Sen. Michael Bennet CNN town hall
What you need to know about Michael Bennet
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet entered a crowded field of 2020 Democrats that is still likely to grow.
Bennet is a measured, wonky Democrat who is known for delving deeply into policy.
Here's what else you need to know about him:
- He was born in India: Bennet, 54, was born in India while his father, Douglas J. Bennet, worked as an aide to the US ambassador to the country. Bennet grew up in Washington, DC, as his father worked as an aide to President Jimmy Carter and a host of other jobs around the capital.
- Bennet went to law school: He went on to graduate from Wesleyan University in 1987 and received a law degree from Yale Law School in 1993, where he was editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal. After a brief legal career, Bennet became managing director of Anschutz Investment Corporation.
- How he entered public service: Bennet entered public life in 2003 when he became then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper's chief of staff. After four years as superintendent of Denver Public Schools, then-Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter tapped Bennet to fill the Senate seat vacated by Ken Salazar.
- About his 2020 run: Bennet plans to run a campaign centered around driving economic growth by expanding the Child Tax Credit, enacting paid family and medical leave, raising the minimum wage, modernizing the country by combatting climate change and investing in infrastructure, according to a Bennet aide.
- His speech went viral: Bennet was boosted by a viral moment earlier this year, when he took to the Senate floor to lambast Texas Sen. Ted Cruz with a passionate speech that saw the usually mild-mannered senator raising his voice to accuse Cruz of crying "crocodile tears" for lamenting a tactic Cruz once used himself.
In the Green Room with Michael Bennet
CNN caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bennet to ask him a few questions before tonight's town hall.
He answered eight simple questions so voters can get to know him better.
Here's what he said:
CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?
Bennet: "Sometimes people are surprised because I was born in India. My parents were working there for our embassy."
CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Bennet: "The best piece of advice I have ever received is find something you're passionate about and do it as well as you can possibly do it. And by the time it's time for you to think about doing something else, other opportunities will present themselves."
CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?
Bennet: "My favorite movie is 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.' I've never been able to get my kids to watch the whole thing."
CNN: What was the last book you read?
Bennet: "The last book I read was 'These Truths' by Jill Lepore."
CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?
Bennet: "My greatest accomplishment was Susan Daggett, my wife, raising our three daughters."
CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?
Bennet: "I think the three issues we have to deal with right now are lack of economic mobility in this country, the need for universal health care in the United States and the urgency of dealing with climate change right now."
CNN: Name one thing that makes you different than all the other 2020 Democratic candidates.
Bennet: "I was a superintendent of schools."
CNN: Is there anything you wish you could tell voters that you never get asked?
Bennet: "What I would like to tell voters that I am sometimes not asked is that no one person can solve the problems that we face. This really is up to all of us doing our job as citizens."
Michael Bennet will face voters at a CNN town hall tonight
Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democratic presidential candidate, will address a host of issues at CNN's town hall in Atlanta, Georgia.
The town hall, moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, will start at 10 p.m. ET.
Bennet, the former superintendent of Denver Public Schools, was forced to hold off on entering the race following a diagnosis and subsequent treatment of prostate cancer in April.
Having served in the Senate since 2009, Bennet has pitched himself in pre-campaign appearances and speeches as a pragmatic lawmaker who has a progressive voting record.