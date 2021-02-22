Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Garland's confirmation hearing

Live Updates

Merrick Garland's attorney general confirmation hearing: Day 1

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:00 a.m. ET, February 22, 2021
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
11 min ago

Justice Committee chair calls Garland's nomination "one of the most critical" in DOJ history

Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images
Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images

Judiciary Committee Chair and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin called Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general "one of the most critical" in the Justice Department's history.

"There have been few moments in history where the role of Attorney General — and the occupant of that post — have mattered more," Durbin said in his opening statement.

 "Judge Garland, should you be confirmed — and I have every confidence that you will be — you will oversee a Justice Department in an existential moment. After four tumultuous years of intrigue, controversy, and brute political forces, the future course of the Department is clearly in transition," he continued.

Durbin slammed former Attorney General William Barr, saying that under during the Trump administration "the Justice Department became an arm of the White House."

"The United States Department of Justice became the Trump Department of Justice. After all, General Barr had stated clearly that he believed the Attorney General to be the President’s lawyer, not the nation’s," Durbin said.

The Democrat said he was confident Garland could transform the department and meet the challenges of the moment.

"Judge Garland, we are confident that you can rebuild the Department’s once hallowed halls. That you can restore the faith of the American people in the rule of law. And that you can deliver equal justice for all," Durbin said. 

"I am confident, given this prior experience, that you are up to the task that the Department now faces in the wake of January 6th. In fact, I can think of no one better suited," the senator added in closing. 

Watch:

18 min ago

The Senate confirmation hearing just began

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images
Carlos Barria/Pool/Getty Images

The Senate confirmation hearing for President Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department just began.

While Merrick Garland is expected to face pointed questions over multiple thorny issues awaiting him at the Justice Department, his selection has been praised by both Democrats and Republicans leading up to the hearing.

Five years ago, Garland became the poster child for the Republican blockade of an open Supreme Court seat in the final year of President Barack Obama's term when Senate Republicans denied even a hearing to the Supreme Court nominee.

The GOP opposition to Garland in 2016, of course, had nothing to do with Garland himself, as Republicans came out against confirming Obama's Supreme Court nominee before Garland was even named.

Read Garland's full opening statement here.

30 min ago

These are some of the challenges Biden's attorney general nominee will face if confirmed

From CNN's David Shortell and Christina Carrega

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Merrick Garland, whose 2016 nomination to the Supreme Court was scuttled by Senate Republicans, has said he wouldn't have accepted the attorney general nomination without assurances from President Biden about his independence.

Dissent among rank-and-file prosecutors reached a fever pitch at the Justice Department under the last Senate-confirmed attorney general, William Barr, who cast a polarizing figure after several news-making decisions that impacted the friends and political future of then-President Trump.

In unusual and striking number, current and former officials defected publicly from Barr as he made legal moves that benefited GOP operative Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and launched a provocative critique of career employees in a September speech.

Just weeks after a mob descended on the Capitol building and temporarily shut down the certification of Biden's electoral win, the massive investigation into the insurrection may present the most pressing matter for Garland if he makes it through a Senate vote.

More than 200 men and women have been arrested so far in the investigation, which officials said was the department's largest since the one that followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and decisions about whether to bring significant charges like sedition in some of the cases will vex Garland in his early days at the agency.

42 min ago

We expect Republicans to press Garland on these issues

From CNN's David Shortell and Christina Carrega

GOP senators have already signaled they'll try to draw the judge out at his confirmation hearing on the hot-button federal investigations into New York's Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and the President's son, Hunter Biden, setting up the first opportunity for Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland to reveal how he'll handle his full plate of political problems.

"When Judge Garland testifies before this committee, we expect him to commit the Department of Justice to fully investigating this cover-up to determine whether any criminal laws were violated and to prosecute any violations," a group of Republican Senate Judiciary Committee members wrote in a letter released this week about the Cuomo case.

Revolving around an A-list Democratic figure once discussed as a potential Biden attorney general nominee himself, the Cuomo investigation emerged publicly as an instant addition to Garland's day one headaches.

Last week, CNN reported that federal authorities in New York were scrutinizing Cuomo's handling of some of the data surrounding Covid-19 deaths in long term care facilities in New York, according to a law enforcement official.

The inquiry is in its early stages, and it was not clear whether authorities were looking at the governor or members of his administration, the source said. John Marzulli, a spokesperson for the Eastern District of New York, told CNN that he could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

Perhaps the thorniest case awaiting Garland, however, has been with the department since 2018 and centers on a figure as close as can be to the new president: his son Hunter.

Federal investigators in Delaware have been examining multiple financial issues involving the younger Biden, including whether he violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, two people briefed on the probe told CNN in December.

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, a member of the Judiciary Committee, has already urged the current acting head of the Justice Department not to interfere with the case as it progresses, and a Republican aide said senators were planning to bring it up at Garland's confirmation hearing Monday and Tuesday.

Graham has also hinted that he'll ask Garland about the ongoing probe into the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation being carried out by special counsel John Durham.

19 min ago

Garland plans to tell Senate he will prosecute those who carried out "heinous attack" on Capitol

From CNN's Jessica Schneider and Kelly Mena

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, calls the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a "heinous attack" in his prepared opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which the Department of Justice released Saturday night ahead of his confirmation hearing on Monday.

"If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6  — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government," Garland says in the statement.

The attorney general nominee plans to stress that the role is meant to "serve the Rule of Law and to ensure equal justice under the law," noting that July 2020 marked the 150th anniversary of the Justice Department's founding in the aftermath of the Civil War and that its core mission was to secure the civil rights promised by the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments.

"The mission remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice," Garland plans to say. "Communities of color and other minorities still face discrimination in housing, education, employment, and the criminal justice system."

Barring any surprises at his hearing, he's poised to become Biden's first attorney general, bringing a longtime jurist with a steadying hand to a department that's teetering between crises. Garland has served in the Justice Department as an assistant US Attorney in Washington, DC, and if confirmed by the Senate will step away from 24 years on the bench.

He'll also explain why he is leaving a lifetime position as a federal judge.

"...(M)any of you have asked why I would agree to leave a lifetime appointment as a judge," Garland says in the statement. "I have told you that I love being a judge. I have also told you that this is an important time for me to step forward because of my deep respect for the Department of Justice and its critical role in ensuring the Rule of Law."

Though a confluence of factors drove Biden's selection of Garland last month, people familiar with the matter say it largely rested on Biden's belief that Garland can rise above politics in the post-Trump era.

Read Garland's full opening statement here.

58 min ago

New attorney general can lead DOJ forward after "demoralization" during Trump years, Democratic senator says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

In his prepared remarks at Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland’s Senate confirmation hearing, Judiciary Committee Chair and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin will speak of how crucial this is for the Department of Justice. 

“Under President Trump and Attorneys General Sessions and Barr, we saw a demoralization of this department. We saw political favors being handed out right and left and we saw the morale of this department sink to a new low,” Durbin said Monday. “We need the Attorney General to lead us forward.”

Durbin recounted Garland’s work with the Justice Department after the Oklahoma City bombing case and the Republican blockade of his nomination to be a Supreme Court Justice.

“You know he's serious,” the senator said.

Garland is expected to answer GOP questions on whether he will commit to continue investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Durbin said he expects Garland to support President Biden’s approach and speak in favor of a handoff.

“We can't presume any guilt on the part of Hunter Biden nor should we. But we want to make certain that the investigation is complete and allays any concerns people have.”

Watch here:

37 min ago

Key things to know about Merrick Garland, Biden's attorney general nominee 

From CNN's  Paul LeBlanc

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

President Biden's nominee for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, will testify this morning before the the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Biden tapped Garland for the post last month. Though a confluence of factors drove the decision, people familiar with the matter say it largely rested on Biden's belief that Garland can rise above politics in the post-Trump era.

Former President Barack Obama had nominated Garland to the Supreme Court after a vacancy was created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016. But Republicans, led by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, refused for months to hold confirmation hearings or the required vote in the chamber.

When former President Trump took office, Garland's nomination expired and he returned to his position as chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

The court is charged with reviewing challenges to administrative agencies. He stepped down from the position as chief judge in February 2020, but still serves on the court. Former President Bill Clinton had appointed him to the court in 1997.

Prior to his appointment as a US circuit judge, Garland served as principal associate deputy attorney general.

He supervised the investigation of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which killed more than 160 people and injured several hundred more. Garland also led the investigations of the 1996 Olympics bombing in Atlanta, in which two people died and more than 100 others were injured.

Additionally, the judge served as an assistant US attorney for the District of Columbia from 1989 to 1992, and as deputy assistant attorney general in the criminal division of the Justice Department from 1993 to 1994.