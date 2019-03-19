What's in the Cohen warrant documentsBy Brian Ries, Meg Wagner and Amanda Wills, CNN
Prosecutors used a new law Trump signed to get data from Cohen's Gmail
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Federal prosecutors used a new law signed by Trump to go after his former fixer Michael Cohen, court filings reveal.
Investigators in the Southern District of New York obtained a search warrant to access Cohen’s Gmail account in February 2018. Google turned over some documents, but the tech giant “declined to produce data that it stored on computer servers located outside of the United States,” according to an affidavit submitted to the court by an FBI agent working on Cohen’s case.
Weeks later, Trump signed the CLOUD Act into law, which gave US law enforcement more legal pathways to pursue data stories overseas. The provision was tucked into the $1.3 trillion spending bill Trump signed to avoid a federal government shutdown.
With the new law on the books, federal prosecutors went back to court in and asked for another warrant to get the materials that Google refused to turn over.
In an April 2018 affidavit, the FBI agent argued that “providers are required to disclose data even if it is stored abroad” under the new law. The judge approved the new search warrant later that day, giving investigators access to additional information from Google, including Cohen’s emails, attachments, address book and files stored on Google Drive.
Cohen was paid more than $500,000 from company controlled by Russian oligarch
The Cohen materials outline how in October 2016 Essential Consultants was established, and then how in January 2017, money began to flow in monthly from Columbus Nova LLC. The monthly installments were for $83,333 and totaled $583,332 from January, 2017 to August 2017.
Why this matters: The government, in its documents, states that LLC is "an investment management firm controlled by Renova Group, an industrial holding company based in Zurich, Switzerland that is controlled by Russian national Viktor Vekselberg."
Who's that? Viktor Vekselberg is an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was sanctioned in early 2018 for activities including election interference. The sanctions prohibit Vekselberg from traveling to the US.
Here's the text from the document:
Prosecutors seized 2 DVDs in the Cohen raid
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan raided Michael Cohen’s properties in April 2018 to obtain some of his electronic devices, including a USB drive and two DVDs, among other things, exhibit 6 of the partially redacted materials details.
One of the DVDs was labeled "Cohen — 2018.03.07," according to the documents. It’s unclear what this is a reference to or what the contents of the DVD were.
Interestingly, the date that prosecutors say was on the label – March 7, 2018 – was same day that several news outlets reported that Cohen had obtained a secret restraining order against adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The second DVD was labeled "2-28-18 Cohen SW Returns — Google and 1&1," according to the records.
Mueller's team was investigating Cohen for these alleged crimes
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office was investigating Michael Cohen for lying to banks, breaking foreign lobbying laws and money laundering, according to one of the newly released search warrants in Manhattan federal court.
But note: Cohen has not been charged with illegal foreign lobbying or with money laundering.
Mueller's search warrants — which were approved by a federal judge in DC in the second half of 2017 — sought Cohen's emails related to his business dealings under a shell company used to cut hush money deals with women accusing then-candidate Donald Trump of extramarital affairs.
Mueller's justification for those warrants were "several different courses of conduct by Cohen, including, among other things, false statements to financial institutions relating to the purpose of an account he opened in the name of Essential Consultants LLC and the nature of funds flowing into that account, and activities undertaken by Cohen on behalf of certain foreign persons or foreign entities without having registered as a foreign agent," an FBI investigator wrote to a judge, piggybacking on Mueller's pursuit.
Cohen used money from shell account to pay private social club fees and American Express charges
From CNN's Erica Orden
Michael Cohen withdrew money from his shell company Essential Consultants account for “largely personal purposes” — including fees from “the Core Club,” which is a private social club on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to page 26 of exhibit one.
Here's the text:
There are details about alleged campaign finance violations in the warrants — but they're redacted
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Manhattan federal prosecutors have kept pages of details secret about their justification for seeking warrants on Michael Cohen related to his close ties to President Trump and then-alleged campaign finance violations for hush money payments to women around the 2016 election.
There does not appear to be extensive justification the prosecutors have made visible to the public that describes their reasoning for looking at phone and email communications of Cohen.
Instead, in describing to a federal judge probable cause they had to investigate Cohen's campaign-time scheme, investigators write almost 20 pages of detail — but they're are all redacted.
The Manhattan US Attorney and FBI "are investigating a criminal violation of the campaign finance laws by Michael Cohen, a lawyer who holds himself out as the personal attorney for President Donald J Trump. As detailed, there is probable cause to believe that REDACTED," they wrote to the judge.
Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the Russia investigation, is staying "a little longer" than anticipated
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is planning to stay on at the Justice Department “a little longer” than originally anticipated, according to a Justice official familiar with his thinking.
Initially, he planned to leave in mid-March, but no firm date was ever set and after consulting with Attorney General Bill Barr he will now continue on a bit longer. He has not given the White House his two weeks’ notice.
Why this matters: Rosenstein has been overseeing the Russia investigation and as CNN has reported, he has signaled to other officials that he would leave when he was satisfied that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation was either complete or close enough to completion that it was protected.
Mueller twice received approval to track who Cohen called — and who called him
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Chief Judge Beryl Howell of DC District Court — whom Special Counsel Robert Mueller asked for warrant approvals related to Michael Cohen — granted approval on two separate occasions to track the numbers of Cohen's incoming and outgoing phone calls.
Those approvals came on:
- Nov. 7, 2017
- Jan. 4, 2018
Mueller's team then handed over that data to the Manhattan federal prosecutors when they referred the case.
Mueller referred Cohen to SDNY in February 2018. The raid happened 2 months later.
From CNN's Erica Orden
Pg. 7 of exhibit 2 establishes that Special Counsel Robert Mueller referred Michael Cohen to federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York on Feb. 8, 2018.
The Cohen raid took place nearly 2 months later to the day, on April 9.
Here's part of the text: