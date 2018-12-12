Lawyer: Cohen had the "misfortune to have been counsel to the President"

Michael Cohen's lawyer, Guy Petrillo, said Cohen has been treated unlike other defendants by prosecutors, noting that "Mr. Cohen had the misfortune to have been counsel to the President."

Cohen long served as the President's personal attorney and Trump's "fixer." Cohen even once boasted he would "take a bullet" to protect his longtime boss.

Petrillo, in court today, said Cohen wants to cooperate but that "he’s wary of a long term cooperation agreement."

"He wants both to remove himself and remove his family from the glare of the cameras," he said.