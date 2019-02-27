It had only been 12 days since the FBI raided the offices of Michael Cohen, President Trump's then-personal attorney, when he praised his fixer and confidant on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the President called Cohen, "a fine person with a wonderful family...who I have always liked & respected."

The President's tweets came to an abrupt end on Aug. 22, 2018. Michael Cohen stood in court and pleaded guilty to eight counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud.

Cohen implicated the President in his admission of guilt in court.