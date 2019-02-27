Cummings: It appears Trump committed a crime

House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings said he believes Michael Cohen — and based on his testimony it "appears" President Trump committed a crime.

"I believe he told the truth," Cummings told reporters after the end of the hearing.

Then, a reporter asked: “Do you believe the President committed a crime while in office?”

“Based on what — looking at the text and listening to Mr. Cohen, it appears that he did," Cummings said.

Cummings did not outline specific steps he and the committee would take next, but he said they must be "effective and efficient in everything we do."

"One of the things we have to do is reclaim civility. That's one of the things I was trying to do in there," Cummings said. "Two, we have got to make sure that we get information. When we have an uncooperative executive branch basically who does not want us to get information and then they tell all of you all by the way, they want to suppress you all. I mean how do you even make a government accountable?

Cummings also said today's testimony marked an "important day" in American history and an opportunity "to get back to center."

"Today, I think, was a very important day. I tell my staff that 200 years from now people will be reading about this moment," he told reporters. "We have a situation where we have strayed so far away from normal in our country. We've got to get back to center. And I think today was, at least, an opportunity to do that."

