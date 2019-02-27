Cohen calls out GOP congressman: "Shame on you"

Michael Cohen just called out Rep. Jim Jordan and claimed the Republican congressman mischaracterized his testimony.

Jordan said that Cohen's "instinct to blame others is strong" and said he isn't remorseful for his actions.

Cohen interrupted the congressman, saying, "Shame on you, Mr. Jordan. That's not what I said. Shame on you."

Here's how it played out:

Jordan: "I would just make one point. We just had a five-minute debate where Mr. Cohen disputes what is the southern district of New York found, what the judge found, that he was actually guilty of committing bank fraud. If this statement back here doesn't say it all, Cohen's consciousness of wrongdoing is fleeting, his instinct to blame others is strong. His remorse is nonexistent. He just debated a member of Congress saying I really didn't do anything wrong —"

Cohen: "Mr. Jordan, that's not what I said. And you know that's not what I said ... I said that I pled guilty and I take responsibility for my actions ... Shame on you, Mr. Jordan. That's not what I said. Shame on you."