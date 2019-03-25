Geoffrey Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, laid out the timeline of attorney Michael Avenatti's alleged extortion scheme, which Berman said played out over a course of less than a week.

The scheme began on March 19 with a meeting with Nike, where Avenatti claimed that he had a client who had information about potential misconduct by the company. Avenatti threatened to hold a news conference at which he would make the allegations public.

Avenatti met with Nike again the next day, and he continued to make what Berman described as "graphic threats."

At the end of his meeting on March 2, Avenatti and Nike agreed that there would be one final meeting, which was set to take place today.

After Thursday's meeting, Avenatti issued a tweet with a veiled threat to Nike.

"This was Avenatti's shot across the bow," Berman said.

Berman made it clear that by engaging in this type of conduct, Avenatti was not acting as an attorney.

"A suit and tie doesn't mask the fact that at its core this was an old-fashioned shakedown" he said.

Avenatti was arrested in Manhattan, at the location where Monday morning's meeting with Nike was supposed to happen, William Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the New York's FBI office, told reporters.