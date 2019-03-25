Michael Avenatti's charges in New York stem from a threat he made to Nike. According to the criminal complaint, Avenatti said he had evidence that one or more employees of the company "had authorized and funded payments to the families of top high school basketball players and/or their families and attempted to conceal the payments."

According to the complaint, Avenatti demanded that Nike pay his client $1.5 million because Nike was not renewing his client's contract and that Nike hired Avenatti to conduct an internal investigation. Avenatti's client is not named in the complaint.

"I'm not f***ing around with this," Avenatti said, according to the complaint. "And I'm not continuing to play games. You guys know enough now to know you've got a serious problem and it's worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing."

Notably, earlier on Monday, Avenatti tweeted that he would be holding a press conference Tuesday announcing a Nike scandal that he had uncovered.

Shortly after, these charges were announced. Avenatti is also facing separate charges from federal prosecutors in California.