Federal prosecutors in Manhattan raided Michael Cohen’s properties in April 2018 to obtain some of his electronic devices, including a USB drive and two DVDs, among other things, exhibit 6 of the partially redacted materials details.

One of the DVDs was labeled "Cohen — 2018.03.07," according to the documents. It’s unclear what this is a reference to or what the contents of the DVD were.

Interestingly, the date that prosecutors say was on the label – March 7, 2018 – was same day that several news outlets reported that Cohen had obtained a secret restraining order against adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The second DVD was labeled "2-28-18 Cohen SW Returns — Google and 1&1," according to the records.