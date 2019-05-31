Sen. Michael Bennet CNN town hall
Bennet says "everybody in America" needs to work together to combat climate change
Sen. Michael Bennet wants to invest a trillion dollars in public money in a bid to solve climate change.
"This isn't going to be driven from Washington, D.C.," he said, explaining his stance. "Everybody in America needs to take a role solving it because everyone of our kids and grandkids are going to be affected by it if we don't."
He promptly corrected himself: "Not going to be affected by it. They are being affected by it today."
Bennet rolled out his presidential campaign's climate change plan last week, announcing a proposal to significantly increase the protection of public lands.
Here's what's in the plan:
- Bennet's five-principle plan: The plan, if enacted, would commit the federal government to conserving 30% of America's land and oceans, creating a vehicle for consumers to purchase 100% clean, net-zero emissions electricity from their power company and launching a so-called "2030 Climate Challenge" that would spur states to compete for federal infrastructure.
- A climate bank proposal: The priciest portion of the plan would be Bennet's climate bank proposal, which would spend $1 trillion in federal money on infrastructure to combat climate change that, Bennet hopes, would spur $10 trillion in private investment.
- What Bennet said: Bennet said he believes that the plan, if implemented fully, will "build and sustain" 10 million jobs over 10 years.
Bennet points to his own cancer diagnosis while advocating for universal health care
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet connected his recent diagnosis and surgery for prostate cancer to his calls for “universal health care” during a CNN town hall Thursday night.
“I think about not only that, but what it would mean if you were an American citizen and you didn’t have a primary care doctor who could give you a screening that let you know I had cancer," he said, adding that he had no symptoms.
Bennet said he supports a “public option” that would allow people to buy into Medicare. But he sharply criticized Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposal that would eliminate the role of private insurers.
Bennet said his plan is “Medicare for All — if you want it. But if you want to keep the insurance you have, then you could do that as well.”
“Now, Bernie is proposing, if you like your insurance, we’re going to take it away from you,” he said. Bennet said Sanders is “wrong to propose it. I think what we should do is give American people a choice.”
Here's where Bennet stands on gun reform legislation
Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bennet outlined his position on gun reform legislation at tonight's town hall.
He said students shouldn't be "scared to go to school because of what happens every several months it seems in the United States of America."
Bennet then laid out what he wants to do to stop gun violence.
His plan includes:
- Pass background checks
- Close the gun show and internet loophole
- Ban assault weapons
Bennet says he'd only appoint judges who would uphold Roe v. Wade
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said if he’s elected president in 2020, he would defend abortion rights by only appointing federal judges who would “uphold the precedent of Roe v. Wade, to begin with.”
He praised a proposal by a Democratic rival, California Sen. Kamala Harris, to require states that have attempted to restrict abortion rights and lost court battles to obtain the Department of Justice’s pre-approval before implementing new restrictions.
Bennet also said he supports Disney, Netflix and WarnerMedia boycotting the production of movies in Georgia if the state’s new abortion law takes effect.
“I think it’s important, it’s helpful and it’s necessary. Look, this is a moment when our democracy is under siege in so many different ways. … This isn’t about just politicians. This is about all of America rising up and saying, we’re going in a different direction.”
Bennet: Trump "probably committed impeachable offenses." Congress should do its job to investigate him.
Sen. Michael Bennet, the Democratic presidential candidate speaking at tonight's town hall, said that although he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses, he thinks Congress should do its job and investigate him.
The response came after CNN's Dana Bash asked Bennet where he stood on impeachment following special counsel Robert Mueller's rare and remarkable public statement Wednesday. Mueller said his investigation could not clear Trump and that charging the President was not an option his office could consider.
"I think Bob Mueller made it very clear Congress needs to do its job and I believe Congress needs to do its job. I read the Mueller report. I heard what Mueller said I believe President Trump has probably committed impeachable offenses, and I think Bob Mueller should come to Congress and testify," Bennet said.
Bennet criticizes Trump over planned Mexico tariffs
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump for announcing on Thursday his plans for a 5% tariffs on imports from Mexico.
He said Trump has imposed tariffs that hurt American farmers at “the last moment they need them.”
“Commodity prices are already low in this country. People in the Midwest are getting hammered by terrible rains and in my state, terrible droughts. President Trump is making it worse for them,” the 2020 Democratic presidential contender said in a CNN town hall.
Bennet said he would work with other countries in the Western hemisphere to “stop this refugee crisis,” rather than allowing the United States to look “weak.”
