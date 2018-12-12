Michael Cohen sentencingBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Amanda Wills, CNN
Michael Cohen just arrived at the courthouse
Michael Cohen has arrived at the Manhattan federal courthouse for his sentencing, accompanied by his wife, daughter and son.
His sentencing is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Cohen's sentencing is the result of two separate cases
From CNN's Erica Orden and Jeremy Herb
Cohen's sentence today will be the result of both the special counsel's investigation and a related case from Manhattan federal prosecutors.
Here's what you need to know about the two cases:
- The case from Manhattan federal prosecutors: Cohen pleaded guilty in August to two campaign finance violations tied to payments he had made or orchestrated to women during the campaign to stay silent about alleged sexual encounters with Trump, five counts of tax fraud and one count of making false statements to a bank. The Manhattan US attorney's office, which brought those charges, has asked for Cohen to receive a "substantial" sentence of roughly four years.
- The case from Robert Mueller: Cohen also pleaded guilty last month to a charge from Mueller's office of lying to Congress about how long discussions involving a proposed Trump Tower in Moscow had extended into the 2016 campaign. The special counsel's office did not give a sentence recommendation but said Cohen had cooperated with its inquiries.
Why prosecutors say Cohen acted at Trump's direction when he broke the law
From CNN's Erica Orden and Marshall Cohen
Federal prosecutors said for the first time Friday that Michael Cohen acted at the direction of Trump when the former fixer committed two election-related crimes during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Prosecutors wrote, "In particular, and as Cohen himself has now admitted, with respect to both payments, he acted in coordination with and at the direction of Individual-1." Individual-1 is the term prosecutors have been using to refer to the President.
Why it matters: In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes after being charged by Manhattan federal prosecutors. Those included tax fraud, making false statements to a bank and campaign-finance violations tied to his work for Trump, including payments Cohen made or helped orchestrate that were designed to silence women who claimed affairs with the then-presidential candidate. Trump has denied those claims.
5 key takeaways from Cohen's court filing
From CNN's Jeremy Herb, Katelyn Polantz and Marshall Cohen
Court documents released Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors detail the alleged lies Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen told both publicly and to the special counsel's investigators.
Here are the key takeaways:
- For the first time, federal prosecutors say that Trump directed Cohen to make payments designed to silence women who claimed affairs with Trump.
- Mueller's memo lays out how the Trump Tower Moscow project is relevant to Russia's election meddling during the 2016 campaign.
- Cohen's lies, some of which he admitted to in a guilty plea last week, included lying to the special counsel investigators about the Trump Tower Moscow project after offering to cooperate. Mueller's team says he eventually took responsibility for his lies, later explaining he was trying not to contradict his congressional testimony.
- Prosecutors explained that Cohen's effort to lie about the Moscow project continuing through June 2016 were an effort to alter the investigation.
- While the special counsel's office does not make a recommendation to give Cohen reduced prison time, Mueller still says that Cohen was a cooperative witness.

Michael Cohen will be sentenced today
From CNN's Kara Scannell, Erica Orden and Jeremy Herb
Michael Cohen will be sentenced today. It's the result from both special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and a related case from Manhattan federal prosecutors.
Cohen asked a US judge last Thursday for no prison time, citing his cooperation with multiple investigations, including the special counsel's Russia probe.
However, The Manhattan US attorney's office has asked for Cohen to receive a "substantial" sentence of roughly four years. The special counsel's office did not give a sentence recommendation but said Cohen had cooperated with its inquiries.
What you need to know about his charges
Cohen pleaded guilty last month to lying to Congress about plans to develop Trump Tower in Moscow when he told lawmakers they had ended in January 2016 and the extent of his conversations with the president, but he did not provide a lot of detail about those discussions in court.
In addition to admitting he lied to Congress, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges brought on by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in August, including tax fraud, making false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations relating to hush-money payments made to women alleging affairs with President Trump.