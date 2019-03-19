Cohen used money from shell account to pay private social club fees and American Express charges

Manhattan federal prosecutors have kept pages of details secret about their justification for seeking warrants on Michael Cohen related to his close ties to President Trump and then-alleged campaign finance violations for hush money payments to women around the 2016 election.

There does not appear to be extensive justification the prosecutors have made visible to the public that describes their reasoning for looking at phone and email communications of Cohen.

Instead, in describing to a federal judge probable cause they had to investigate Cohen's campaign-time scheme, investigators write almost 20 pages of detail — but they're are all redacted.

The Manhattan US Attorney and FBI "are investigating a criminal violation of the campaign finance laws by Michael Cohen, a lawyer who holds himself out as the personal attorney for President Donald J Trump. As detailed, there is probable cause to believe that REDACTED," they wrote to the judge.