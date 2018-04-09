FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's officeBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Bank records included in search at Cohen's office
From CNN's Gloria Borger and Pamela Brown
A source familiar with the matter said the warrant to search Michael Cohen's office was very broad in terms of items sought, and another source said the search included bank records.
One source familiar with the matter told CNN that included in the documents authorities seized was information related to Stephanie Clifford, better known as porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 that the White House has denied.
Trump could view raid as Mueller crossing a line, source says
From CNN's Jim Acsota
A source close to the White House said the decision to raid the offices of Michael Cohen could well push President Trump in the direction of taking action against the special counsel’s office.
The source, who has long said the President could still fire special counsel Robert Mueller, believes Trump could view this raid as crossing a line.
Among the actions the President could take, the source said, would be replacing Rod Rosenstein.
“Mueller has gone rogue,” the source said.
Michael Cohen's office was raided this morning
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Michael Cohen’s office that was raided today was inside the law firm Squire Patton Boggs, at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Agents visited the office this morning, according to someone familiar with the situation.
Angelo Kakolyris, a spokesman for Squire Patton Boggs, told CNN:
“The firm’s arrangement with Mr. Cohen reached its conclusion, mutually and in accordance with the terms of the agreement. We have been in contact with Federal authorities regarding their execution of a warrant relating to Mr. Cohen. These activities do not relate to the firm and we are in full cooperation.”
Cohen had formed a strategic alliance to develop business with the law firm one year ago after leaving the Trump Organization’s umbrella. The law firm does not represent Cohen or President Donald Trump.
President Trump was watching TV coverage of Cohen raid
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
A White House official says President Trump has been watching TV reports of the FBI raid on the office of Michael Cohen, his longtime lawyer and confidant.
The official said the President was following the news coverage on cable television and knew about the raid before it broke in the New York Times and on TV, the official said. However, it's unclear if Trump has spoken to Cohen.
It’s important to remember it was just four days ago that Trump, aboard Air Force One, referred reporters to Cohen when asked about the payment made to Stormy Daniels.
"Well, you'll have to ask Michael Cohen,” Trump told reporters. “Michael is my attorney. And you'll have to ask Michael Cohen."
The White House had no immediate comment on the FBI raid.
Michael Cohen’s attorney reacts
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Stephen Ryan, Michael Cohen’s attorney, is calling the raid "inappropriate and unnecessary" and described the government tactics as "wrong."
Here's his full statement:
Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients. I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller. The decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary. It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath.
The FBI raided the office of Trump's personal attorney
From CNN's Eli Watkins
The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported Monday.
Stephen Ryan, a lawyer for Cohen, said the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York had executed "a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications" between Cohen and his clients, according to the Times.
CNN has reached out to Cohen and his attorneys for comment.
Ryan told the Times the search was "completely inappropriate and unnecessary," and that federal prosecutors had told him it stemmed partially from a referral by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.
A person briefed on the search told the Times that one of the topics being investigated was the payment Cohen facilitated to Stephanie Clifford, known as the porn actress Stormy Daniels. The FBI also seized emails, tax documents and business records, including communications between Trump and Cohen, according to the Times.
Cohen is a longtime ally of the President, and admitted earlier this year to setting up a limited liability company in 2016 to pay Daniels. She has alleged she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier, and that the payment was hush money. The White House has denied Daniels' allegations of an affair with Trump.
Asked about the Daniels controversy last week, Trump said he did not know about the payment and declined to comment further, instead referring questions to Cohen.
"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen," Trump said. "Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."