In an exchange with GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, Michael Cohen disclosed that he was offered a job in the White House.

But Cohen said he turned the job down after being advised it would violate attorney-client privilege.

Here's the exchange:

Jordan: "Mr. Cohen, how long did you work in the White House?"

Cohen: "I never worked in the White House."

Jordan: "That's the point, isn't it, Mr. Cohen?"

Cohen: No, sir."

Jordan: "Yes, it is."

Cohen: "No, it's not, sir."

Jordan: "You wanted to work in the white house..."

Cohen: "No sir

Jordan: "... you didn't get brought to the dance."

Cohen: "Sir, I was extremely proud to be personal attorney to the president of the United States of America. I did not want to go to the White House. I was offered jobs. I can tell you a story of Mr. Trump reaming out Reince Priebus because I had not taken a job where Mr. Trump wanted me to, which is working with Don McGahn at the White House general counsel’s office. One second. What I said at the time -- and I brought a lawyer in who produced a memo as to why I should not go in, because there would be no attorney/client privilege. And in order to handle some of the matters that I talked about in my opening, that it would be best suited for me not to go in and that every president had a personal attorney.

Jordan: "Here's what I see. I see a guy who worked for 10 years and is here trashing the guy he worked for for 10 years, didn't get a job in the White House, and now, now you're behaving just like everyone else who got fired or didn't get the job they wanted like Andy McCabe, like James Comey, same kind of selfish motivation after you don't get the thing you want. That's what I see here today and I think that's what the American people see."

Watch the moment:

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who are apparently watching the hearing, disputed Cohen's claim on Twitter. They tweeted: