Prosecutors asked for historic data from Michael Cohen’s cell phones the month before the 2016 election, according to exhibit 7 of the documents.

They also had the pen registers, which records numbers called, in and out of Cohen’s cell for two months after the raid, when he was in touch with Trump and his lawyers.

The government obtained a warrant for the cell location data pinging from cell towers for two cell phones subscribed by Cohen from April 7, 2018 for 45 days.

In addition, the judge granted the government’s request for historical cell location for the month before the election — Oct 1, 2016 until election day on Nov. 8, 2016. There was also a request for Jan. 1 to April 7, 2018.

The pen register that identifies the phone number attached to incoming and outgoing calls was ordered for two months from the date of the application – April 7, 2018 – meaning they knew about any calls after the raid for two months, including his calls with Trump, Trump’s lawyers etc.