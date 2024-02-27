Michigan Democrats and Republicans will both have nominating contests this week, but their processes for allocating delegates will be quite different.
On Tuesday, Michigan will hold a state-run presidential primary. Democrats will use the results of this contest to allocate their delegates to the national convention.
The Republican process is expected to rely on a combination of the primary results and the outcome of a GOP convention set to be held on Saturday.
The Michigan Republican delegate allocation will happen on Saturday in two steps:
- The state committee will formally award the state’s 16 statewide delegates based on the results of Tuesday’s primary. According to party rules, the delegates will be awarded proportionally, with a 12.5% threshold required to win delegates.
- The state’s congressional district delegates (the remaining 39 of the state’s 55 delegates) will be awarded by votes of conventiongoers from each congressional district. These convention attendees are party activists who were previously elected earlier in the process. The general public cannot vote at the convention.