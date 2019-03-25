Lawyer Michael Avenatti chargedBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Brian Ries, CNN
Avenatti's alleged scheme against Nike was "an old-fashioned shakedown," US attorney says
Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, laid out the timeline of attorney Michael Avenatti's alleged extortion scheme, which Berman said played out over a course of less than a week.
The scheme began on March 19 with a meeting with Nike, where Avenatti claimed that he had a client who had information about potential misconduct by the company. Avenatti threatened to hold a news conference at which he would make the allegations public.
Avenatti met with Nike again the next day, and he continued to make what Berman described as "graphic threats."
At the end of his meeting on March 2, Avenatti and Nike agreed that there would be one final meeting, which was set to take place today.
After Thursday's meeting, Avenatti issued a tweet with a veiled threat to Nike.
"This was Avenatti's shot across the bow," Berman said.
Berman made it clear that by engaging in this type of conduct, Avenatti was not acting as an attorney.
Avenatti was arrested in Manhattan, at the location where Monday morning's meeting with Nike was supposed to happen, William Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the New York's FBI office, told reporters.
The FBI monitored and recorded Avenatti's threats against Nike
The Southern District of New York tweeted a timeline of the Avenatti case on Monday afternoon, outlining the events from March 19 to 21.
According to the timeline, Avenatti made the initial threats to Nike on March 19. Shortly afterward, Nike informed federal prosecutors in New York of the threats.
After that, interactions between Avenatti and Nike were recorded and monitored by the FBI, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.
“By engaging in the conduct alleged in the complaint, Avenatti was not acting as an attorney. A suit and tie doesn’t mask the fact that at its core, this was an old-fashioned shakedown," Berman said.
Avenatti faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of both charges in California case
If convicted on both charges of wire fraud and bank fraud in California, attorney Michael Avenatti will face a statutory maximum sentence of 50 years in federal prison, said US attorney Nick Hanna at a press conference Monday afternoon.
California and New York coordinated Avenatti's arrest, but the cases are separate
US Attorney Nick Hanna said that while the California case against attorney Michael Avenatti is "completely separate" from the New York case, officials coordinated his arrest today.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have charged Avenatti for attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike. Meanwhile, prosecutors in California charged him for wire and bank fraud.
Next, there's another news conference in New York
Federal Law enforcement officials will hold a news conference in New York at 2:30 p.m. ET to announce additional charges against Michael Avenatti for attempting to extract more than $20 million in payments from Nike.
The New York news conference comes as federal prosecutors in California wrap up their own briefing.
Avenatti is facing wire and bank fraud charges in the California case, which is separate from the New York case.
US attorney in California calls Avenatti "a corrupt lawyer"
Nick Hanna, US attorney for the Central District of California, spoke at the press conference on Monday afternoon, describing "a series of allegations that paint an ugly picture of lawless conduct and greed."
Avenatti, who is charged in California for wire fraud and bank fraud, was "a corrupt lawyer who instead fights for his own selfish interests by misappropriating close to a million dollars that rightfully belonged to one of his clients," Hanna said.
Avenatti allegedly used those embezzled funds to pay expenses at his coffee business, Global Baristas US LLC, which prosecutors said operates Tully’s Coffee stores in California and Washington.
Avenatti also allegedly secured bank loans worth millions of dollars by submitting false personal income tax returns, never filed federal income tax returns for years, and never paid the federal income tax reflected on the false returns, Hanna said.
NOW: Federal law enforcement officials announce Avenatti charges in California
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles are currently detailing the charges of wire fraud and bank fraud they filed against attorney Michael Avenatti.
US Attorney Nick Hanna is speaking now. Mark Pearson, assistant special agent in charge of IRS criminal investigation, is expected to speak next.
You can watch the presser in the video player above (refresh this page if you don't see it).
Note: These charges are separate from the charges in Manhattan that were announced at roughly the same time. We'll learn more about those in a press conference after this one.
Here are some of the allegations against Avenatti in the Los Angeles case
Attorney Michael Avenatti was charged with wire and bank fraud in connection with using his client's money to pay his own personal expenses, including operations for his coffee business, according to the US Attorney's office in Los Angeles.
Here are the allegations against Avenatti, according to federal prosecutors:
- He allegedly embezzled his client's money to pay his debt and expenses.
- Avenatti also used the funds to pay expenses at his coffee business, Global Baristas US LLC, which prosecutors said operates Tully’s Coffee stores in California and Washington.
- The 48-year-old attorney also used bogus tax returns to obtain millions of dollars in loans and defrauded a bank, prosecutors said.
Stormy Daniels says she is "saddened, but not shocked" by the news of Avenatti's charges
Stormy Daniels has tweeted out a statement in response to the news that Michael Avenatti was arrested this morning and charged in separate cases in New York and California.
In the statement, Daniels, who up until recently was represented by Avenatti, said she was "saddened, but not shocked."
See the tweet: