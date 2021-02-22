Justice Committee chair calls Garland's nomination "one of the most critical" in DOJ history

Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images

Judiciary Committee Chair and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin called Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general "one of the most critical" in the Justice Department's history.

"There have been few moments in history where the role of Attorney General — and the occupant of that post — have mattered more," Durbin said in his opening statement.

"Judge Garland, should you be confirmed — and I have every confidence that you will be — you will oversee a Justice Department in an existential moment. After four tumultuous years of intrigue, controversy, and brute political forces, the future course of the Department is clearly in transition," he continued.

Durbin slammed former Attorney General William Barr, saying that under during the Trump administration "the Justice Department became an arm of the White House."

"The United States Department of Justice became the Trump Department of Justice. After all, General Barr had stated clearly that he believed the Attorney General to be the President’s lawyer, not the nation’s," Durbin said.

The Democrat said he was confident Garland could transform the department and meet the challenges of the moment.

"Judge Garland, we are confident that you can rebuild the Department’s once hallowed halls. That you can restore the faith of the American people in the rule of law. And that you can deliver equal justice for all," Durbin said.

"I am confident, given this prior experience, that you are up to the task that the Department now faces in the wake of January 6th. In fact, I can think of no one better suited," the senator added in closing.

