Auto Workers union, support from Black voters, and a stronger Democratic infrastructure — with an electorate energized by an abortion rights battle delivering Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her party victories up and down the ballot in 2022. Trump, meanwhile, is hoping to re-engineer the White working-class coalition that helped him break down the “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin in 2016.

Read more about what to look out for ahead of the Michigan presidential primaries.