CNN caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bennet to ask him a few questions before tonight's town hall.

He answered eight simple questions so voters can get to know him better.

Here's what he said:

CNN: What's one thing about you that surprises people?

Bennet: "Sometimes people are surprised because I was born in India. My parents were working there for our embassy."

CNN: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Bennet: "The best piece of advice I have ever received is find something you're passionate about and do it as well as you can possibly do it. And by the time it's time for you to think about doing something else, other opportunities will present themselves."

CNN: What’s your favorite movie and why?

Bennet: "My favorite movie is 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.' I've never been able to get my kids to watch the whole thing."

CNN: What was the last book you read?

Bennet: "The last book I read was 'These Truths' by Jill Lepore."

CNN: What is your greatest accomplishment?

Bennet: "My greatest accomplishment was Susan Daggett, my wife, raising our three daughters."

CNN: What three issues do we have to deal with right now?

Bennet: "I think the three issues we have to deal with right now are lack of economic mobility in this country, the need for universal health care in the United States and the urgency of dealing with climate change right now."

CNN: Name one thing that makes you different than all the other 2020 Democratic candidates.

Bennet: "I was a superintendent of schools."

CNN: Is there anything you wish you could tell voters that you never get asked?

Bennet: "What I would like to tell voters that I am sometimes not asked is that no one person can solve the problems that we face. This really is up to all of us doing our job as citizens."