NOW: Attorney General Merrick Garland faces grilling in the Senate
Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying now in the Senate to defend the Justice Department’s $35.3 billion budget proposal.
It's also possible some members of the committee may divert to off-topic questions about recent decisions that have come out of the Justice Department.
In recent weeks, the Justice Department has been criticized about a series of items including their reasons to continue to defend former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit and standing by not releasing the unredacted version of former Attorney General William Barr's 2019 decision not to bring obstruction charges against Trump's involvement with the Russia investigation.
Nonetheless, this is Garland's third time testifying before a Senate subcommittee since he was confirmed as the attorney general nearly three months ago and his prepared remarks are all about the proposed historic budget increase across the entire department.
The DOJ unveiled two anti-gun violence proposals Monday. Here are key things to know.
Attorney General Merrick Garland unveiled Monday two proposals meant to help curb gun violence, an announcement that comes after another violent weekend.
The Justice Department proposed to clarify the restrictions on stabilizing braces that transform a pistol into a short-barreled rifle and can "cause great damage and are more likely to be used to commit crimes."
The makeshift short-barreled rifles were used in two mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and in Dayton, Ohio, a Justice Department official told CNN on Monday.
"These requirements are important public safety measures because they regulate the transfer of these dangerous weapons and help ensure they do not end up in wrong hands. The proposed rule would clarify when these attached accessories convert pistols into weapons covered by these heightened regulations," the Justice Department said.
Last month, the Justice Department proposed a rule that seeks to reclassify the definition of a firearm to close the regulatory loophole associated with producing unmarked weapons, known as "ghost guns." From 2016 to 2020, more than 23,000 un-serialized firearms were reported to have been recovered by law enforcement from potential crime scenes — including in connection with 325 homicides or attempted homicides, according to a news release from May 7.
Biden's Justice Department said it will no longer seize reporters' records for leak investigations
The Justice Department on Saturday said it will no longer seize reporters' records in leak investigations, a notable policy shift on the heels of disclosures that federal prosecutors aggressively pursued communication data from reporters to identify their sources. This will likely be a key topic in today's hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland.
"Going forward, consistent with the President's direction, this Department of Justice — in a change to its longstanding practice — will not seek compulsory legal process in leak investigations to obtain source information from members of the news media doing their jobs," Anthony Coley, the department's director of public affairs, said in a statement.
The commitment from President Biden's Justice Department came just a day after The New York Times reported a top lawyer for the paper had revealed that the department, under the Trump administration and then continued under the current administration, had sought to obtain the email logs of four of its reporters.
The disclosure was the latest in a series of revelations about the Justice Department secretly obtaining records from journalists, including a CNN reporter, as well as reporters from The Washington Post and other news organizations.
A number of top Times executives had been informed of the effort by the Biden administration earlier this year to obtain its reporters' emails but were bound by a gag order — preventing them from sharing the information with the newsroom and the paper's executive editor, attorney David McCraw said, according to the Times.
McCraw on Friday shared that the Justice Department had attempted to seize email logs of the four reporters — Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau and Michael Schmidt — from Google, which manages the Times' email system.
In a statement Saturday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "no one at the White House was aware of the gag order until Friday night" due to the "independence of the Justice Department in specific criminal cases."
Garland emphasized the need to increase the budget in the Justice Department's cybersecurity strategies in the wake of an increase of foreign and domestic cyberhackers. In the budget, Garland says he has proposed "the largest increase in cyber resources for the Department in more than 10 years" with a request of $1.1 billion that includes $150.7 million in cyber program enhancements.
"Protecting our national security also requires countering cyber threats from foreign and domestic actors – whether nation states, terrorists, or criminals – who seek to conduct espionage, invade our privacy, attack our elections, steal our intellectual property, damage our critical financial and physical infrastructure, or extort ransom payments," Garland says. "A complete review of the Department's cybersecurity strategy is currently underway."
One of the most high-profile ransomware attacks this year was against the Colonial Pipeline that cause a shortage of gas across the East Coast of the country. The company paid the multi-million dollar ransom to DarkSide, a hacking group linked to Russia. The Justice Department announced on Monday that they were able to seize $2.3 million in Bitcoins that was paid to the group.
The budget contains a $486.5 million increase–nearly twice the previous fiscal year's investment–for the Office on Violence Against Women to address gender-based violence.
The Justice Department also aims to invest $1.3 billion in community policing that includes $13.6 million in funds for Task Force Officer Body Worn Camera Support. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco issued a memo on Monday that rescinded a previous administration's policy that federal agents did not have to wear and activate body worn cameras when interacting with the public–now they are mandated to do so.
To combat against violent crime and gun violence, the Justice Department is seeking $22.4 million increase funds for the ATF and $421 million for state and local grant programs that includes efforts of states to craft gun licensing laws. To counter international and domestic terrorism a proposed $1.6 billion budget would be aimed to include $4 million for the National Institute of Justice research to find root causes for domestic terrorism threats.